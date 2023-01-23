Washington Burglar Poops In Community Center Sink, Makes Stupid Mistake

Photo: Getty Images

A man accused of stealing from a Washington community center left behind a stinky surprise for investigators .

The Tukwila Police Department said the "Phantom Pooper" stole a laptop, an iPad, and a charging cable from the city's community center on Monday, January 16. The thief also defecated in the sink -- one of two mistakes he made, according to officers.

"For reasons unknown, the suspect decided to leave behind a stool sample in a sink rather than dispose of the evidence in the toilet," police wrote.

On top of leaving a DNA sample at the crime scene, the burglar also merged the stolen iPad's Apple account with their personal account.

"Needless to say, we do not see a lengthy or prosperous criminal career in the field of hacking for the suspect," authorities continued. They also offered the thief to surrender themselves -- after washing their hands, of course.

🚨Burglary Suspect Leaves DNA Sample at the Scene🚨 Things got a little stinky on Monday night at the Tukwila Community... Posted by Tukwila Police Department on Friday, January 20, 2023

No word on if the suspect has turned themselves in yet, or if police have already nabbed them.

A similar and foul crime recently happened in Florida, as well. A man who was caught on camera breaking into a restaurant also pooped on the floor before leaving with stolen items .