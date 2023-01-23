The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday there are too many unknowns about CBD products to regulate them as foods or supplements under the agency’s current structure and called on Congress to create new rules for the massive and growing market.The marijuana-derived products have become increasingly popular in lotions, tinctures and foods, while their legal status has been murky in the U.S.There's not enough evidence about CBD to confirm that it's safe for use in foods or as a dietary supplement, FDA Deputy Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said in a statement. “For example, we have not found adequate evidence to...

