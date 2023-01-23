Read full article on original website
CNBC
FDA says Covid vaccines will probably get an annual update but most people will likely need only one shot
The FDA published a road map for the future of Covid-19 vaccination in the U.S. The agency said the shots will probably get an annual update, but most people will likely need only one shot moving forward. The FDA's panel of advisors meets Thursday to discuss the proposed framework. The...
The FDA is proposing a move to annual COVID shots. Some experts worry it’s too soon, and too simple of an approach
The virus has not yet fully settled into a pattern of seasonality and may never, experts caution.
McKnight's
FDA proposes two annual COVID shots for seniors in ‘simplified’ vaccine schedule
The Food and Drug Administration is proposing that each year, older adults and others at high risk of severe COVID-19 receive two shots of an updated vaccine to produce protective immunity. The idea is part of a plan to simplify the country’s COVID-19 vaccine dosing regimen and/or vaccine composition, federal...
FDA to propose yearly COVID vaccines like annual flu shots for Americans
The Food and Drug Administration will meet later this week to weigh a proposal to treat COVID-19 vaccines like the annual flu shot, simplifying the process for many Americans.
Bill Gates Asked Why He's Buying So Much US Farmland: Here's His Answer In Free-For-All AMA
Microsoft founder and billionaire turned philanthropist Bill Gates laid to rest the long-time conspiracy theory that he owns some 80% of all U.S. farmland earlier this week in his 11th appearance in an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Reddit. What Happened: Gates, answering dozens of questions over...
Boston Globe
Millions of Americans have left the country. Where are they going, and why?
We all know that America is a nation of immigrants (with the obvious exception of its long-marginalized Native population). But every so often, it feels like it’s on the verge of becoming a nation of emigrants. After the 2004 reelection of George W. Bush, the 2020 election of Joe...
Russian warship with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles ‘sails towards US and will soon be in strike range’
A RUSSIAN warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles is sailing towards the US coast in a show of strength, reports claim. The guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov has been closely monitored by Nato navies on its maiden voyage armed with 6,670mph Zircon weapons. An unconfirmed Russian Telegram channel...
Food Stamps: GAO Recommends Changing Benefit Calculations, but Will the USDA Follow Up?
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are a lifeline for American households that can't afford healthy food on their current incomes. Like certain other federal government programs, SNAP...
Ukraine's 'iron general' inherited $1 million from a US software developer and donated it straight to the military
The head of Ukraine's military, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said he had "no doubts" when he donated his $1 million inheritance.
natureworldnews.com
Lab-Grown Meat to be Served at American Plates Sooner than Later
After one business received approval from a crucial regulator, executives at cultured meat companies are hopeful that meat produced in enormous steel vats might be available in a matter of months. Some have shown their trust by hiring famous chefs to display the meats in their upscale restaurants, such as...
Stimulus checks of more than $3,000 delivered in the United States
Thousands of Americans are receiving a postal check worth $3000.00 USD or more. The first thing you should know is that those eligible to receive these checks will need to fill out an application.
New FDA guidance may make COVID-19 vaccine a once a year shot
In today’s Health Alert, the Food and Drug Administration released documents outlining its goal to streamline future COVID-19 immunization schedules.
No Relief from Soaring Grocery Prices at Border – Eggs, Poultry from Mexico Prohibited in U.S.
Customs officials issued a warning Friday that agricultural items such as eggs and poultry are prohibited from entry into the U.S., and that failure to declare them may result in penalties. “There has been a large increase in the volume of prohibited food items, such as raw eggs and raw...
Iowa wants to ban food-stamp users from buying meat and flour
A fight over food-stamps is brewing in Iowa, where Republican lawmakers have proposed a bill that would bar people who receive government nutrition benefits from using them to buy a wide variety of foods, including fresh meat, butter and flour. The bill, called House File 3, was introduced earlier this month by state House Speaker Pat Grassley. The lawmaker, whose grandfather is Sen. Chuck Grassley, told CBS2Iowa that the bill is needed to trim spending the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, to free up funding for other priorities. SNAP is fully funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a federal...
$18 a dozen: how did America’s eggs get absurdly expensive?
Producers blame avian flu for the soaring costs, but one farmers’ group is airing accusations of price-gouging
FDA Changes Strategy On COVID-19 Vaccines
The FDA announced changes to its strategy on COVID-19 vaccines.
Millennials and Gen Z won’t have enough kids to sustain America’s population—and it’s up to immigrants to make up the baby shortfall
Immigrants will make up for the lag in new births in the U.S. in the coming decades, a recent government report predicts.
FDA declines to regulate CBD; calls on Congress for fix
The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday there are too many unknowns about CBD products to regulate them as foods or supplements under the agency’s current structure and called on Congress to create new rules for the massive and growing market.The marijuana-derived products have become increasingly popular in lotions, tinctures and foods, while their legal status has been murky in the U.S.There's not enough evidence about CBD to confirm that it's safe for use in foods or as a dietary supplement, FDA Deputy Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said in a statement. “For example, we have not found adequate evidence to...
The FDA considers a major shift in the nation’s COVID vaccine strategy
The Food and Drug Administration is considering a major shift in the nation’s COVID-19 vaccine strategy. The goal is to simplify vaccination against COVID and perhaps adopt an approach similar to what is used for the flu vaccine, with annual updates to match whatever strain of the virus is circulating. This is according to a federal official who spoke under the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.
U.S. FDA pulls authorization for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 treatment Evusheld
Jan 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator has withdrawn emergency-use authorization for AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) COVID-19 antibody cocktail Evusheld as the treatment is not expected to neutralize the currently dominant XBB.1.5 subvariant of Omicron.
