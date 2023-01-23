Read full article on original website
Restaurant Inspection: Orange Park restaurant temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Fugitive Friday: Clay County Sheriff’s Office asks community’s help in finding man wanted for battery, meth possessionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Citing need for revenue, Orange Park approves new deal for red light camerasJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Clay County Teacher of the Year, School-related Employee of the Year announcedZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County commissioners approve land use change to allow cell tower in MiddleburgJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
New plan expected for old River City Brewing Company site
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A plan for new apartments and a restaurant at the site of the old River City Brewing Company on Jacksonville’s Southbank has been delayed even though the old landmark restaurant was torn down. The update on the project has left many saying Jacksonville is at...
City of Jacksonville hosts ‘Homeless Veteran Stand Down’ Friday & Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville will host the annual Homeless Veteran Stand Down on Friday and Saturday at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds. During a Job Fair and Support Services event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday veterans, transitioning military and their families will have the opportunity to connect with employers who are committed to supporting and employing veterans.
Farm Share to host food bank Saturday with House of Prayer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share is hosting a food bank on Saturday to help those in need. The nonprofit organization, which is Florida’s largest food bank, joined with The House of Prayer will give away fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. The distribution will begin at 9 a.m....
River City Style with Mindo Hats
Maria Pinto is a Hispanic who founded a premium hat brand Mindo Hats in 2021, headquartered in Fernandina Beach, FL. She inherited a passion for hats from her father and is committed to offer the finest hats her culture has to offer.Maria is inspired to design and bring to life premium headwear that perfectly complement your personal tastes and lifestyle. She only selects the finest of materials for her products, orders small batches, is committed to sustainability and fair trade manufacturing. These hats are available at her Online store and Wholesale to Resorts and Boutiques.
City Council approves land use plan change for Pumpkin Hill development, defers zoning change
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After hours of debate and public comment Tuesday night, the City Council approved a change in the city’s land use plan but deferred the actual zoning change for a planned Pumpkin Hill development. Developers want to build 97 homes on a 48-acre tract of land...
Drive-in laser light show coming to Northeast Florida Fairgrounds
CALLAHAN, Fla. – Look up! A Jaw-dropping, family-friendly laser light show is coming to Northeast Florida Fairgrounds!. Grab your favorite people, pile into your car and drive to Callahan for a show featuring lights that dance to music. The spectacular show will be in town from Feb. 24 through Feb. 26.
City Council deciding how to spend $94M in Better Jax Plan surplus
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s been 23 years since Jacksonville voters agreed to raise the sales tax by a half cent to improve the city with major road and public projects. It’s called the Better Jacksonville Plan, and that’s how the city paid for the courthouse, arena, ballpark and downtown library.
Jacksonville resident’s memories of Holocaust spotlight story of survival
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Bonnie Hardy has a story to tell — as part of dying generation. It’s a story of survival of her Jewish family, her history and the impact it’s had on her life. The story centers on her grandparents, who were killed in Auschwitz,...
Family adamant others involved in ‘mass conspiracy’ to murder Jared Bridegan in Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The widow and brother of a father of four killed last year in what police believe was a targeted ambush shooting in Jacksonville Beach opened up Thursday to the News4JAX I-TEAM about the arrest in the case and the questions still left in the investigation.
‘She can’t be replaced’: This week marks 33 years since Clay County woman’s brutal murder
CLAY COUNTY,Fla. – The last week of January is one Cheryl Turner always dreads. It’s when she thinks about her little sister, Teryl Orcutt, the most. “I miss a lot of things. I miss the fact that I can’t talk to her,” Turner said. “If we had cellphones then, I’d probably still have her voice on one of my answering things.”
JSO: 2 men say they were shot near business on Atlantic Boulevard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two men said they were shot near a business on Atlantic Boulevard early Thursday morning. Both victims were in their 20s, police said. Police were called to the scene because of gunshots but were unable to locate any...
Suspect arrested in ambush murder of Jared Bridegan in Jacksonville Beach ‘did not act alone,’ state attorney says
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Nearly a year after a father of four was gunned down in what police believe was a targeted ambush shooting in Jacksonville Beach, police and the state attorney’s office announced an arrest in the case Wednesday. Henry Tenon, 61, has been charged with conspiracy...
Pedestrian hit, killed by SUV on County Road 218, FHP says
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian died from their injuries Thursday night as they attempted to cross a road in Clay County, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the SUV was traveling west on County Road 218 and approaching Orchid Avenue, while a pedestrian...
Man fatally injured in drive-by shooting in Jacksonville’s Longbranch neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man died Tuesday night after a shooting on Buckman Street in the Longbranch neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Stephens, with the Sheriff’s Office, said that units were called to the scene at about 6 p.m. He said the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department found a man in the road who had been shot multiple times.
Man charged in ambush murder of Jared Bridegan to be arraigned exactly 1 year after shooting
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The 61-year-old man arrested in connection with the targeted ambush shooting of a father of four in Jacksonville Beach last year appeared before a judge Thursday morning on charges of murder, conspiracy, accessory and felony child abuse. Henry Tenon has been in police custody since...
Tips, investigative efforts lead to arrest in May 2022 murder, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Months after finding an unresponsive man in an apartment on Kings Park Drive off Kings Road in Northwest Jacksonville, the Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest Friday in the man’s murder. According to police, “numerous crime tips and leads” were reported by members of the...
Florida lawmakers look to pass measure on hate crimes, increased penalties after antisemitic incidents
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – After incidents such as antisemitic messages reportedly being projected on buildings in Jacksonville, lawmakers Thursday called for passing a measure that would define certain acts as hate crimes and increase criminal penalties. Under the bill (HB 269), people who take actions such as defacing or damaging...
Clay Education Foundation recognizes Heather Miller as Clay County ‘Teacher of the Year’
Heather Miller, an educator at Lake Asbury Elementary School, was recognized Thursday night as the Clay County “Teacher of the Year” during the Clay Education Foundation’s Apple Awards. The awards event at the Thrasher-Horne Center, according to the foundation’s website, celebrates excellence in teaching, teachers and school-related...
Detectives investigating New Town murder seek identity of person on surveillance video
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday posted video of a person captured on surveillance camera following a deadly shooting last October on Wilcox Street, and investigators need help identifying who it might be. No arrests have been announced in the shooting. When officers responded, they...
Woman recounts waking up in hospital, learning her mother, unborn twins didn’t survive street racing crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than a year after a deadly crash that police say was the result of street racing, one of the survivors who was an innocent victim shared her story with News4JAX. The wreck on July 16, 2021, on Edgewood Avenue North near Glen Street changed Chastyne...
