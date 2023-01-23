ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

New plan expected for old River City Brewing Company site

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A plan for new apartments and a restaurant at the site of the old River City Brewing Company on Jacksonville’s Southbank has been delayed even though the old landmark restaurant was torn down. The update on the project has left many saying Jacksonville is at...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

City of Jacksonville hosts ‘Homeless Veteran Stand Down’ Friday & Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville will host the annual Homeless Veteran Stand Down on Friday and Saturday at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds. During a Job Fair and Support Services event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday veterans, transitioning military and their families will have the opportunity to connect with employers who are committed to supporting and employing veterans.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Farm Share to host food bank Saturday with House of Prayer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share is hosting a food bank on Saturday to help those in need. The nonprofit organization, which is Florida’s largest food bank, joined with The House of Prayer will give away fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. The distribution will begin at 9 a.m....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

River City Style with Mindo Hats

Maria Pinto is a Hispanic who founded a premium hat brand Mindo Hats in 2021, headquartered in Fernandina Beach, FL. She inherited a passion for hats from her father and is committed to offer the finest hats her culture has to offer.Maria is inspired to design and bring to life premium headwear that perfectly complement your personal tastes and lifestyle. She only selects the finest of materials for her products, orders small batches, is committed to sustainability and fair trade manufacturing. These hats are available at her Online store and Wholesale to Resorts and Boutiques.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Drive-in laser light show coming to Northeast Florida Fairgrounds

CALLAHAN, Fla. – Look up! A Jaw-dropping, family-friendly laser light show is coming to Northeast Florida Fairgrounds!. Grab your favorite people, pile into your car and drive to Callahan for a show featuring lights that dance to music. The spectacular show will be in town from Feb. 24 through Feb. 26.
CALLAHAN, FL
News4Jax.com

City Council deciding how to spend $94M in Better Jax Plan surplus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s been 23 years since Jacksonville voters agreed to raise the sales tax by a half cent to improve the city with major road and public projects. It’s called the Better Jacksonville Plan, and that’s how the city paid for the courthouse, arena, ballpark and downtown library.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO: 2 men say they were shot near business on Atlantic Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two men said they were shot near a business on Atlantic Boulevard early Thursday morning. Both victims were in their 20s, police said. Police were called to the scene because of gunshots but were unable to locate any...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Pedestrian hit, killed by SUV on County Road 218, FHP says

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian died from their injuries Thursday night as they attempted to cross a road in Clay County, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the SUV was traveling west on County Road 218 and approaching Orchid Avenue, while a pedestrian...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Man fatally injured in drive-by shooting in Jacksonville’s Longbranch neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man died Tuesday night after a shooting on Buckman Street in the Longbranch neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Stephens, with the Sheriff’s Office, said that units were called to the scene at about 6 p.m. He said the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department found a man in the road who had been shot multiple times.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

