muddyrivernews.com
Second IDOT grant gives city $5.14 million to build bus transfer facility at Seventh and Jersey
QUINCY — City officials don’t expect any labor to start until 2024, but they were nonetheless elated to learn Tuesday that Quincy will receive a grant of $3.8 million from the Illinois Department of Transportation for the relocation of its bus transfer facility. Gov. JB Pritzker and the...
muddyrivernews.com
Letter to the Editor: People by and large still trust their local media
It’s too bad Mike Miletich is no longer with WGEM. His presence in Springfield was a real asset for the station. He is a solid reporter with great on-air presence. He gave viewers insight into state issues which we lacked until he came on board. Mike’s use of the...
tspr.org
Weather-related announcements and cancellations for Jan. 25
A winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday in west central Illinois, southeast Iowa, and northwest Missouri. Total snow accumulation of two to four inches is expected. That will impact the Wednesday morning commute and possibly the Wednesday evening commute. This story will...
muddyrivernews.com
Great River Honor Flight releases schedule for 2023, expands veteran eligibility
QUINCY — The Great River Honor Flight recently released the dates for missions in 2023, as well as the expansion of eligibility for veterans who can apply for a future Honor Flight. Great River Honor Flight has 62 completed one-day trips to Washington, D.C., and more than 2,000 local...
muddyrivernews.com
Yates has no plans to reduce manpower if City Council approves license plate reader cameras
QUINCY — Adam Yates, chief of the Quincy Police Department, spent most of Monday’s public meeting in City Council chambers explaining what license plate reader cameras can’t do. Afterward, he said he wasn’t willing to sacrifice the positions of paid officers in exchange for the new technology....
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal girl having birthday fundraiser to benefit Northeast Missouri Humane Shelter
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Madi Weatherford has not asked for a birthday gift since she was 5 years old. Instead of receiving her own presents, Madi would rather see the happy faces — and maybe receive a few licks— from the dogs and cats at the Northeast Missouri Humane Shelter as she collects all of her birthday gifts in their honor.
977wmoi.com
Galesburg man facing drug charges after traffic stop in McDonough County
On January 20, 2023, at approximately 23:12 p.m. a McDonough County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 67 at North 2300th Road. The red Honda Civic was traveling north and the driver, Nicholas R. Degracia, 34, of Galesburg, IL was driving with a suspended license. During...
khqa.com
Man died after being hit by semi in Hannibal
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A man who was hit by a semi-truck on Monday night had died from his injuries. Officers with the Hannibal Police Department were called around 8:30 p.m. to the area of US Highway 61 and Highway MM for a report of a man stumbling around in the middle of the highway.
tspr.org
New owner seeks to reopen Keokuk hospital
A Michigan-based health care provider has signed a letter of intent to resume operation of the hospital in Keokuk. Flint-based Insight will be meeting with city leaders to discuss necessary certifications, regulatory and financial support the new hospital owners would need from the state of Iowa. Blessing Health closed the...
muddyrivernews.com
MRN WEATHER: Snow days for thee, but not for me
Meteorologist Brent Clair tells us when the snow will stop today. Hilbing Auto Body brings you this weather report. And while Quincy Public School students and teachers trudged through smidge of slop on the roads today, some got lucky. Here are today’s weather-related cancelations. SCHOOL CANCELATIONS. MISSOURI. Canton R-5.
muddyrivernews.com
Schrand, Koscielski honored by Quincy School Board
For the second year in a row, the Quincy School Board recognized former educators with the district’s Legend Award. The late teacher, coach and principal Paul Koscielski and former teacher and principal Melanie Schrand are this year’s recipients. Koscielski’s career spanned more than 30 years and all levels...
muddyrivernews.com
Sophomore Career Fair for students at local high school set for Friday at JWCC
QUINCY — The West Central Region Sophomore Career Fair will be held on the main campus of John Wood Community College on Friday, Jan. 27. Nearly 900 students from high schools in Adams, Pike, Hancock and Brown counties will attend the fair. Professionals from the region will be giving...
muddyrivernews.com
Senator encourages people to make Valentine cards for residents in long-term care facilities
QUINCY — State Sen. Jil Tracy (R-Quincy) is asking 50th District residents to help uplift the spirits of long-term care facility residents by making them Valentine’s Day cards. In a press release, Tracy said, “The Valentines for Seniors Card Drive has brought much joy and many smiles to...
muddyrivernews.com
Art show by 2018 graduate of JWCC opens Wednesday in Heath Center Art Gallery
QUINCY — The John Wood Community College Heath Center Art Gallery is hosting oil painter Nevin McNally in a solo exhibition titled “Mostly Faces.” The art show is free and open to the public through Friday, Feb. 24. A reception will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 in the gallery.
muddyrivernews.com
Dot Foods helps Beardstown couple launch food pantry; volunteers now needed
BEARDSTOWN, Ill. — Beardstown residents have worked for almost two years to start a food pantry. A ribbon cutting and open house was held on Friday, Jan. 13. The Beardstown Food Pantry, 121 E. Second, is open from 1-3 p.m. on Sundays. The food pantry entrance is off Main Street at the rear of the Community Hope and Recovery building. Organizers hope to add additional days as they gauge community response and acquire more volunteer support.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy Medical Group offering series to help parents, caregivers get real about raising kids
QUINCY — Quincy Medical Group is helping parents and caregivers navigate some of the more challenging moments of raising kids with a free informational series called “Real Talk,” led by behavioral health therapist Christina Helm. Parents and caregivers of kids in kindergarten through young adulthood are invited...
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn twice removed from courtroom for interrupting judge; makes another claim he’s being beaten in Adams County Jail
QUINCY — A Springfield man awaiting a motion hearing in Adams County Circuit Court was removed from the courtroom by bailiffs after interrupting a judge Tuesday morning. When he came back an hour later for his hearing, the man lasted less than 90 seconds in the courtroom before another heated exchange started, and he was removed again.
