Quincy, IL

tspr.org

Weather-related announcements and cancellations for Jan. 25

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday in west central Illinois, southeast Iowa, and northwest Missouri. Total snow accumulation of two to four inches is expected. That will impact the Wednesday morning commute and possibly the Wednesday evening commute. This story will...
KEOKUK, IA
khqa.com

Man died after being hit by semi in Hannibal

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A man who was hit by a semi-truck on Monday night had died from his injuries. Officers with the Hannibal Police Department were called around 8:30 p.m. to the area of US Highway 61 and Highway MM for a report of a man stumbling around in the middle of the highway.
HANNIBAL, MO
tspr.org

New owner seeks to reopen Keokuk hospital

A Michigan-based health care provider has signed a letter of intent to resume operation of the hospital in Keokuk. Flint-based Insight will be meeting with city leaders to discuss necessary certifications, regulatory and financial support the new hospital owners would need from the state of Iowa. Blessing Health closed the...
KEOKUK, IA
muddyrivernews.com

MRN WEATHER: Snow days for thee, but not for me

Meteorologist Brent Clair tells us when the snow will stop today. Hilbing Auto Body brings you this weather report. And while Quincy Public School students and teachers trudged through smidge of slop on the roads today, some got lucky. Here are today’s weather-related cancelations. SCHOOL CANCELATIONS. MISSOURI. Canton R-5.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Schrand, Koscielski honored by Quincy School Board

For the second year in a row, the Quincy School Board recognized former educators with the district’s Legend Award. The late teacher, coach and principal Paul Koscielski and former teacher and principal Melanie Schrand are this year’s recipients. Koscielski’s career spanned more than 30 years and all levels...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Dot Foods helps Beardstown couple launch food pantry; volunteers now needed

BEARDSTOWN, Ill. — Beardstown residents have worked for almost two years to start a food pantry. A ribbon cutting and open house was held on Friday, Jan. 13. The Beardstown Food Pantry, 121 E. Second, is open from 1-3 p.m. on Sundays. The food pantry entrance is off Main Street at the rear of the Community Hope and Recovery building. Organizers hope to add additional days as they gauge community response and acquire more volunteer support.
BEARDSTOWN, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Yohn twice removed from courtroom for interrupting judge; makes another claim he’s being beaten in Adams County Jail

QUINCY — A Springfield man awaiting a motion hearing in Adams County Circuit Court was removed from the courtroom by bailiffs after interrupting a judge Tuesday morning. When he came back an hour later for his hearing, the man lasted less than 90 seconds in the courtroom before another heated exchange started, and he was removed again.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL

