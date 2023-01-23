HANNIBAL, Mo. — Madi Weatherford has not asked for a birthday gift since she was 5 years old. Instead of receiving her own presents, Madi would rather see the happy faces — and maybe receive a few licks— from the dogs and cats at the Northeast Missouri Humane Shelter as she collects all of her birthday gifts in their honor.

HANNIBAL, MO ・ 7 HOURS AGO