Read full article on original website
Related
Trump 'Turns Around And Punches In The Face:' Ted Cruz On Why Republicans Are Hesitant To Criticize The Former President
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) shared his views on why it was difficult for members of the Republican Party to have an opposing view with former U.S. President Donald Trump in an interview at the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival, held in September. What Happened: Trump is a "unique" character, according to...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Amendment Flops as Only 13 Republicans Back Her
The House of Representatives rejected a number of proposed amendments to a bill dealing with the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
Paul Pelosi Attack Video Release Leaves Democrats Fearing the Worst
The hammer assault has led to unfounded conspiracy theories about former Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, and any footage may in time be manipulated.
‘Morning Joe’ Says Biden, Pence Classified Docs Scandals Are Just ‘Embarrassing’ — But Trump’s Is ‘Legally Perilous’
The “Morning Joe” panel reacted to both former vice president Mike Pence and President Joe Biden’s classified documents scandals Wednesday. According to two letters Pence’s counsel sent to the National Archives, a “small number” of classified documents were discovered last week at Pence’s Indiana home. On Jan. 16, about a dozen documents were found at Pence’s home, and two days later, his team notified the National Archives, who then notified the Justice Department. FBI agents retrieved the documents from Pence’s home, and his team turned over additional boxes to the National Archives, as well.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Drug company and doctor sue over abortion pill access, in test cases of federal power
In lawsuits that could impact abortion access nationwide, the drug manufacturer GenBioPro and a doctor in North Carolina on Wednesday filed separate federal complaints seeking to strike down state restrictions on the abortion drug mifepristone. GenBioPro, which manufactures the pill, filed its complaint in West Virginia, naming as defendants a...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Students threaten to sue DeSantis over rejection of African American studies course
Several Florida students say they plan to sue the state and Gov. Ron DeSantis over the state's rejection of the Advanced Placement African American studies course in state schools. "If he does not negotiate with the College Board to allow AP African American studies to be taught in classrooms across...
Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon: No broad-based tax relief for Washingtonians
(The Centers Square) – Democrat Majority Leader Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon, D-Seattle, threw cold water on the idea of broad-based tax relief – a cut in sales or property taxes – coming out of this year’s Washington State Legislature. Meanwhile, people in other states are seeing lower taxes. Ten states reduced individual income tax rates for 2023, according to the Tax Foundation. New Hampshire lowered its rate only on interest and dividends income. ...
Comments / 0