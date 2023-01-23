ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

TheWrap

‘Morning Joe’ Says Biden, Pence Classified Docs Scandals Are Just ‘Embarrassing’ — But Trump’s Is ‘Legally Perilous’

The “Morning Joe” panel reacted to both former vice president Mike Pence and President Joe Biden’s classified documents scandals Wednesday. According to two letters Pence’s counsel sent to the National Archives, a “small number” of classified documents were discovered last week at Pence’s Indiana home. On Jan. 16, about a dozen documents were found at Pence’s home, and two days later, his team notified the National Archives, who then notified the Justice Department. FBI agents retrieved the documents from Pence’s home, and his team turned over additional boxes to the National Archives, as well.
INDIANA STATE
ABC7 Los Angeles

Students threaten to sue DeSantis over rejection of African American studies course

Several Florida students say they plan to sue the state and Gov. Ron DeSantis over the state's rejection of the Advanced Placement African American studies course in state schools. "If he does not negotiate with the College Board to allow AP African American studies to be taught in classrooms across...
The Center Square

Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon: No broad-based tax relief for Washingtonians

(The Centers Square) – Democrat Majority Leader Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon, D-Seattle, threw cold water on the idea of broad-based tax relief – a cut in sales or property taxes – coming out of this year’s Washington State Legislature. Meanwhile, people in other states are seeing lower taxes. Ten states reduced individual income tax rates for 2023, according to the Tax Foundation. New Hampshire lowered its rate only on interest and dividends income. ...
WASHINGTON STATE

