Austin Butler has finally confirmed the identity of the “friend” who inspired him to play Elvis Presley, and it was none other than his ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens. In a Jan. 24 interview with The Los Angeles Times, Butler was asked to clarify previous comments he made in a roundtable interview with The Hollywood Reporter, during which he revealed a “friend” gave him the idea to play Elvis before he was even offered the role. “I was with my partner at the time,” Butler told the L.A. Times, before confirming it was Hudgens, who he dated for nearly a decade. “We’d been together for so long and she had this sort of clairvoyant moment and so I really, I owe her a lot for believing in me.”

1 DAY AGO