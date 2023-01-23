Read full article on original website
The First Glimpse Of Paris Hilton’s Baby Boy Is Precious
Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton! On Jan. 24, the “Stars Are Blind” star announced she and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, via surrogate. She shared her new mom title on Instagram, posting a sweet image of the newborn’s hand holding her thumb.
Inside Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Reported Custody Agreement
After five years of an off-again, on-again romance, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reportedly broke up in January. At the time, a source told Us Weekly that despite the couple’s new status, they will “always remain friends and great co-parents.” Jenner and Scott have two children together, Stormi and Aire (previously named Wolf). And per reports, their custody agreement puts their kids’ interests first.
M&M's New Name Will Convince You An Epic Super Bowl Ad Is Coming
It’s only been a few days since M&M’s put its original spokescandies on an “indefinite pause,” but the brand is already entering its new era. After announcing Maya Rudolph would be taking over as the new face of the brand on Jan. 23, the candy giant released a video on Jan. 26 featuring the superstar comedian — and it looks like she’s the new name of the brand, too. M&M’s is in the middle of a major rebrand, but the new name (and look) might just convince you an epic Super Bowl commercial is on the horizon.
Julia Fox Is At One With The Mice In Her NYC Apartment
Julia Fox is getting real about what it’s like living in New York. On Jan. 25, the Uncut Gems star took her followers on a tour of her Manhattan apartment, and let’s just say, she didn’t hold anything back. Instead of showing off pretty skyline views and aesthetic decor, Fox gave fans a glimpse of her unmade bed, “tiny” bathroom, and cramped kitchen. Oh, and she also revealed her apartment has a “small mice problem.” Now that’s something you don’t hear every day from a celebrity now, is it?
There's A ~Bejeweled~ Taylor Swift Easter Egg In Gossip Girl's Finale
Much like its celeb-obsessed predecessor, HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot is packed with sly pop culture references from beginning to end. And after the show’s sudden cancellation, it turns out the honor of being Gossip Girl’s final celebrity shoutout went to none other than one of the world’s most gossiped-about stars, Ms. Taylor Swift. No, everyone’s favorite “Anti-Hero” wasn’t mentioned by name, but Julien’s dress in the Gossip Girl finale was the perfect Taylor Swift Easter egg for those in the know.
Which Pop Culture Doll Is The True Fashion Icon?
Dolls are having a moment. Of course, plastic fashionistas have been turning looks for decades, but with M3GAN's sassy slayage in January and Barbie's rose-colored live-action return later this year, they are taking over more than ever, and doing it in style. From box office smashes to cult-classic horror flicks,...
A Bachelor Frontrunner Apologized For Defending Blackface In The Past
Season 27 of The Bachelor has only just begun, but one of this season’s contestants has already issued an apology for something fans dug up about their past. On Jan. 24, the day after the Bachelor Season 27 premiere, Greer Blitzer issued a statement on Instagram apologizing for previous statements she made defending blackface. The spotlight was already on Greer after she became one of Bachelor Zach Shallcross’ immediate frontrunners thanks to her First Impression Rose win. That spotlight became even brighter when Greer took to Instagram to address her previous comments about blackface. She wrote in an Instagram story:
Gossip Girl Revealed An OG Couple Got Back Together... & Got Married
Spoiler alert: This post discusses plot details from the Gossip Girl series finale. Before HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot disappeared like a 24-hour-old Instagram story, the sequel series gave fans one last blast from the past. Although, it may have even taken hardcore GG followers a minute to recognize the finale cameo. Still, Jonathan Whitney’s Gossip Girl return brought a ton of new information about what the OG cast is up to know, including a very heartwarming update about his rollercoaster relationship with Eric van der Woodsen.
Zach Got Real About All The Women He Kissed On The Bachelor Night 1
Zach Shallcross made his debut as the Season 27 Bachelor by locking lips with seven women on his first night, and he totally owned it. “The heart wants what the heart wants” he told ET when asked about all the smooching. Here’s everyone Zach kissed Night One.
“Escapism” Is Just A Taste Of What RAYE Has Up Her Sleeve
RAYE’s reintroduction to the music scene has been a fascinating sight to see, especially for those who’ve followed her since her underground, hazy R&B days. Since becoming an independent artist in 2021, the singer has explored her creative freedom one punchy lyric at a time— and it’s worked. Last year, she released “Escapism” featuring 070 Shake, which unexpectedly became a slow-burning bop on TikTok and went No. 1 on the U.K. charts.
Yes, There's A Post-Credits Scene In The Gossip Girl Finale
The Gossip Girl reboot had one last secret to let out after the credits played on its final episode. PSA: Don’t close out of HBO Max once the screen goes black at the end of the series finale. Or actually, you can if you want. Since the show was suddenly cancelled a week ahead of Season 2’s end, the Gossip Girl Season 2 finale post-credits scene sets up future events that will never actually happen.
I'll Say It: The Gossip Girl Reboot Ended At The Perfect Time
When HBO Max canceled its Gossip Girl reboot, I was devastated. The glitzy teen soap didn’t perfectly recapture the messy magic of The CW’s original scandalous sensation, but it still lived up to its predecessor enough to deliver some of the wildest twists, trendiest fashions, and steamiest hookups currently on television. However, now that I’ve seen the episode that serves as its series finale, I get it. As hard as this is to say as a GG acolyte, HBO Max was right to hit the block button and cancel the Gossip Girl reboot when it did.
Attention: Blake Lively Is Officially In The Colleen Hoover Hive
There’s something really special about seeing a movie adaptation of your favorite book and finally, all your favorite moments come to life on screen. It’s even more special when that book is millions of people’s favorite, and fans all over the world get to share in the experience. That’s what’s happening with the upcoming movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s It Ends With Us. Get ready, because this one’s going to be big.
Austin Butler Finally Cleared Up Vanessa Hudgens' Elvis Connection
Austin Butler has finally confirmed the identity of the “friend” who inspired him to play Elvis Presley, and it was none other than his ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens. In a Jan. 24 interview with The Los Angeles Times, Butler was asked to clarify previous comments he made in a roundtable interview with The Hollywood Reporter, during which he revealed a “friend” gave him the idea to play Elvis before he was even offered the role. “I was with my partner at the time,” Butler told the L.A. Times, before confirming it was Hudgens, who he dated for nearly a decade. “We’d been together for so long and she had this sort of clairvoyant moment and so I really, I owe her a lot for believing in me.”
The Biggest Easter Eggs In Taylor Swift's "Lavender Haze" Music Video
After Taylor Swift dropped her 10th studio album, Midnights, in October, “Lavender Haze” quickly became a fan-favorite track. Now, two months after Swifties first fell in love with the song, the star has officially given “Lavender Haze” the music video treatment. As always, she included so many Easter eggs throughout her video.
10 Celeb-Loved Date Night Restaurants In NYC Featured On DeuxMoi
@DeuxMoi is basically like a real-life Gossip Girl, because she keeps tabs on all the public celebrity sightings across the globe via Instagram stories. Her loyal followers (or informants) send in tips to alert her of any A-lister activity, which she then shares to her page, often revealing exclusive tea like a new famous couple stepping out for date night. Celeb run-ins tend to come about by coincidence in major cities, especially in cozy New York City restaurants. We combed through DeuxMoi’s archives to find the most celeb-loved restaurants in NYC to try for a romantic dinner date this winter.
Anna Delvey Is Making A Reality Show While On House Arrest
Netflix courted controversy with its smash hit Inventing Anna, the Shondaland-produced docudrama retelling the story of Anna “Delvey” Sorokin. The debate was less about the series itself than the streaming service’s willingness to pay Sorokin a lump sum for the rights to her story, allowing her to profit off her messy past. (And that accent, of course.) However, there may be more streamers paying Anna Sorokin, as her new reality series, Delvey’s Dinner Club, is currently in the works while she’s under house arrest.
Nepo Baby Kaia Gerber Just Entered The Nepo Baby Chat
Kaia Gerber is the latest celebrity to share their thoughts about nepotism in the entertainment industry. After following her mother Cindy Crawford’s footsteps in becoming a model and actor, Gerber was asked in an interview with Elle whether people have accused her of “having an easier time” getting to the top due to her family ties. The star acknowledged that nepotism does exist, but said relying on one’s connections alone won’t get you far in Hollywood.
