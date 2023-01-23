ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Bay County Sheriff’s Office releases new app

By Emma Riley
WMBB
WMBB
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v87i7_0kOiI9AH00

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has come out with a new tool for the community to stay informed.

Bay County residents can now receive information from the sheriff’s office at their fingertips, with their new app.

In the app, users can find safety messages, conduct inmate searches, and submit tips directly to CrimeStoppers.

American Red Cross installs free smoke alarms

The app also allows parents to get familiar with their children’s school resource deputy and apply for employment at BCSO.

“That’s not the only way that we notify people, but the more ways we can reach out and touch people in an emergency, the better,” Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said. “We’ve got Alert Bay that people can sign up for that we send notifications out on. You know, we may use this in situations that wouldn’t necessarily qualify or that we wouldn’t use alert before.”

The free app is available in the App Store or the Google Play Store.

