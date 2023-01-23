Read full article on original website
dailybadgerbulletin.com
West Madison food pantry expands to Monona church as food insecurity grows statewide | Food & Recipes
MADISON, Wis. — With food costs rising, food pantries across the state have been seeing demand similar to pandemic levels. It’s caused one west Madison pantry to team up with and expand to a Monona church to support the community there. Casa de Fe Pastor Pedro Ruiz enthusiastically...
wclo.com
Rock County bans Tik Tok on government devices
Rock County is joining other government agencies in banning Tik Tok on county devices. County Administrator Josh Smith says the county won’t have any issues enforcing the rule, noting their IT department will be able to add Tik Tok to a list of un-downloadable apps as well as being able to remove the app from devices it’s currently downloaded on.
wclo.com
County Administrator provides updates on jail project
Rock County’s Administrator is providing updates on all the changes coming with the Rock County Jail Project. Josh Smith says the 911 Communications Center upgrades are taking a little longer than the county would have liked due to supply chain issues, but he hopes they’re able to get HVC equipment in soon so they can start moving people into the building.
wclo.com
Hedberg Library plans World Read Aloud celebration
World Read Aloud Day takes place next Wednesday and the Hedberg Library is finding ways to celebrate. Youth Services Associate Julie Swenson says the day has been around for about 10 years, but they’ve been celebrating for the last three years and it’s a great way for communities to come together and celebrate the power of reading aloud.
wclo.com
Stoughton Trailers and Wahlin Foundation support business education at UW-Whitewater
Stoughton Trailers and the Wahlin Foundation make a $125,000 donation to UW-Whitewater to make education more affordable to 50 students. Dean of the College of Business and Economics Paul Ambrose says they chose UW-Whitewater because most of the graduates stay in the region. Ambrose says the region needs more business...
wclo.com
ADRC of Rock County hosting Valentine’s Day event
The Aging and Disability Resource Center and the Hedberg Public Library are partnering for an event to show appreciation for family caregivers and those who support them. ADRC Support Specialist Teena Monk Gerber says the event on February 14th will feature brunch and the presentation of a documentary titled “Unconditional: A Journey of Selfless Love” which showcases the story of four family caregivers.
seehafernews.com
Authorities Warn Of Smash-And-Grabs At Madison Area Dog Parks
There’s a warning about smash-and-grab burglaries at dog parks in Dane and Jefferson counties. Police in Verona and McFarland took to Facebook yesterday to report a string of burglaries at local dog parks. The sheriff in Jefferson County reported the same thing. In each case, the thief or thieves...
wclo.com
Several municipalities declare snow emergencies
With a bit of the white stuff in the forecast, local communities are declaring snow emergencies. The Cities of Evansville and Fort Atkinson have declared a snow emergencies which go into effect at noon Saturday and run until noon on Sunday. Vehicles found to be parked on City streets during...
Channel 3000
LIST: Communities issuing snow emergencies for this weekend
MADISON, Wis. -- With a significant snowfall expected this weekend, local communities are issuing snow emergencies or advisories on street parking to make it easier on crews who will be working to clear the roads. These are communities who have declared snow emergencies for the coming days:. BELOIT -- Snow...
nbc15.com
More snow on the way
On the eve of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, one survivor’s memory still lives on in Madison. Richland Center animal rescue mourns the loss of over 20 animals following weekend fire. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Since the age of two, family and friends of Judy Elliot have labeled her...
wclo.com
UW-Whitewater at Rock County partners with Edgewood College to offer BA in nursing degree
A new partnership with Edgewood College is allowing students on the UW-Whitewater at Rock County campus to earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree. Vice Chancellor Tricia Clasen says students in the program first complete an Associate of Arts and Sciences with a pre-nursing emphasis at U Rock, and then apply for priority admission into Edgewood College’s School of Nursing, Rock County campus location.
wclo.com
Janesville Craig to host first US international school staff forum
Janesville Craig will be welcoming an international school staff development forum to their building on March 31st, marking the first time ever one of these events will take place on US soil. School District International Education Program Coordinator Mary Christianson says they were inspired to try and bring the event...
nbc15.com
U.S. sues Wisconsin agency after female candidate’s job offer
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The U.S. Justice Dept. filed a lawsuit against the Wisconsin Dept. of Military Affairs, alleging the agency violated federal law by discriminating against a Madison woman in 2017 when it offered a less-qualified man more money when hiring for one of its bureau director positions.
Channel 3000
TONIGHT AT 6: In wake of nonbinary teen's suicide, Dane Co. mom hopes for change
Tonight at 6 on News 3 Now...Mourning her nonbinary teen’s death by suicide, a Dane County mom shares what made Graciella Sawyer special and the vision the 14-year-old had for a better world cut short. Even as Dia Caulkins recognized her child’s struggle with gender identity and tried her...
wuwm.com
Explore the artifacts of this 'outdoor museum' that was formerly the grounds of the Hospital for Insane
Lake Effect previously examined the roots of the Behavioral Health Division and mental health care in the Milwaukee-area, which can be traced back to a Wauwatosa farm in the 1850s. Over the decades, many facilities have been built to address the physical and mental health needs of the community, and...
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: List of snow emergencies declared for the Rockford area
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With several Winter Weather Advisories declared ahead of Saturday’s expected snowfall, municipalities across the Rockford region have declared snow emergencies, meaning parking ordinances are in effect. Temperatures will make it into the lower to mid-30s under mostly cloudy skies Friday afternoon. Overnight Friday, temperatures will drop into the lower teens. Snow […]
wearegreenbay.com
Leader of a ‘large-scale interstate drug trafficking operation’ in Wisconsin sentenced
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man dubbed the leader of a ‘large-scale interstate drug trafficking operation’ will spend the next 11 years in prison for distributing over 50 grams of methamphetamine. Announced by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 34-year-old Charlie Goodwin from Madison was sentenced on Wednesday...
spectrumnews1.com
Mail, check fraud growing in Madison area
MADISON, Wis. — Mail and check fraud is becoming a growing trend in the Madison area, according to Crime Stoppers. It entails criminals stealing mail or intercepting checks from mailboxes, which gives them access to personal or financial information. In some cases, criminals may also alter the amounts or names on checks to steal funds, known as check washing.
nbc15.com
First Alert Day Issued Saturday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A more significant storm system to impact the area early this weekend. Confidence is growing in an impactful snow event across southern Wisconsin. Early indications are for 1-3 inches Madison northward with 3-5 inches Madison southward. There is expected to be a narrow corridor of snow with...
Channel 3000
Smash-and-grab burglaries reported at dog parks in Dane, Jefferson counties
VERONA, Wis. -- Law enforcement agencies in Dane and Jefferson counties are warning residents to take precautions following a number of smash-and-grab burglaries. Police in Verona and McFarland took to Facebook Wednesday after a thief or thieves broke windows and took items from vehicles at dog parks and public parking areas the day prior.
