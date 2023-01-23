ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock County, WI

wclo.com

Rock County bans Tik Tok on government devices

Rock County is joining other government agencies in banning Tik Tok on county devices. County Administrator Josh Smith says the county won’t have any issues enforcing the rule, noting their IT department will be able to add Tik Tok to a list of un-downloadable apps as well as being able to remove the app from devices it’s currently downloaded on.
wclo.com

County Administrator provides updates on jail project

Rock County’s Administrator is providing updates on all the changes coming with the Rock County Jail Project. Josh Smith says the 911 Communications Center upgrades are taking a little longer than the county would have liked due to supply chain issues, but he hopes they’re able to get HVC equipment in soon so they can start moving people into the building.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
wclo.com

Hedberg Library plans World Read Aloud celebration

World Read Aloud Day takes place next Wednesday and the Hedberg Library is finding ways to celebrate. Youth Services Associate Julie Swenson says the day has been around for about 10 years, but they’ve been celebrating for the last three years and it’s a great way for communities to come together and celebrate the power of reading aloud.
JANESVILLE, WI
wclo.com

ADRC of Rock County hosting Valentine’s Day event

The Aging and Disability Resource Center and the Hedberg Public Library are partnering for an event to show appreciation for family caregivers and those who support them. ADRC Support Specialist Teena Monk Gerber says the event on February 14th will feature brunch and the presentation of a documentary titled “Unconditional: A Journey of Selfless Love” which showcases the story of four family caregivers.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Authorities Warn Of Smash-And-Grabs At Madison Area Dog Parks

There’s a warning about smash-and-grab burglaries at dog parks in Dane and Jefferson counties. Police in Verona and McFarland took to Facebook yesterday to report a string of burglaries at local dog parks. The sheriff in Jefferson County reported the same thing. In each case, the thief or thieves...
MADISON, WI
wclo.com

Several municipalities declare snow emergencies

With a bit of the white stuff in the forecast, local communities are declaring snow emergencies. The Cities of Evansville and Fort Atkinson have declared a snow emergencies which go into effect at noon Saturday and run until noon on Sunday. Vehicles found to be parked on City streets during...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Channel 3000

LIST: Communities issuing snow emergencies for this weekend

MADISON, Wis. -- With a significant snowfall expected this weekend, local communities are issuing snow emergencies or advisories on street parking to make it easier on crews who will be working to clear the roads. These are communities who have declared snow emergencies for the coming days:. BELOIT -- Snow...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
nbc15.com

More snow on the way

On the eve of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, one survivor’s memory still lives on in Madison. Richland Center animal rescue mourns the loss of over 20 animals following weekend fire. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Since the age of two, family and friends of Judy Elliot have labeled her...
MADISON, WI
wclo.com

UW-Whitewater at Rock County partners with Edgewood College to offer BA in nursing degree

A new partnership with Edgewood College is allowing students on the UW-Whitewater at Rock County campus to earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree. Vice Chancellor Tricia Clasen says students in the program first complete an Associate of Arts and Sciences with a pre-nursing emphasis at U Rock, and then apply for priority admission into Edgewood College’s School of Nursing, Rock County campus location.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
wclo.com

Janesville Craig to host first US international school staff forum

Janesville Craig will be welcoming an international school staff development forum to their building on March 31st, marking the first time ever one of these events will take place on US soil. School District International Education Program Coordinator Mary Christianson says they were inspired to try and bring the event...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

U.S. sues Wisconsin agency after female candidate’s job offer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The U.S. Justice Dept. filed a lawsuit against the Wisconsin Dept. of Military Affairs, alleging the agency violated federal law by discriminating against a Madison woman in 2017 when it offered a less-qualified man more money when hiring for one of its bureau director positions.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

TONIGHT AT 6: In wake of nonbinary teen's suicide, Dane Co. mom hopes for change

Tonight at 6 on News 3 Now...Mourning her nonbinary teen’s death by suicide, a Dane County mom shares what made Graciella Sawyer special and the vision the 14-year-old had for a better world cut short. Even as Dia Caulkins recognized her child’s struggle with gender identity and tried her...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: List of snow emergencies declared for the Rockford area

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With several Winter Weather Advisories declared ahead of Saturday’s expected snowfall, municipalities across the Rockford region have declared snow emergencies, meaning parking ordinances are in effect. Temperatures will make it into the lower to mid-30s under mostly cloudy skies Friday afternoon. Overnight Friday, temperatures will drop into the lower teens. Snow […]
ROCKFORD, IL
spectrumnews1.com

Mail, check fraud growing in Madison area

MADISON, Wis. — Mail and check fraud is becoming a growing trend in the Madison area, according to Crime Stoppers. It entails criminals stealing mail or intercepting checks from mailboxes, which gives them access to personal or financial information. In some cases, criminals may also alter the amounts or names on checks to steal funds, known as check washing.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

First Alert Day Issued Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A more significant storm system to impact the area early this weekend. Confidence is growing in an impactful snow event across southern Wisconsin. Early indications are for 1-3 inches Madison northward with 3-5 inches Madison southward. There is expected to be a narrow corridor of snow with...
WISCONSIN STATE

