Two Penn State athletes, wrestler Greg Kerkvliet and football player Nick Dawkins signed a NIL Deal with WWE, announced Thursday by the world’s largest professional wrestling promotion. Kerkvliet and Dawkins will be part of the company’s Next in Line initiative. The point of the program is for the WWE to find its future talent while they are still competing and allows them to monitor their growth as athletes. Upon graduation, both men will have a chance to go to Florida to train at the WWE’s Performance Center located in Orlando, Florida. Kerkvliet and Dawkins’s involvement with Next in Line won’t impact their...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 29 MINUTES AGO