ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

City of Greensboro plans to be car-optional by 2040

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — City of Greensboro leaders are spending more than $569,000 to look into making the city car-optional in the next 17 years. The Mobility Greensboro 2045 Plan is focused on public transit, biking, walking, carpooling and riding rails and making everything you like to do close and convenient enough to ditch your vehicle. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

I-85 crash closes part of highway in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The northbound lane of I-85 is closed near Highway 421 in Greensboro. Greensboro police said it was due to a crash with injuries. Police have not released any additional details about the crash including how it occurred. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area if...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

US 421 crash shuts down highway in Kernersville

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — US 421 North closed due to a crash in Kernersville, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 227, near Exit 227 for NC 74/Winston-Salem Northern Beltway and Upper Angel Lake. The closure began at 11:16 a.m. and is expected to last for an […]
KERNERSVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Leaf collection issues in Winston-Salem are frustrating homeowners

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Some folks in Winston-Salem are frustrated that leaves are still sitting on curbs, waiting to be collected by the city months after they were put out. The city addressed the delay at its city council meeting last week, blaming weather and equipment issues. However, people are still wondering when their leaves will be collected.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Fire Closes Several Roads in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Fire Department is currently working to investigate a fire that broke out at 2810 Oakland Avenue. As a result, a few intersections are temporarily closed to all traffic. This includes: Oakland Avenue at McManus Street, Oakland Avenue at Park Terrace, Spring Garden Street at McManus Street and Hiatt Street at Park Terrace. Motorists are asked to avoid this area for the time being. These affected roads should be reopened soon.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro fire at the scene of massive structure fire

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro firefighters are working to get the upper-hand on a structure fire Tuesday morning. It's been confirmed the building belongs to Smith Trucking Company. Calls for help were made around 4 a.m. Firefighters say a passerby notified crews of the fire. The first responding unit immediately...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

A historic Winston-Salem home is now an in-demand dining spot

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One of the oldest homes in Winston-Salem is now offering a new dining option for people in the city. Founders Restaurant has quickly become a hot spot since opening in late 2022. It sits inside the historic Shaffner Inn. The home was built right outside Old Salem in 1907.  Over the years, […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Roads closed due to large fire on Oakland Avenue in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A fire has closed several roads in Greensboro Tuesday morning. According to Greensboro Police Department, a structure fire at a commercial building used by Smith Trucking Company on Oakland Avenue is being investigated by Greensboro Fire Department. The following intersections are closed to traffic while crews are on the scene of […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

I-85 closed in Greensboro after crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. — I-85 northbound is closed in Greensboro near US-421 after a crash Thursday. Police said people were injured in the crash. Drivers are asked to use an alternate route. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!. Download...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Triad police running out of storage for seized weapons

(WGHP) — There are thousands of guns in the custody of law enforcement agencies across the Triad collecting dust. Around 8,200 guns are in Winston-Salem police custody, 1,637 in High point and around 764 in Randolph County and 460 in Rockingham. A 2013 North Carolina general statute states if an officer can’t find the original […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
gotodestinations.com

The BEST Breakfast Spots in Greensboro – 2023

Wake up and smell the coffee, Greensboro! Whether you’re a morning person or just need a little extra boost to start your day, there’s nothing quite like a delicious breakfast to get your day started on the right foot. And lucky for you, Greensboro is home to a...
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Hit-And-Run Driver Turns Major Intersection Into A Battleground For A Day

If you drove near one of Greensboro’s busiest intersections on Friday, Jan. 20, then you were probably – like many others passing by – amazed at the number of Duke Energy workers, Greensboro road crews and police officers in the area conducting a repair operation that left the intersection the scene of intense traffic disruption all day long and well into the night.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

1 dead after double shooting in Lexington, police say

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man died Wednesday after he was shot in Lexington, police say. The shooting happened around 12:52 p.m. Sunday. Lexington police received a call about shots fired on Winston Road at U.S. 29-70. When officers arrived, they found evidence of gunfire in the roadway. Then investigators...
LEXINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy