Fatal crash on I-85 Northbound, Greensboro Urban Loop shuts down highway
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Interstate 85 North on the Greensboro Urban Loop was shut down due to a fatal crash Thursday, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 126 near Exit 126 for US 421, and emergency services workers did confirm one person was killed in the wreck. Traffic cam […]
City of Greensboro plans to be car-optional by 2040
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — City of Greensboro leaders are spending more than $569,000 to look into making the city car-optional in the next 17 years. The Mobility Greensboro 2045 Plan is focused on public transit, biking, walking, carpooling and riding rails and making everything you like to do close and convenient enough to ditch your vehicle. […]
WXII 12
I-85 crash closes part of highway in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The northbound lane of I-85 is closed near Highway 421 in Greensboro. Greensboro police said it was due to a crash with injuries. Police have not released any additional details about the crash including how it occurred. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area if...
Noise and traffic complaints are the tips of the iceberg for neighbors near new Urban Loop stretch
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lots of people are happy about the completion of the Greensboro Urban Loop but to make it happen, NCDOT had to make some big changes to neighborhoods along the route. Noise and traffic changes are some of the complaints WFMY News 2 has gotten since the...
Boom Supersonic kicks off Overture SuperFactory construction in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Boom Supersonic kicked off construction of its Overture SuperFactory Thursday in Greensboro. The Overture SuperFactory is a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that will be located at the Piedmont Triad International Airport. This site will house the final assembly line, as well as fast facility, and customer delivery...
Urban Loop: NCDOT addresses confusing traffic pattern, signage, and lighting
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The last leg of the Urban Loop in Greensboro is open after decades of planning and years of construction. While drivers are testing it out, they're also coming across some concerns. Traffic patterns, signage, and lights. We took some of your top concerns about the loop...
US 421 crash shuts down highway in Kernersville
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — US 421 North closed due to a crash in Kernersville, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 227, near Exit 227 for NC 74/Winston-Salem Northern Beltway and Upper Angel Lake. The closure began at 11:16 a.m. and is expected to last for an […]
WXII 12
Leaf collection issues in Winston-Salem are frustrating homeowners
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Some folks in Winston-Salem are frustrated that leaves are still sitting on curbs, waiting to be collected by the city months after they were put out. The city addressed the delay at its city council meeting last week, blaming weather and equipment issues. However, people are still wondering when their leaves will be collected.
abc45.com
Fire Closes Several Roads in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Fire Department is currently working to investigate a fire that broke out at 2810 Oakland Avenue. As a result, a few intersections are temporarily closed to all traffic. This includes: Oakland Avenue at McManus Street, Oakland Avenue at Park Terrace, Spring Garden Street at McManus Street and Hiatt Street at Park Terrace. Motorists are asked to avoid this area for the time being. These affected roads should be reopened soon.
WXII 12
Greensboro fire at the scene of massive structure fire
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro firefighters are working to get the upper-hand on a structure fire Tuesday morning. It's been confirmed the building belongs to Smith Trucking Company. Calls for help were made around 4 a.m. Firefighters say a passerby notified crews of the fire. The first responding unit immediately...
A historic Winston-Salem home is now an in-demand dining spot
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One of the oldest homes in Winston-Salem is now offering a new dining option for people in the city. Founders Restaurant has quickly become a hot spot since opening in late 2022. It sits inside the historic Shaffner Inn. The home was built right outside Old Salem in 1907. Over the years, […]
Roads closed due to large fire on Oakland Avenue in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A fire has closed several roads in Greensboro Tuesday morning. According to Greensboro Police Department, a structure fire at a commercial building used by Smith Trucking Company on Oakland Avenue is being investigated by Greensboro Fire Department. The following intersections are closed to traffic while crews are on the scene of […]
I-85 closed in Greensboro after crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — I-85 northbound is closed in Greensboro near US-421 after a crash Thursday. Police said people were injured in the crash. Drivers are asked to use an alternate route. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!. Download...
Triad police running out of storage for seized weapons
(WGHP) — There are thousands of guns in the custody of law enforcement agencies across the Triad collecting dust. Around 8,200 guns are in Winston-Salem police custody, 1,637 in High point and around 764 in Randolph County and 460 in Rockingham. A 2013 North Carolina general statute states if an officer can’t find the original […]
How bad are crime and homicide rates in Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point? Here are the numbers.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The mayors of the three largest cities in the Piedmont Triad gathered to voice their shared concern about a surge in gun violence that has marked the beginning of the year – 12 deaths since Jan. 1 – but also to tout that overall crime is trending down. Data evaluations indeed […]
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Breakfast Spots in Greensboro – 2023
Wake up and smell the coffee, Greensboro! Whether you’re a morning person or just need a little extra boost to start your day, there’s nothing quite like a delicious breakfast to get your day started on the right foot. And lucky for you, Greensboro is home to a...
rhinotimes.com
Hit-And-Run Driver Turns Major Intersection Into A Battleground For A Day
If you drove near one of Greensboro’s busiest intersections on Friday, Jan. 20, then you were probably – like many others passing by – amazed at the number of Duke Energy workers, Greensboro road crews and police officers in the area conducting a repair operation that left the intersection the scene of intense traffic disruption all day long and well into the night.
1 dead after double shooting in Lexington, police say
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man died Wednesday after he was shot in Lexington, police say. The shooting happened around 12:52 p.m. Sunday. Lexington police received a call about shots fired on Winston Road at U.S. 29-70. When officers arrived, they found evidence of gunfire in the roadway. Then investigators...
Fatal shooting on Stockton Street marks 7th homicide in Winston-Salem for 2023
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died after being shot in Winston-Salem, according to police. Winston-Salem Police Department says that just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, they were called to Stockton Street about shots being fired. When they got to the scene, they found evidence of a shooting but didn’t see any victims in the […]
