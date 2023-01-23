ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea Transfer Room

Report: Manchester United Tell Chelsea Target Malo Gusto To Wait

By Dylan McBennett
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Itls1_0kOiG8de00

Manchester United have told Chelsea target Malo Gusto to wait to make a decision on his future.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Malo Gusto from Lyon, but Manchester United have reportedly told the player to wait to make a decision on his future.

Gusto is keen on a move to Chelsea and with the personal terms agreed there's not much chance of United getting an opportunity to sign the player unless Lyon turn down all approaches in January.

Chelsea are now heavy favourites ahead of Manchester United to sign the player.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cIV4i_0kOiG8de00
Manchester United have told Malo Gusto to wait amid interest from Chelsea.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

According to Fabrice Hawkins, Manchester United have told Malo Gusto to wait on the decisions for his future, but he has agreed personal terms with Chelsea already.

Chelsea have had an initial bid rejected by Lyon for Gusto, but the Blue's are expected to try again. The opening bid has been described as a feeling out bid.

United have had interest in Gusto for a long time but have never made an approach. A summer move would be likely, but for now United are happy with Aaron Wan-Bisakka .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e7Agc_0kOiG8de00
Malo Gusto has agreed personal terms with Chelsea.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Chelsea will win the battle for Gusto if their next bid for the player is found suitable by Lyon. The French club are adamant on not letting him leave in January, but with personal terms agreed it would be hard to say no if the right bid came along.

Interest from United, but nothing concrete due to the change in ownership. Chelsea are expected to win the race for the French defender.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Manchester United Ready To Cash In On Out Of Favour Duo

Financial Fair Play rules will still play their part on Manchester United in 2023 with the Red Devils needing to sell players before they spend big. Erik Ten Hag will be looking to continue his rebuild this summer and could look to sell some players in the summer. No exits...
chatsports.com

Erik ten Hag defends Man United's £86m winger Antony after Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand led a chorus of criticism after the Brazilian struggled in loss at Arsenal... but Dutch coach admits he 'must be more direct'

Erik ten Hag has defended Manchester United's £86million winger Antony amid a storm of criticism. Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand were among the pundits asking whether the Brazilian is contributing enough after United's 3-2 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday. Ten Hag was desperate to sign Antony from his former...
tennisuptodate.com

"Just one strange move, there is a risk": Pat Cash believes Djokovic is teetering on ending Australian Open with hamstring injury

Novak Djokovic is going strong at the Australian Open but former player Pat Cash believes one bad move could end his run at the event. Similar to how Nadal's Australian Open ended on one move, Novak Djokovic's could too. That is according to Pat Cash who expressed his views recently. Djokovic's leg injury did not cost him any matches yet but one bad move could end his event as it's still vulnerable. Cash said:
Yardbarker

Manchester United looking to hijack Chelsea’s move for Frenchman

Manchester United are looking to hijack Chelsea’s move for Lyon defender Malo Gusto. Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Chelsea had a bid rejected for Lyon defender Gusto. The young defender could be an ideal solution for Chelsea’s defensive issues, with Reece James struggling with regular injuries this season.
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
10K+
Post
865K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy