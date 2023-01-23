Report: Manchester United Tell Chelsea Target Malo Gusto To Wait

Manchester United have told Chelsea target Malo Gusto to wait to make a decision on his future.

Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Malo Gusto from Lyon, but Manchester United have reportedly told the player to wait to make a decision on his future.

Gusto is keen on a move to Chelsea and with the personal terms agreed there's not much chance of United getting an opportunity to sign the player unless Lyon turn down all approaches in January.

Chelsea are now heavy favourites ahead of Manchester United to sign the player.

According to Fabrice Hawkins, Manchester United have told Malo Gusto to wait on the decisions for his future, but he has agreed personal terms with Chelsea already.

Chelsea have had an initial bid rejected by Lyon for Gusto, but the Blue's are expected to try again. The opening bid has been described as a feeling out bid.

United have had interest in Gusto for a long time but have never made an approach. A summer move would be likely, but for now United are happy with Aaron Wan-Bisakka .

Chelsea will win the battle for Gusto if their next bid for the player is found suitable by Lyon. The French club are adamant on not letting him leave in January, but with personal terms agreed it would be hard to say no if the right bid came along.

Interest from United, but nothing concrete due to the change in ownership. Chelsea are expected to win the race for the French defender.

