Analyst Take: GoTo’s Miro integration to facilitate seamless hybrid collaboration is an solution that makes a lot of sense. With GoTo’s addition of Miro, the communications platform now provides visual collaboration to hybrid and virtual teams looking to diagram, journey map, brainstorm, and more. I see this move as further solidifying Miro’s place as the most agnostic visual collaboration platform on the market, having deep integrations with almost every major online meeting vendor. The improved flexibility for both GoTo and Miro users helps to make visual collaboration a centerpiece of hybrid work.

2 DAYS AGO