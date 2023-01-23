Read full article on original website
Related
World’s first AI interns hired in US for three-month trial job alongside 106 humans
THE WORLD'S first artificial intelligence-powered interns have just been hired for a three-month stint. Tech marketing agency Codeword is onboarding two AI interns to complete dull yet necessary tasks, Global News Wire reported. The AI interns, who named themselves Aiden and Aiko, will be joining Codeword's team of 106 humans.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Artificial Intelligence now allows to speak to dead ones
Did you ever imagine that you can speak to your deceased near and dear one day? If nott, here’s a way to do so- all thanks to the technology of Artificial Intelligence(AI). According to a development made by California based company HereAfterAI, people can now chat, talk or video chat with the dead loves ones and know their life beyond the grave.
techxplore.com
A framework that allows four-legged robots to follow a leader in both daytime and nighttime conditions
Legged robots have significant advantages over wheeled and track-based robots, particularly when it comes to moving on different types of terrains. This makes them particularly favorable for missions that involve transporting goods or traveling from one place to another. One promising approach that allows legged robots to effectively tackle these...
ffnews.com
Moonfare Partners With Dariu Foundation to Foster Digital Education Project
Moonfare, the leading global digital private equity platform, has announced it will support Swiss-based foundation Dariu with a series of events designed to give the NGO access to Moonfare’s global community and increase the visibility of its mission of fostering digital education for children. To kick off the partnership, Moonfare and Dariu are hosting an exclusive dinner in Munich on January 26th.
techtransfercentral.com
AUTM EDI toolkit suggests de-identification for grants, disclosures, job applicants
A detailed article on the AUTM EDI toolkit and strategies for implementing an anonymous process for invention disclosures, grants, and job applications appears in the January issue of Technology Transfer Tactics. To subscribe and access the complete article, or for further subscription details, click here. It’s common knowledge at this...
techaiapp.com
A method to enable robotic paper folding based on deep learning and physics simulations
To tackle different real-world tasks, robots should be able to handle and manipulate a variety of objects and materials, including paper. While roboticists have successfully improved the ability of humanoid robots or robotic grippers to handle several materials, paper folding remains a rarely explored topic within the robotics community. A...
techtransfercentral.com
MIT start-up raises $40M to commercialize climate-friendly process for cement production
An MIT spinout has raised $40 million in Series A funding to commercialize a method for producing decarbonized cement. Sublime Systems has developed a technology that removes the need for kilns in the process of cement production. Kilns are the most energy- and fossil fuel-intensive component of traditional cement manufacturing. Sublime’s technology features an electrolyzer that makes cement at ambient temperatures from a variety of abundant calcium sources, thereby avoiding both fossil fuel use and C02 emission.
futurumresearch.com
GoTo Miro Integration Goes a Long Way Toward Facilitating Seamless Hybrid Collaboration
Analyst Take: GoTo’s Miro integration to facilitate seamless hybrid collaboration is an solution that makes a lot of sense. With GoTo’s addition of Miro, the communications platform now provides visual collaboration to hybrid and virtual teams looking to diagram, journey map, brainstorm, and more. I see this move as further solidifying Miro’s place as the most agnostic visual collaboration platform on the market, having deep integrations with almost every major online meeting vendor. The improved flexibility for both GoTo and Miro users helps to make visual collaboration a centerpiece of hybrid work.
marktechpost.com
Top Innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Powered Healthcare Companies (2023)
Predictive modeling, image analysis, and natural language processing are just a few applications of artificial intelligence in the healthcare industry. AI can increase healthcare delivery’s effectiveness, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. It can help in diagnostic imaging, including detecting malignancies and conditions like diabetic retinopathy. Additionally, it can help with patient monitoring by keeping track of vital signs or eyeing for any issues. AI may also evaluate vast medical data, including electronic health records, to find patterns and enhance population health management.
Quantum Computers Could Solve Countless Problems—And Create a Lot of New Ones
Quantum is the ‘next industrial revolution’, but it's also set to become a national-security headache.
techtransfercentral.com
Monash U inks antibody development research deal with Ono Pharmaceutical
Japan’s Ono Pharmaceutical and Australia’s Monash University have entered an option and research collaboration deal for the discovery and development of antibodies that target G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). The collaboration is focused on developing anti-GPCR antibodies aimed at new treatments for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Under the deal...
OffWorld Is Now Taking Development Contracts for New AI-Powered Swarm Robots
PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023-- OffWorld is the global pioneer in AI-powered industrial Swarm Robotic Mining systems and they are now taking orders for delivery of multi-species deployments commencing in 2024. The new line of robot species is built for surveying environments (on the surface and deep underground), performing precision excavation, and collecting, hauling, and processing material. The company is demonstrating that swarm robotic mining improves customer productivity and cost efficiency. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005357/en/ OffWorld AI-powered swarm robotic mining squad (Photo: Business Wire)
3DPrint.com
Thermal Management: A Necessary Innovation for 3D Printing – AMS Speaker Spotlight
In the manufacturing industry, the laws of physics are the great playing field leveler. Unconcerned with money, marketing, or good intentions, first principles innovation can create big leaps in performance and competitive advantage. Within the last 10 years, the 3D printing industry experienced one of these leaps with the proliferation...
salestechstar.com
Multicloud Evolution, Strategic Data Practices, and Commoditization of AI Among Key Trends to Watch in 2023, According to Rackspace Technology
As organizations look ahead to an uncertain 2023, Rackspace Technology, a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, predicts that the continued evolution of cloud strategies, the adoption of more sophisticated data management models and the commoditization of artificial intelligence (AI) will be among the key trends driving companies’ IT agendas.
nutritionaloutlook.com
Botanical science expert Steven Dentali now serving as a consultant to mushroom ingredients supplier Nammex
Dentali will consult Nammex on further best practices for the mushroom market. Mushroom ingredients supplier Nammex (Gibsons, BC, Canada) announced that botanical science expert Steven Dentali, PhD, is now serving as a science advisor to the company. Dentali will consult Nammex on further best practices for the mushroom market. Dentali...
theblock.co
Web3 infrastructure firm Spatial Labs raises $10 million in 'first' for Black founder
Spatial Labs has raised $10 million in seed funding, led by Blockchain Capital. The startup develops software and hardware tools, aiming to improve commerce and metaverse experiences. Spatial Labs, a web3 infrastructure firm focused on improving metaverse and commerce, raised $10 million in a seed funding round. Blockchain Capital led...
Researchers have created a new and potentially dangerous encryption-breaking quantum algorithm
In a nutshell: Researchers at China's Tsinghua University believe they have discovered a quantum-based algorithm capable of breaking today's most complex encryption standards. The team claims that the algorithm can be run using currently available quantum technologies, too. If true, the lifespan of today's encryption could be drastically reduced to nothing in a handful of years.
New waters_connect System Monitoring Software Maximizes Productivity with Real-Time, Cloud-Native Lab Management
MILFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 25, 2023-- Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) today announced waters_connect™ System Monitoring, a new Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) application that enables laboratory managers and analysts to monitor the real-time status of any chromatography instruments, regardless of the manufacturer, running on Waters™ Empower™ Software. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005060/en/ The waters_connect System Monitoring app is the only cloud-native software application that enables real-time monitoring of all chromatography instruments controlled by Waters Empower software. (Photo: Business Wire)
maritime-executive.com
Vision AI Goes Underwater
AI computer vision technology is expanding everywhere - even under the waves. AI computer vision technology has been automating imagery analysis in shoreside applications for years, identifying, categorizing and counting everything from cows to car parts. It is starting to make inroads in maritime for tasks like automatically spotting vessels and whales. Now computer vision is also standing watch underwater, thanks to a partnership between AI company Plainsight and tech startup MarineSitu.
medtechdive.com
Researchers create remote-controlled biological robot that could eventually be used in surgery
Researchers have combined mouse muscle tissue, a 3D-printed scaffold and microelectronics to create small remote-controlled robots. Writing in Science Robotics, the collaborators describe the creation of centimeter-scale robots. The robots walk when LEDs stimulate light-sensitive engineered muscle and cause contractions that move polymer legs. The design allows the integration of...
Comments / 0