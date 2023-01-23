Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
How microchip makers are operating in Arizona's drought
PHOENIX — From computers to smartphones to vehicles, microchips are a part of every aspect of life and it takes a huge amount of water to make them. Still, some of the world's largest chip makers like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) have made their home in the Valley, even as it grapples with the worst drought in 1,200 years.
cryptoslate.com
Arizona senator keeps pushing to make Bitcoin legal tender
Republican senator Wendy Rogers introduced a bill on Jan. 25 that proposes including Bitcoin (BTC) in the list of currencies accepted as legal tender in Arizona. If passed, Arizona would become the first state in the U.S. to embrace Bitcoin as an official currency. The bill, if approved, will enable...
East Valley Tribune
Biden program passes on I-10 widening
Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
yumadailynews.com
How 2022 Gun Sales in Arizona Compare to the Rest of the Country
ARIZONA - Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check...
azbigmedia.com
Vi at Silverstone ranks No. 1 out of 139 care centers in Arizona
Vi at Silverstone, a Vi and Plaza Companies Community in North Scottsdale, has ranked No. 1 out of 139 senior care centers in Arizona in terms of survey score, by the American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) Q4 2022 Top-Line Report. The community was ranked five out of five stars across all categories, including Survey Rating, Staffing Rating, and Quality Measure Rating.
icytales.com
Can You Grow Food in Arizona? 12 Amazing Vegetables That You Can Grow There
Most of us believe that we can’t grow crops in Arizona. But is it so? Can you grow food in Arizona? The answer lies in this content. Arizona is a large region in the southwest region of the country. Of the 50 states, it is the 14th largest populated and 6th largest. Phoenix is the nation’s capital and largest city. Arizona is surrounded by the states of Nevada to the northwestern, California to the west, as well as the Mexican nations of Sonora & California to the southwest and south. It also shares the Four Corners region alongside Utah to the north, Colorado to the north, & New Mexico to the east.
azbigmedia.com
Az Business Leaders: David Jacofsky, MD
Each Monday, we will profile an innovator featured in the 2023 edition of Az Business Leaders magazine. Today, meet David Jacofsky, MD, chairman and CEO of Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo) and The CORE Institute. Background: David Jacofsky, MD, is an international speaker and respected authority in healthcare reform strategies...
electrek.co
A new 3 GW power line will carry clean energy in the US Southwest
Construction has started on a power line between California and Arizona that’s going to have the capacity to carry 3.2 gigawatts (GW) of clean energy. Ten West Link, as the 125-mile line is known, will be a new 500 kV high voltage transmission line that will connect electrical substations in Tonopah, in central Arizona, and Blythe, in Southern California.
azbigmedia.com
Arizona ranks No. 1 for setting thermostats to warmest temperature
Cold temperatures and higher energy bills have many Americans taking a second look at their thermostats this year. Out of all 50 states, Arizona ranked No. 1 for setting their thermostats to the warmest temperature during the winter, settling for a balmy 72.3°, with the national average being 70.2°.
Arizona Capitol Times
Hia-Ced O’odham seek federal recognition as tribe
In Arizona, 22 federally recognized tribes inhabit nearly every region of the state, according to the Arizona State Museum, but the Hia-Ced isn’t one of them. But some descendants of those four surviving families are working to change that. They’re researching the history of the Hia-Ced to prove their existence and distinctions and working to advocate for recognition with the federal government.
knau.org
Earth Notes: Arizona Bison
Bison are among the most emblematic animals of the American West. Many Indigenous peoples relied on them for survival. Some, such as the Zuni, have oral histories of hunting them and performing a Buffalo Dance ceremony. Bison are known primarily as Plains animals, but historically they did extend into the...
Kari Lake Mocked as 'Save Arizona' Rally Poster Draws Nicolas Cage Comparisons
Kari Lake lost the Arizona gubernatorial election to Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, who was sworn into office on January 2.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Maricopa County
Maricopa County is in south-central Arizona and is the country’s fourth-most populous county. Around 62% of Arizona’s population is in Maricopa. Phoenix, the county seat, is the capital of Arizona. Of the total 9,224 square miles, 24 square miles are covered by water. These waterways include the Gila...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona State Rep. David Cook Seeks Financial Aid to Get I-10 Widening Project Underway
Arizona State Representative David Cook (R-Globe) announced Thursday that he is seeking federal aid in financing a project to widen Interstate 10 (I-10) between Chandler and Casa Grande. “The state of Arizona has invested a total of $630 million into this project to date. The Mega grant is the missing...
Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald talks pro pickleball investment in Arizona
The rapidly growing sport of pickleball in the Valley has resulted in themed restaurants, facilities and new courts all over the metro. Now it’s time for Arizona’s pro pickleball team to swing into action. Major League Pickleball is making its professional debut in Arizona this weekend with the...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Arizona
Arizona is well-known for being one of the hottest places in the United States. A huge portion of the state is hot, sandy desert only suitable for the hardiest animals, but this climate isn’t impervious to lower temperatures. In fact, there are portions of Arizona that can get downright cold! Today, we are going to discover the coldest temperature ever recorded in Arizona, plus learn a bit about the weather in the state overall. Let’s get started.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Unseasonably cool conditions continue across Arizona
PHOENIX — More sunshine across the state today as our dry conditions continue, but winds are picking up and that's going to make for a blustery day in parts of Arizona. Winds are shifting to out of the north with breezy to windy conditions expected by this afternoon. Here...
kjzz.org
Psilocybin mushrooms could be a game changer — especially for Arizona veterans
A bipartisan bill making its way through the Arizona Legislature aims to fund research into the benefits of psilocybin, otherwise known as magic mushrooms. The psychedelic drug has been shown to have positive benefits in treating everything from post-traumatic stress disorder and depression to obsessive compulsive disorder. Francisco Moreno is...
ABC 15 News
US 93 shut down after driver goes over bridge, into ravine near Wikieup
WIKIEUP, AZ — A portion of US 93 was shut down after a vehicle crashed off the roadway Tuesday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the collision happened near milepost 129, near Wikieup. A commercial vehicle reportedly went over the side of a bridge and down into...
AZFamily
Arizona Asian community heartbroken after Lunar New Year attack in California
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Asian community members in the Valley are heartbroken that violence and hate were carried on one of the biggest holidays in Asian culture, the Lunar New Year. This tragedy occurred during the first Lunar New Year celebration, officially observed as a holiday in California. Jennifer Chau,...
