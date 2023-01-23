Read full article on original website
Related
The Next Web
How startups can protect their IP: 8 tips from a patent attorney
For tech startups, the most valuable assets are often invisible. While businesses were traditionally built on physical resources, the contemporary economy is increasingly driven by intangibles. The chip firm Arm, for instance, earned a $40 billion valuation and a reputation as the UK’s leading tech company — despite never manufacturing a single chip. Instead, the company designs the processor architecture that’s used in countless devices.
New waters_connect System Monitoring Software Maximizes Productivity with Real-Time, Cloud-Native Lab Management
MILFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 25, 2023-- Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) today announced waters_connect™ System Monitoring, a new Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) application that enables laboratory managers and analysts to monitor the real-time status of any chromatography instruments, regardless of the manufacturer, running on Waters™ Empower™ Software. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005060/en/ The waters_connect System Monitoring app is the only cloud-native software application that enables real-time monitoring of all chromatography instruments controlled by Waters Empower software. (Photo: Business Wire)
Mark Cuban says success with generative A.I. like ChatGPT will come down to asking it the right questions: ‘We are just in its infancy’
The billionaire investor thinks asking A.I. tools the right questions will be a key skill, while others think it'll become a new profession—or a whole new form of art.
This Apparel Company Will Only Use 100% US Cotton
Next Level Apparel wants to be sure the cotton making its blank apparel isn’t linked to forced-labor cotton. The wholesale producer and seller of blank apparel in the U.S. has taken two significant steps in continuing its commitment to ethical and responsible sourcing. Next Level Apparel (NLA) is expediting its requirement to have all fabric suppliers use 100 percent U.S.-grown cotton for purchase orders placed after Feb. 1, 2023. This is ahead of the company’s original goal of 100 percent U.S.-grown cotton, which was tied to a larger initiative to nearshore its supply chain, by 2025. Additionally, the company is implementing origin testing protocols to further ensure...
The 8 fastest-growing jobs in the US
LinkedIn's annual list of fast-growing jobs arrives amid a tight job market and uncertain economy as workers continue switching jobs at a quick pace.
Citizens of Humanity Invests in Regenerative Cotton
Citizens of Humanity is investing in creating a pipeline for regenerative cotton. The Los Angeles denim company is working with agricultural nonprofit Kiss the Ground to create “Kiss the Ground Cotton,” a trademark that will distinguish the brand’s products that are made with regeneratively grown crops and support the broader regenerative agriculture movement. According to Kiss the Ground, shifting to regenerative farming is essential to combatting climate change, as it boosts soil fertility and biodiversity and replenishes the fresh water supply. The practice has been linked to reductions in carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and increased organic matter in soil, as carbon...
Bill Gates’ latest investment is in a startup trying to cut down on cow burps to save the climate
From advanced nuclear reactor to feed that makes cows less gassy, Bill Gates' climate tech portfolio just keeps growing.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Inverters help combat PID as solar technology evolves
Potential induced degradation (PID) has haunted the solar industry since its origin. This phenomenon happens when the high-voltage DC side of a solar project is installed next to other equipment with differing voltage. The discrepancy can induce sodium migration, where electrons enclosed in module glass escape and speed up module degradation.
Apple, Disney, Salesforce: Why are the world’s best companies failing to innovate on the future of work?
Apple's Tim Cook is one of several leading CEOs who say remote work has had a negative effect on innovation. This month, Disney’s CEO Bob Iger demanded that all employees return to the office for at least four days a week. “In a creative business like ours, nothing can replace the ability to connect, observe, and create with peers that comes from being physically together, Iger said.”
cryptopotato.com
Web3 Security Company Cyvers Releases DeFi Threat Detection Report
[PRESS RELEASE – Yoqneam, Israel, 25th January 2023]. Cyvers, a web3 security company founded by Deddy Lavid and Meir Dolev, has released a security report analyzing the major events, types of threats, and best practices for protecting assets in the DeFi space. The comprehensive report provides valuable insights for projects and organizations looking to securely participate in the web3 ecosystem.
techxplore.com
Improving data security for a hybrid society: Insights from new study
Society 5.0 envisions a connected society driven by data shared between people and artificial intelligence devices connected via the Internet of Things (IoT). While this can be beneficial, it is also essential to protect the privacy of data for secure processing, transmission, and storage. Currently, homomorphic encryption and secret sharing are two methods used to compute sensitive data while preserving its privacy.
techtransfercentral.com
AUTM EDI toolkit suggests de-identification for grants, disclosures, job applicants
A detailed article on the AUTM EDI toolkit and strategies for implementing an anonymous process for invention disclosures, grants, and job applications appears in the January issue of Technology Transfer Tactics. To subscribe and access the complete article, or for further subscription details, click here. It’s common knowledge at this...
techtransfercentral.com
Samsung fails to halt patent infringement lawsuit from Caltech
Samsung Electronics Co. has failed in its attempt to halt a patent lawsuit filed by the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) claiming the electronics giant infringed on a number of the school’s patents. In a recent East Texas federal court hearing, US District Judge Rodney Gilstrap said that halting...
techtransfercentral.com
Biotech start-ups struggling to raise funds may find hope in DAOs
In a recent blog post, Joseph Perkins and Stephen Thau, partners at the investment firm Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe, discuss a potential new funding avenue for biotech start-ups. Perkins and Thau point to decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), which are designed to enable communities to fund projects they have a vested...
techtransfercentral.com
MIT start-up raises $40M to commercialize climate-friendly process for cement production
An MIT spinout has raised $40 million in Series A funding to commercialize a method for producing decarbonized cement. Sublime Systems has developed a technology that removes the need for kilns in the process of cement production. Kilns are the most energy- and fossil fuel-intensive component of traditional cement manufacturing. Sublime’s technology features an electrolyzer that makes cement at ambient temperatures from a variety of abundant calcium sources, thereby avoiding both fossil fuel use and C02 emission.
techtransfercentral.com
MIT program seeks to build AI skills in under-represented communities
Nearly three dozen undergraduate students from across Greater Boston are participating in the first year of a new MIT program, Break Through Tech AI, to learn the basics of artificial intelligence and machine learning and apply their new skills to real-world industry projects. And the program includes valuable links to industry partners who are providing the experiential opportunities.
Samsung Electronics’ DS Division Obtains ISO Certification for its Business Continuity Management System
SEOUL, Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023-- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, today announced that its Device Solutions (DS) Division attained the ISO 22301 Certificate, the international standard for Business Continuity Management System (BCMS). The ISO 22301, awarded to Samsung by the British Standards Institution (BSI), certifies that an organization’s ability to resume its business after a crisis, or its resilience, meets global standards. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005482/en/ Samsung Electronics’ DS Division Obtains ISO Certification for its Business Continuity Management System (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Multicloud Evolution, Strategic Data Practices, and Commoditization of AI Among Key Trends to Watch in 2023, According to Rackspace Technology
As organizations look ahead to an uncertain 2023, Rackspace Technology, a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, predicts that the continued evolution of cloud strategies, the adoption of more sophisticated data management models and the commoditization of artificial intelligence (AI) will be among the key trends driving companies’ IT agendas.
FDA declines to regulate CBD; calls on Congress for fix
The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday there are too many unknowns about CBD products to regulate them as foods or supplements under the agency’s current structure and called on Congress to create new rules for the massive and growing market. The marijuana-derived products have become increasingly popular in...
zycrypto.com
Was the Solana Phone a Great idea? How could other top-tier phone makers implement blockchain in their ecosystems?
On the 23rd of June 2022, Solana Mobile announced its most recent innovation, Saga. Saga is the name of their flagship product, an Andriod mobile phone that focuses on the functionality of Web 3 and its digital systems. At its core, the Saga phone would have state-of-the-art mobile features, supplemented by a Secure Element in the device where users could keep their seed phrases and private keys.
Comments / 0