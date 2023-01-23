Winter weather forecast prompts delays, cancelations at LCPS, NMSU and DACC

LAS CRUCES - Inclement weather in Monday night’s forecast, expected into Tuesday, has prompted administrators at Las Cruces Public Schools to call a two-hour delay for all students and staff on Tuesday, Jan. 24. According to officials, bus schedules have been adjusted to accommodate the late start.

Tuesday’s delay prompted the cancelation of all morning DD preschool classes. A girls' basketball game Monday night between Mayfield and Alamogordo was also canceled and rescheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 24. The ninth-grade teams will play at 4 p.m., followed by junior varsity at 5:30 p.m. and varsity at 7 p.m. All games will be played at Mayfield High School.

Wrestling matches between Mayfield, Las Cruces and Organ Mountain high schools set for Tuesday, Jan. 24 at Mayfield were rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 5 p.m. Updates will be posted on the LCPS Athletics page . For any additional weather delays or updates, please monitor the LCPS homepage, www.lcps.net .

Weather delays NMSU, DACC opening

New Mexico State University said classes won't begin until 10 a.m. Wednesday as the predicted weather conditions caused concern.

Doña Ana Community College is also on a two-hour delay due to weather.

More information is available at www.nmsu.edu .

Doña Ana County delays opening, board meeting

On Tuesday, all non-essential Doña Ana County operations will work on a two-hour delay due to expected snowfall and freezing temperatures beginning early Tuesday, according to a county news release. All county administrative offices will open for business at 10:00 a.m.

Essential personnel and employees required to maintain operations during inclement weather will report to work as scheduled. All emergency and first-responder services will remain active as well, but their administrative offices will also close.

The scheduled Board of County Commission meeting will be delayed to a 10 a.m. start. The livestream will still be available at https://www.youtube.com/@DonaAnaCountyGovernment .

GISD also to operate on two-hour delay

Due to anticipated hazardous road conditions forecasted for Tuesday in the Gadsden Independent School District, all classes will begin after a two-hour delay.

When the weather becomes a concern, GISD will collaborate with its transportation company, Boone Transportation, as well as the New Mexico Department of Transportation and New Mexico State Police prior to buses starting their morning routes.

Due to anticipated winter weather, southern New Mexico officials notified GISD that roads might not be safe for travel. If the weather conditions worsen or fail to improve, Gadsden ISD will post information and send parents messages on its Remind app if all schools will transition to virtual school instruction.

WSMR announces two-hour delay

Due to expected snow and icy conditions Tuesday, White Sands Missile Range officials announced a delay to the normal work schedule. Personnel will report for duty at 10 a.m. tomorrow. Personnel should seek any other guidance specific to their organization from their supervisor.

