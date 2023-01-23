ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, OK

KAKE TV

Oklahoma community gathers for Athena Brownfield's funeral

ENID, Okla. (KOCO) -- The Oklahoma community gathered to remember the 4-year-old Cyril girl who investigators say was murdered on Christmas Day and was reported missing earlier this month. The funeral service for Athena Brownfield began at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Stride Bank Center, located at 301 S. Independence...
ENID, OK
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Jan. 17-25

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Jan. 17-25 include:. Martha Mae Allen, 41, Blackwell, possession of a controlled substance. Don Atchinson, 38, eluding police. Jennifer Eden Baker, 51, public intoxication. Michael Warren Bartlett, 34, Red Rock, domestic abuse charges.
KAY COUNTY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

OKC asked to lift restrictions on Frisco Road site

The City of Oklahoma City is a step closer to officially removing restrictions on property in west Yukon planned for future development. The Yukon City Council recently approved a memorandum of understanding with Oklahoma City requesting these restrictions be lifted “on the use of 184.5 acres at the southwest corner of Highway 66 and Frisco Road.”
YUKON, OK
gotodestinations.com

Egg-cellent Eats: Best Breakfast in Oklahoma City in 2023

Are you searching for the best breakfast in Oklahoma City? Look no further! From classic diners to trendy cafes, Oklahoma City has a wide variety of breakfast spots that are sure to satisfy your morning cravings. Whether you’re a pancake fanatic or an crazy omelet aficionado, we’ve got you covered...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Ponca City Animal Control achieves no kill threshold

PONCA CITY — City Manager Craig Stephenson addressed city commissioners Monday night during the regular board meeting about the number of animals released from animal control in 2022. Stephenson shared the 2022 year end results for Animal Control at the Northern Oklahoma Regional Animal Care Facility. “They are good,”...
PONCA CITY, OK
KFOR

Shawnee Main Street building collapses unexpectedly during demolition

A building on Shawnee's Main Street unexpectedly collapsed during its scheduled demolition Tuesday afternoon. Shawnee Main Street building collapses unexpectedly …. A building on Shawnee's Main Street unexpectedly collapsed during its scheduled demolition Tuesday afternoon. Woman found dead, man in custody after standoff. A woman was found dead following a...
SHAWNEE, OK

