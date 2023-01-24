15 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About Bella Ramsey That You Probably Didn't Know, But Definitely Should

In an interview with Elle, they explained their "slightly unhealthy relationship with labels." They said, “I’m wary of them, but I also think that I, in many ways, don’t have the guts to assign a label to myself.”

They added, "I have labels that I assign to myself. It’s just, publicly, I am hesitant to talk about what those are because there are still some things that — I’m, I guess, becoming comfortable with and figuring out. ... Actually, I think I’ve probably figured it out, but becoming comfortable with and owning , I suppose. I think people who can publicly talk about who they are, I think that’s incredibly brave, and I look up to those people, but it’s not the sort of thing that I can do yet, really.”