ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

Simu Liu Shared A Powerful Response To The Tragic Monterey Park Shooting

By Morgan Sloss
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wWAWU_0kOiCEhv00

On Saturday night — the eve of Lunar New Year — a shooter opened fire on Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California. At least 11 people died and 9 more were injured. The shooter went to a second dance studio, Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio, where 26-year-old Brandon Tsay disarmed him and undoubtedly prevented the death toll from climbing much higher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nxV9c_0kOiCEhv00

The shooter, who was identified as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound yesterday.

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

While the story was still developing, Simu Liu posted the following on Twitter: "A gunman has murdered ten people and injured over a dozen others in Monterey Park, where tens of thousands of Asian American families had gathered to celebrate the Lunar New Year that day. ... This should be getting way more coverage in media."

A gunman has murdered ten people and injured over a dozen others in Monterey Park, where tens of thousands of Asian American families had gathered to celebrate the Lunar New Year that day. He is still at large.This should be getting way more coverage in media. A terrible act.

@SimuLiu 09:46 AM - 22 Jan 2023

"For those who are unfamiliar, Monterey Park is a city in LA County that is majority AAPI. It's home of Asian American families, parents, grandparents, siblings, sons and daughters, aunts and uncles."

For those who are unfamiliar, Monterey Park is a city in LA County that is majority AAPI. It's home of Asian American families, parents, grandparents, siblings, sons and daughters, aunts and uncles. All of whom were looking forward to celebrating the New Year this weekend.

@SimuLiu 09:52 AM - 22 Jan 2023

"I am shocked, saddened, angered, and heartbroken for the families who have been affected tonight."

I am shocked, saddened, angered, and heartbroken for the families who have been affected tonight. Please use the replies here to post more info as it comes out, as well as any verified fundraisers for the victims. I'd like to give what I can.

@SimuLiu 09:59 AM - 22 Jan 2023

In the time since he posted those tweets, news outlets were able to provide more details, including the fact that the shooter was an Asian man. Simu shared a powerful Instagram post today in reaction to that news.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y49oQ_0kOiCEhv00
Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

"This is what it feels like to be Asian American today: SWAT teams and red lanterns," he wrote. "It’s what we all saw as we waited for details to unfurl surrounding the horrific shooting in Monterey Park that left 10 people dead and many injured. A shooting in the wake of the Lunar New Year? In the pits of our stomachs, we felt fear of the very real possibility that this could have been a hate crime committed against our community. Was that so far-fetched?"

Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images / Simu Liu / Instagram: @simuliu

"Asian Americans continue to be attacked on the streets, so much so that many local police departments have set up dedicated hate crime units. Seeing these images stirred up our worst fears and made us feel unsettled and unsafe," he continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nihLJ_0kOiCEhv00

According to a report released by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism last year, anti-Asian hate crimes skyrocketed by 339% in 2021. Stop AAPI Hate's most recent report saw 10,905 hate incidents against AAPI people between March 19, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2021.

Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

"As more details emerged about the shooter, a 72-year-old Asian man, we feel no sense of 'relief.' People are dead, and a community is still in mourning. This is what it feels to be Asian in America today, during what should have been a joyous time. We are confused, sad, and heartbroken for the families of everyone affected by this senseless act. Please have compassion for us as we sort through it all," he concluded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45I8XZ_0kOiCEhv00
Medianews Group / MediaNews Group via Getty Images

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Fundraiser being held for Monterey Park shooting victim

The community in Monterey Park is slowly trying to heal and move forward after a mass shooting happened Saturday night.The shooting happened at Star Dance Studio, where the gunman opened fire killing 11 and injuring 9. One woman who was at Star Dance Studio the night of the shooting lost a longtime dance partner, Yu (Andy) Kao.Yu (Andy) Kao, age 71, was sheltering underneath a table with Shally when he got shot.Now, she is trying to help bury her friend while she mourns the loss of her 15 year friendship.A fundraiser is being held at her donut shop on Thursday, January...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Monterey Park Gunman Had No Known Connection to Victims, Sheriff Says

The 72-year-old man who opened fire inside a Southern California dance hall during a night of Lunar New Year celebrations had no known connection with any of the victims, the Los Angeles County Sheriff said Wednesday. The revelation was among several new details about the investigation announced by Sheriff Robert...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
2UrbanGirls

Opinion: It's time to admit we miss former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva

Once again let me say a prophet isn't honored in his own home. Didn't I say that we would all miss former Sheriff Alex Villanueva and that recently selected Sheriff Robert Luna was one crisis away from exposing the flawed and self-serving political ambition of the Board of Supervisors whom arguably may have even further, with reckless disregard, compromised the general public's safety having severely hampered and restricted the former Sheriff from doing his job even more effectively?
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Weather Channel

Los Angeles Earthquake Jolts Residents Awake

A​n earthquake jolted awake many people in Los Angeles overnight after it struck off the coast of Malibu. T​he 4.2 magnitude quake struck at around 2:00 a.m. local time and was centered around 10 miles off the coast of Malibu Beach, California. T​here were no immediate reports of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Grammy Winner Arrested on Felony Gun Charges

Grammy-winning hip hop producer Max Adam Lord was arrested on gun possession charges earlier this month. Lord, 31, was allegedly found with semiautomatic rifles, AR-style altered semiautomatic pistols, and silencers during a search of his Studio City, California home, Los Angeles police said. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon announced Lord's charges on Jan. 20, and Lord's arraignment was on Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Digest

10 Killed In Mass Firing In Los Angeles At Lunar New Year Festival

On Saturday night, at least 10 people are killed in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio after a Lunar New Year festival, a Chinese New Year event in Monterey Park, California. This location has a large Asian population and it is about 16 kilometers from downtown Los Angeles. The shooting took place after 10 pm on Saturday night which mark the start of the two-day festival.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy