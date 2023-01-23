Ricardo Osmondo Francis: The Black Iconic. New Solo Exhibition Explores the Complexity of Black Identity, at Yonkers Riverfront Library

Read full article on original website
The richest person in New York is giving away billionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Witnessing The Evil That is Cancer: The Patient Picked a Piece of Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
Nets Looking To Trade Top StarsOnlyHomers
NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New YorkINSIDE NewsNew York City, NY
Coyote Breeding Season in New York as Begun -- Keep Your Pets SafeTracy StengelNew York City, NY
Fordham Real Estate Institute Launches ‘Titan Talks’ Event Series, Featuring Barbara Corcoran on Feb. 13
The Fordham Real Estate Institute (REI) will offer students and commercial real estate professionals a unique experience at its first event in a new series, “Titan Talks,” featuring a live conversation with Barbara Corcoran, founder of The Corcoran Group on Feb. 13. Hosted by Bess Freedman, CEO of Brown Harris Stevens and member of REI’s Executive Advisory Council (EAC) of industry and business leaders, the events on the Lincoln Center campus will give attendees an opportunity to hear first-hand lessons and advice from leaders in real estate.
College grad from New Rochelle pays homage to Jewish lives lost in Holocaust with charity performance
A college graduate from New Rochelle is paying homage to the 6 million Jewish lives lost during the Holocaust with a star-studded performance this week ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Friday. Maddie Burton is the co-producer of "We Are Here: Songs From The Holocaust,” a special concert featuring...
Bronx borough president, New York Sun Works team up to bring hydroponic farms to schools
Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson announced Wednesday she is teaming up with New York Sun Works to bring more hydroponic farms to schools. Gibson told News 12 the partnership will help kids learn about sustainability. "Empowering our students with creative solutions to addressing global challenges like climate, like environmental...
BLACK HISTORY MONTH 2023: Meet Sean Coleman, founder of the Bronx's only LGBTQ services center
For Coleman, it was really important to have an LGBTQ center in the Bronx specifically so that those in need of services wouldn’t have to travel to Manhattan, or leave their neighborhood, to get help.
Upper West side teen creates hydroponic gardens, helps feed thousands in the Bronx
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — An Upper West Side teen is giving back to his community, helping feed thousands of people in the Bronx with his nonprofit. Steven Hoffen, now 14, was just 11 when he visited Israel with his family. While there with his parents and older brother, he was inspired by outreach […]
Yonkers Philharmonic Orchestra Presents its 8th Annual Beethoven Festival Concert
On Sunday February 5th, 2023 at 3pm, the Yonkers Philharmonic Orchestra presents its 8th Annual Beethoven Festival concert, with a varied program, conducted by guest conductor Andrés Rivas. The program features Beethoven’s magnificent third symphony “Eroica”, a revolutionary work in its time, written at a major turning point in...
Ranking puts Yonkers in Top 10 of America's dirtiest cities
A new ranking named a Westchester city as one of the dirtiest cities in the United States. Yonkers was named as the 10th dirtiest city in a new survey from LawnStarter. It was the only city in New York featured in the top 10, but neighboring Newark and Jersey City came in at numbers two and five, respectively.
ASA college to close its doors mid-semester, leaving students with few options
Students at ASA College in downtown Brooklyn say they are feeling frustrated and shut out after they received an email informing them in the next few weeks their college will be closing
2 Grocery Stores In New York Busted For Selling Illegal Seafood
Law enforcement officers with the New York State Department of Conservation busted two New York grocery stores for selling illegal seafood. Officers with the NYS DECs Division of Law Enforcement made a visit to a grocery store in Queens to conduct an inspection. ECOs Currey, Keegan, and Kortz found 128 undersized lobsters in a tank and issued the store a Notice of Violation. Two days later, different NYSDEC officers received a complaint about undersized lobsters for sale at a supermarket in Brooklyn. ECOs Veloski and Rappold discovered 245 lobsters below the legal size and 141 untagged oysters. A Notice of Violation was issued to that market also. The lobsters were donated to a food pantry in New York City.
NYPD Explains Why Cop Was Filming Concert Goers Leaving Drake’s Apollo Show, Twitter’s Shook
“The officer was taking video for an upcoming Twitter post that will highlight local community events. The video will not be utilized for any other reason," a spokesperson for the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information said in a statement
New York Cheerleading Captain ‘Murdered’ In Lower Hudson Valley, Sentencing
A 16-year-old cheerleading captain was killed during what was supposed to be a celebration for her school. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 15-year-old was sentenced for the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Kayla Green in Mount Vernon. Teen Fatally Stabbed In Westchester County, New York. The...
The 2023 Beczak Hudson River Talk Series
Join us around a cozy fire this winter for a series of talks about the beautiful Hudson River at the Beczak Environment Education Center at 35 Alexander St. Yonkers NY. Co-sponsored by: Hudson River Boat and Yacht Club Association and the Yonkers Paddling & Rowing Club. About the series, Bob...
'Let them keep complaining': Adams dismisses critics of NYPD taking videos of Drake concertgoers in Harlem
Drake performed at the Apollo Theater on Jan. 21. The NYPD was spotted recording concert-goers outside the venue. An NYPD spokesperson says the video of concertgoers should only be used to promote community events, but some are expressing concerns of racist surveillance. [ more › ]
Juelz Santana Hypes Jadakiss Collab: 'Flex, This Is What New York Sounds Like'
Juelz Santana has revealed that he has a new track on the way with Jadakiss and declared New York City rap is back because of it. On Tuesday (January 24), Juelz took to Instagram with a post announcing he worked on a track with the Yonkers native that is set to land on his upcoming DJ Drama Gangsta Grillz mixtape, We In Motion.
Success Academy expansion plans in Queens and Bronx schools put on hold
Success Academy, New York City’s largest charter school network, is on an expansion tear, recently winning approval to move into buildings shared with other schools in Far Rockaway, Queens as well as in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn. But mounting community resistance has halted three other proposals — in districts 28 and 29 in Queens and the Bronx’s District 11— which the department of education quietly pulled from the Panel for Educational Policy’s agenda...
LI village to rename street dedicated to KKK leader
Malverne is changing the name of a street Thursday that’s currently named after a Village of Malverne founder who was also a Ku Klux Klan leader.
Bronx businesses hire security patrols due to crime
NEW YORK - Bronx's storefronts along Fordham Road have an added layer of security thanks to a new grassroots program that began 2 weeks ago. Called Patrol Ambassadors, the 5 member team walks the street between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday thru Saturday. It's a very busy Bronx corridor where businesses continue to deal with constant thefts.
Bobby Flay Is Willing To Break The Bank At This NYC Seafood Restaurant
In the culinary world, few are as highly esteemed as Chef Bobby Flay. The Food Network star was not only one of the original competitors on the hit TV series "Iron Chef," but he is also the author of 14 different cookbooks and the winner of several awards. He even owns six restaurants around the country, proving his expertise in the industry.
Ebbets Field Apartments - Brooklyn’s Most Famous Housing Complex
Ebbets Field was a Major League Baseball stadium in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn, New York. It is mainly known for having been the home of the Brooklyn Dodgers baseball team of the National League in the period between 1913 and 1957. It was also home to five professional football teams, including three NFL teams.
Renderings Reveal 37-Unit Rental Property for 154 Lenox Road in Flatbush, Brooklyn
New renderings from BDF Design have revealed a 37-unit rental property at 154 Lenox Road in Flatbush, Brooklyn. The developer responsible for the new building is Promont NYC, which expects to complete construction by spring 2026. The building will top out at eight stories tall. Compared to previous renderings of...
