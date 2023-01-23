ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#TerrorInTheSkies - Honeymooners Flight Ruined by Stinky Feet

By Producer Mondo
Gary & Shannon talk about airplane etiquette in this edition of Terror In The Skies. A pair of newlyweds flight was ruined when a fellow passenger’s smelly feet stunk up the plane during their 10-hour flight to the Maldives.

“This lady over here has just taken her shoes off. We’ve not even taken off yet,” Mol, who boasts nearly 2,000 followers on TikTok, lamented in the clip. “And her feet are so smelly . It smells so bad. We’ve got 10 hours.”

Full Story Here

