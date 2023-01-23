ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Announces Major International Broadcast Deal

All Elite Wrestling has announced a major partnership with DAZN Group that will dramatically expand its reach outside the United States. According to today's press release, the multi-year deal will bring AEW's premium matches and entertainment to DAZN subscribers in 42 markets across Europe and Asia. The agreement includes international broadcasts of both "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage," as well as YouTube shows "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation," the promotion's quarterly "Battle of the Belts" specials, and quarterly pay-per-view events.
FOX Sports

USMNT puts young talent to test in 2-1 loss to Serbia

In its first game since the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the United States men's national team squandered Brandon Vazquez's first half goal, giving up the lead and then losing 2-1 Wednesday in a friendly against Serbia in Los Angeles. Here are three quick thoughts on the match. A disappointing result,...
talentrecap.com

‘AGT’ Standout Bad Salsa Bags Golden Buzzer in ‘Romania’s Got Talent’

America’s Got Talent fan-favorite Bad Salsa recently took their shot in Romanii Au Talent to show an impressive acrobatic-salsa routine. Consequently, they’ve received a Golden Buzzer from the series’ hosts. Bad Salsa Joins Romania’s Got Talent. Coming from India, Bad Salsa consists of 23-year-old Bivash Sardar...
CBS Sports

Argentine Primera División: When it starts, Boca Junior vs. River Plate, top players to watch and what to know

The Argentina first division makes its long-awaited return Friday with Matchday 1 rolling through Monday. Rosario Central and Argentinos Juniors kick things off at 5:15 p.m. ET on Friday as the 28-team league begins what is another highly-anticipated season with so much on the line, including qualification to the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana. Before the competition officially kicks off, here is everything you need to know:
DBLTAP

Overwatch World Cup 2023 Teams: Who's Competing?

Overwatch's World Cup is happening this year after a long hiatus, and Blizzard has announced the 36 teams that will ultimately battle it out to become the World Champions. Here are the countries you'll be able to watch and root for. Though the whole process of the World Cup will...
gamblingnews.com

WorldWatch and Bull Gaming Team Up, Confident in Italian Success Story

This is just the beginning of a collaboration between the two companies which will see 10 games introduced with Bull Gaming’s operations in the country, thus giving WorldWatch a further boost in Italy. Italy Beckons New Opportunities to Suppliers and Operators. Bull Gaming CEO Francesco Gatti has welcomed the...
NBC Sports

USMNT falls to Serbia in 2023 opener

The USMNT lost 2-1 to Serbia on Wednesday but there were plenty of bright spots for a youthful American side. FC Cincinnati star Brandon Vazquez scored on his USMNT debut with a beautiful header, Cade Cowell was sensational (he hit both posts in the second half) and teenage goalkeeper Gabriel ‘Gaga’ Slonina looked assured in goal as he became the youngest ever ‘keeper to play for the USMNT.
104.1 WIKY

Soccer-Socceroos winger Mabil named Young Australian Of The Year

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Socceroos winger Awer Mabil has been named 2023 Young Australian Of The Year for his charitable work in the East African refugee camps where he was born. The 27-year-old, who was born to South Sudanese parents in a Kenyan refugee camp and moved to Australia at the age of 10, said he was honoured just to be nominated for the award.

