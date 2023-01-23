The Argentina first division makes its long-awaited return Friday with Matchday 1 rolling through Monday. Rosario Central and Argentinos Juniors kick things off at 5:15 p.m. ET on Friday as the 28-team league begins what is another highly-anticipated season with so much on the line, including qualification to the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana. Before the competition officially kicks off, here is everything you need to know:

2 HOURS AGO