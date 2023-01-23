Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five of Florida's Most Beautiful Museums & GardensLaurens TravelsFlorida State
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two SeasonsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Was Florida ever meant to be a citrus capital or has it always been a case of juiceful thinking?JoAnn RyanFlorida State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Cooper the charismatic golden retriever earns over 1 million views per YouTube videoEllen EastwoodOrlando, FL
Related
Soccer-Santos handed Poland job based on success with Portugal, says FA
WARSAW, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Poland appointed Fernando Santos as their new coach based on his experience managing a national team and his track record of success, Polish FA president Cezary Kulesza said on Tuesday.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Announces Major International Broadcast Deal
All Elite Wrestling has announced a major partnership with DAZN Group that will dramatically expand its reach outside the United States. According to today's press release, the multi-year deal will bring AEW's premium matches and entertainment to DAZN subscribers in 42 markets across Europe and Asia. The agreement includes international broadcasts of both "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage," as well as YouTube shows "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation," the promotion's quarterly "Battle of the Belts" specials, and quarterly pay-per-view events.
Short track-Italian Olympic gold medallist Fontana hints at U.S. switch
MILAN, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Italy's most decorated female Olympian, record breaking short track speed skater Arianna Fontana, has hinted she might switch allegiance to the U.S. after a breakdown in relations with her national skating federation.
FOX Sports
USMNT puts young talent to test in 2-1 loss to Serbia
In its first game since the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the United States men's national team squandered Brandon Vazquez's first half goal, giving up the lead and then losing 2-1 Wednesday in a friendly against Serbia in Los Angeles. Here are three quick thoughts on the match. A disappointing result,...
Tennis-Soccer mom Azarenka ordered to take off PSG shirt at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Self-described "obnoxious soccer mom" Victoria Azarenka was ordered to take off her Paris St Germain shirt at the Australian Open on Thursday before bowing out of the Grand Slam with a straight sets defeat by Elena Rybakina in the semi-finals.
Meet the soccer stars who have slammed the A-League - after Dwight Yorke's 'pub team' spray
Dwight Yorke's savage 'pub team' assessment before quitting as head coach of A-League side Macarthur FC turned plenty of heads - but was Manchester United legend wrong?
Weird Rainbow Clouds Appear in Sky
"I opened the door of the room and saw this show in the sky," photographer Rebecca Paviola told Newsweek. "It looked like a painting!"
talentrecap.com
‘AGT’ Standout Bad Salsa Bags Golden Buzzer in ‘Romania’s Got Talent’
America’s Got Talent fan-favorite Bad Salsa recently took their shot in Romanii Au Talent to show an impressive acrobatic-salsa routine. Consequently, they’ve received a Golden Buzzer from the series’ hosts. Bad Salsa Joins Romania’s Got Talent. Coming from India, Bad Salsa consists of 23-year-old Bivash Sardar...
CBS Sports
Argentine Primera División: When it starts, Boca Junior vs. River Plate, top players to watch and what to know
The Argentina first division makes its long-awaited return Friday with Matchday 1 rolling through Monday. Rosario Central and Argentinos Juniors kick things off at 5:15 p.m. ET on Friday as the 28-team league begins what is another highly-anticipated season with so much on the line, including qualification to the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana. Before the competition officially kicks off, here is everything you need to know:
Overwatch World Cup 2023 Teams: Who's Competing?
Overwatch's World Cup is happening this year after a long hiatus, and Blizzard has announced the 36 teams that will ultimately battle it out to become the World Champions. Here are the countries you'll be able to watch and root for. Though the whole process of the World Cup will...
gamblingnews.com
WorldWatch and Bull Gaming Team Up, Confident in Italian Success Story
This is just the beginning of a collaboration between the two companies which will see 10 games introduced with Bull Gaming’s operations in the country, thus giving WorldWatch a further boost in Italy. Italy Beckons New Opportunities to Suppliers and Operators. Bull Gaming CEO Francesco Gatti has welcomed the...
Soccer-FIFA beats former Nigeria coach's U.S. appeal over match-fixing ban
NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Soccer's world governing body FIFA prevailed in a U.S. appeals court over a former Nigeria national team coach seeking to overturn his lifetime ban, later reduced to five years, for fixing matches.
Ronaldo, Messi and the 2030 World Cup? A week of watching Saudi Arabia's major soccer ambitions
The Middle East isn't shy when it comes to bold statements of intent, but its big week of elite soccer hints at a seismic future for the region.
Soccer-Dutch meet Croatia, Italy play Spain at Nations League finals
NYON, Switzerland, Jan 25 (Reuters) - World Cup bronze medallists Croatia were drawn against hosts the Netherlands in the Nations League semi-finals in June while Italy and Spain will reprise their rivalry in the competition in the other semi.
2023 UEFA Nations League Finals Fixtures Confirmed: Spain To Face Italy In Enschede
FC Twente's De Grolsch Veste will host two fixtures during the 2023 UEFA Nations League Finals.
U.S. Postal Service dedicates soccer stamp for SheBelieves Cup
The U.S. Postal Service will dedicate a commemorative women's soccer forever stamp ahead of the 2023 SheBelieves Cup, the agency announced.
NBC Sports
USMNT falls to Serbia in 2023 opener
The USMNT lost 2-1 to Serbia on Wednesday but there were plenty of bright spots for a youthful American side. FC Cincinnati star Brandon Vazquez scored on his USMNT debut with a beautiful header, Cade Cowell was sensational (he hit both posts in the second half) and teenage goalkeeper Gabriel ‘Gaga’ Slonina looked assured in goal as he became the youngest ever ‘keeper to play for the USMNT.
U.S. Soccer loses two top leaders, jeopardizing Gregg Berhalter's future as coach
U.S. Soccer announces the departures of sporting director Earnie Stewart and GM Brian McBride. The men's team hasn't replaced coach Gregg Berhalter.
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Socceroos winger Mabil named Young Australian Of The Year
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Socceroos winger Awer Mabil has been named 2023 Young Australian Of The Year for his charitable work in the East African refugee camps where he was born. The 27-year-old, who was born to South Sudanese parents in a Kenyan refugee camp and moved to Australia at the age of 10, said he was honoured just to be nominated for the award.
Comments / 0