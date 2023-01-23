ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis Police Treated Tyre Nichols Like 'Human Piñata', Lawyer Says

By Jovonne Ledet
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cljUR_0kOi3MTn00
Photo: Getty Images

Attorneys for the family of Tyre Nichols , the 29-year-old Black man who died following a "confrontation" with Memphis police, spoke out for the first time on Monday (January 23) after viewing footage of the events leading to his death.

Nichols died on January 10, just three days after a traffic stop led to him being hospitalized.

Family members and attorneys met with Memphis police on Monday and viewed police camera footage of the moments before Nichols' death, Action News 5 reports. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump , who is representing the family, said Nichols' mother was unable to get through more than a minute of the footage.

In the first minute, Tyre asked officers, “What did I do?” Crump said. The attorney described the video as “appalling, heinous, violent, and troublesome.”

“We’re seeing evidence of what happens to Black and brown people from simple traffic stops,” Crump said. “You should not be killed from a simple traffic stop.”

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers pulled Nichols over earlier this month for reckless driving. Officers chased Nichols after he "fled the scene on foot," and a "confrontation" followed before he was taken into custody.

“Afterward, the suspect complained of having a shortness of breath, at which time an ambulance was called to the scene. The suspect was transported to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition,” officials said.

Following his death, the Department of Justice and the FBI opened a civil rights investigation. The Memphis Police Department announced on Friday (January 20) that five officers were fired in connection to the incident.

Police Chief Cerleyn “CJ” Davis said in a statement announcing their termination that the “egregious nature of this incident is not a reflection of the good work our officers perform.”

Regrettably, it reminded us of (the) Rodney King video,” Crump said after viewing the police footage on Monday.

Antonio Romanucci , a second lawyer retained by the family, said Nichols was defenseless in the video, noting the 29-year-old was “a human piñata” as he was being beaten by Memphis police officers.

“Not only was it violent, it was savage,” Romanucci said.

It is unclear when the video will be released to the public.

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Tyre Nichols case stirs up memories of 1971 death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Shelby County Commissioner and well-known civil rights attorney is commending Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis after firing five Memphis police officers in the wake of the death of Tyre Nichols. Former longtime Shelby County Commissioner Walter Bailey Jr. has been a big part of Memphis history. He’s worked to fight […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis barber shot, killed while on house call

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family and community are grieving after a barber was fatally shot while cutting hair on a house call in Southeast Memphis. A bright light shines above the chair where Darwin Hill lived out of dreams of being an all-star barber. The 29-year-old’s life was cut short around 1:30 a.m. Saturday while doing what he loved […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man recalls encounter with SCORPION Unit before Nichols death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The five police officers who were fired after Tyre Nichols’ death hadn’t been with MPD long, and police haven’t told us what units they worked with during their time on the force. But some who know the officers say at least one confirmed that he — and we are hearing several others […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police radio traffic holds clues in Tyre Nichols case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — As we wait for the video footage of what happened to be released to the public, police radio traffic holds clues as to what led to the brutal arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. You can hear some of the tense moments that ultimately led to Nichols’ death and the firing of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tyre Nichols family set to view footage of arrest Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Tyre Nichols and their attorney are set to meet with city of Memphis officials Monday afternoon. At the meeting, they could view footage of Nichol’s arrest. For several days, many have been asking what happened to Tyre Nichols. “You know what they say, what’s done in the dark always […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD confirms there is no serial killer in Westwood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Despite the rumor, Memphis Police say there is no serial killer threatening the Westwood neighborhood. Officers from the Raines station met with community members last night at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. There’s been concern that a rash of recent killings are so similar that they must have been committed by a single […]
MEMPHIS, TN
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

49K+
Followers
5K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy