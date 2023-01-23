Read full article on original website
Daily snowfall records set in the Texas panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A healthy dose of snow for much of the south Plains region fell Tuesday. Amarillo was on the low side for snowfall accumulation but still managed to record 2.8" of wet snow which was enough to set a daily snowfall record for Jan. 24 dating back to 1892!
Texas Is Experiencing A Referee Shortage For An Embarrassing Reason
Across Texas, high school athletes are experiencing irregular schedules. The problem? Too few referees are available to officiate games. There are plenty of Texans who love the game, be it football, baseball, basketball, etc., and know all the rules. So why isn't anyone stepping up to do it?. Sure, COVID-19...
What Makes Small Town Post Offices So Great? Check Out These 12.
What is it that makes small town post offices so great? Have you ever just taken a second, just the smallest moment, to appreciate the marvel that is a small town post office?. Check out these 12 examples of small town post offices and see if you can tell what it is.
True or False? Driving Barefoot in Texas is Against the Law
Texas gets hot during the summer, and I know with my kids trying to round up shoes to go to the swimming pool or just someplace like granny's can be an unenviable task. But is driving barefoot in Dallas, Texas or anywhere across the Lone Star State actually against the law?
Is the Old Wives Tale About Picking Bluebonnets in Texas True?
We are already starting to think about what we can do when spring rolls around. For some, a road trip will be on their list. As those road trippers traverse Texas, they will most likely come across a field of the state flower of Texas, the bluebonnet. For many, there has always been this tale of it being illegal to pick the flower. In short, it is not but there are some ways that enjoying our state flower could get you in trouble.
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Texas
Texas is known for being a melting pot of culture and talent, and it's no surprise that the state has produced a number of famous and accomplished individuals in various fields such as entertainment, sports, and politics.
Texas high school basketball scores (boys): Live updates; live streams 1/24/23
Get the latest Texas UIL boys high school basketball scores on SBLive and watch live games on the NFHS Network
Another East Texas lSD is Going to the Four-Day School Week
This is the time of year when numerous area school boards meet to propose and approve the school calendar for the next year. Many times, the changes from year to year aren't too drastic. In 2015, the 84th Texas Legislature passed a bill converting the requirement for 180 days of...
Could fortunes be shifting for casino gambling in Texas?
HOUSTON - The odds have never been better for Texans aching to see casino-style gambling gain a foothold in the Lone Star State. "I think it is long overdue. I think Texans are ready, their appetite is wet, it’s ready,"said State Senator Carol Alvarado. PREVIOUS: Texas bill would allow...
Ascension confirms layoffs in Texas
Ascension Seton is one of the Austin region's top employers with over 11,000 employees, according to the Austin Chamber of Commerce's May 2022 employee update.
23 Things Every Good Texan Should Know
Most of us that have been born in raised in this great state, take much pride in being from Texas. I mean why not? Texas is the greatest country in the world. If you are not from Texas that statement might confuse you. When running into people from other states they like to give us a hard time for our Texas Pride! Texas could be a country all on its own. We have our own military, farming, shipping, and commerce to compete with most countries. When it comes to size, Texas is bigger than a lot of countries as well. Being a born and bred Texan, here are a few things that every Texan should know by memory courtesy of I Am Texan.
New power plant being built to support the Texas grid
AUSTIN, Texas — The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) will be building a new power plant to provide an additional 190 megawatts for the Texas power grid. The new plant, a peaker power plant, will be based in Central Texas and expected to be operational by 2025. Peaker power plants are used for a brief period of time and provide provide dispatchable power when demand for electricity is high. They have the ability to "ramp up and shut down in minutes," according to the release.
This Is Texas' Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular breakfast spots in each state.
Texas’ First Waterless Slide Park Opening This Fall
Who said you need "water" to slide and have a good time? Pack the kids up and prepare for a fun road trip. There's a lot of stuff out there that's fun for kids to do but after checking this place out, it looks like its fun for the ENTIRE fan and you don't have to worry about getting "wet" as Texas's first indoor WATERLESS slide park is set to open up later on this year.
Gov. Abbott announces new initiative offering $20,000 grants. Find out how to apply.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott today has announced a new category for the Texas Travel Industry Recovery Grant (TTIR) program through the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism. This new iniativies is aimed at assisting businesses still recovering from the effects of the pandemic.
Up to 10 Inches of Snow Fell in Parts of Texas
Texas (WBAP/KLIF) – Parts of Texas got hit with a record-setting snow event. Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle got up to 10 inches of the white stuff. Residents in Denton county and parts of Tarrant County saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground.
Did you win? $250,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in West Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Winning is something that is sought after in Texas in the world of sports, but it’s sure something happening almost daily it seems through the Texas Lottery. The Texas Lottery reports a $250,000 winning All Or Nothing ticket was sold in West Texas, “A $250,000...
ASID, CISD, other panhandle schools cancel and postpone games amid inclement weather
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Various schools across the Texas panhandle, including Canyon and Amarillo schools, have canceled and/or postponed sporting events that were set to take place on Tuesday due to inclement weather. This change will not impact the basketball games set to take place on Friday night. Canyon ISD...
This Is The Most Filmed Location In Texas
HawaiianIslands.com compiled a list the most filmed locations in each state.
Gesundheit Texas! Here Is An At Home Remedy To Get Of Allergies
I wrote an article earlier this month begging everyone in Texas to take allergy season seriously. From experience, this month I’ve had two sinus infections, allergies out of this world, scratchy throat, and itchy eyes and I for one am not a fan of it. Once I wrote the article on warning Texans about allergy season, I received a lot of direct messages asking me what may be some home remedies that I can use to get a handle on my allergies or just plain get rid of them.
