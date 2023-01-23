ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily snowfall records set in the Texas panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A healthy dose of snow for much of the south Plains region fell Tuesday. Amarillo was on the low side for snowfall accumulation but still managed to record 2.8" of wet snow which was enough to set a daily snowfall record for Jan. 24 dating back to 1892!
Is the Old Wives Tale About Picking Bluebonnets in Texas True?

We are already starting to think about what we can do when spring rolls around. For some, a road trip will be on their list. As those road trippers traverse Texas, they will most likely come across a field of the state flower of Texas, the bluebonnet. For many, there has always been this tale of it being illegal to pick the flower. In short, it is not but there are some ways that enjoying our state flower could get you in trouble.
Could fortunes be shifting for casino gambling in Texas?

HOUSTON - The odds have never been better for Texans aching to see casino-style gambling gain a foothold in the Lone Star State. "I think it is long overdue. I think Texans are ready, their appetite is wet, it’s ready,"said State Senator Carol Alvarado. PREVIOUS: Texas bill would allow...
23 Things Every Good Texan Should Know

Most of us that have been born in raised in this great state, take much pride in being from Texas. I mean why not? Texas is the greatest country in the world. If you are not from Texas that statement might confuse you. When running into people from other states they like to give us a hard time for our Texas Pride! Texas could be a country all on its own. We have our own military, farming, shipping, and commerce to compete with most countries. When it comes to size, Texas is bigger than a lot of countries as well. Being a born and bred Texan, here are a few things that every Texan should know by memory courtesy of I Am Texan.
New power plant being built to support the Texas grid

AUSTIN, Texas — The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) will be building a new power plant to provide an additional 190 megawatts for the Texas power grid. The new plant, a peaker power plant, will be based in Central Texas and expected to be operational by 2025. Peaker power plants are used for a brief period of time and provide provide dispatchable power when demand for electricity is high. They have the ability to "ramp up and shut down in minutes," according to the release.
Texas’ First Waterless Slide Park Opening This Fall

Who said you need "water" to slide and have a good time? Pack the kids up and prepare for a fun road trip. There's a lot of stuff out there that's fun for kids to do but after checking this place out, it looks like its fun for the ENTIRE fan and you don't have to worry about getting "wet" as Texas's first indoor WATERLESS slide park is set to open up later on this year.
Up to 10 Inches of Snow Fell in Parts of Texas

Texas (WBAP/KLIF) – Parts of Texas got hit with a record-setting snow event. Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle got up to 10 inches of the white stuff. Residents in Denton county and parts of Tarrant County saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground.
Gesundheit Texas! Here Is An At Home Remedy To Get Of Allergies

I wrote an article earlier this month begging everyone in Texas to take allergy season seriously. From experience, this month I’ve had two sinus infections, allergies out of this world, scratchy throat, and itchy eyes and I for one am not a fan of it. Once I wrote the article on warning Texans about allergy season, I received a lot of direct messages asking me what may be some home remedies that I can use to get a handle on my allergies or just plain get rid of them.
