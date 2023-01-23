Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality has enforced stricter oversight of a clean energy program after issuing a $2.7 million fine, a record in its history. The Clean Fuels Program, which aims to encourage greener transportation, has largely run on autopilot since it was created in 2016, with intermittent checks by officials. But last year DEQ discovered that a Lincoln City entrepreneur, Merlin Thompson, and his company, Thompson Technical Services, or TTS, had reported false data that allowed him to obtain $1.8 million worth of carbon credits. Thompson claimed his company had three electric vehicle charging machines that had dispensed millions of kilowatt hours of power to electric vehicles, more than was possible.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO