Adventurous seal determined to explore Maine town during snowstorm

 2 days ago

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine -  A "committed" seal made three attempts to explore a seaside Maine community during Monday's snowstorm.

Police in Cape Elizabeth, just south of Portland, got a call from a town snow plow driver who said there "appeared to be a seal scurrying through the neighborhood." An officer responded and found the seal in the road "enjoying the hush of a snowy winter night."

The seal was captured and brought Fort Williams Park for release.

But little did authorities know, this seal would soon be back. It was spotted at 7 a.m. heading down Shore Road, "possibly following that delicious scent of Cookie Jar donuts being baked," police quipped about a nearby business.

An officer and civilian were able to capture the seal again and release it from the same park, back into the beach.

Of course, police say it only took one hour for the seal to come back on land and start exploring the park. While it initially appeared to swim off into the ocean after a third release effort, police say the Marine Mammals of Maine group has since picked up the seal and is assessing it at their rehabilitation center.

