Phil Foden Is A Doubt For 4th Round FA Cup Tie Against Arsenal

By Elliot Thompson
 3 days ago

Phil Foden may be missing for Manchester City's 4th round FA Cup tie against rivals Arsenal after the winger was not in the matchday squad for the Wolves game.

Phil Foden is an injury doubt for Manchester City this upcoming weekend as he picked up an injury in last week's Premier League derby with Manchester United.

The injury kept him out of the squad completely for City's 3-0 win against Wolverhampton and now the worry will be he is out for a massive game against Arsenal in the FA Cup.

In the end Foden wasn't too much of a loss against Wolves due to Erling Haaland scoring his fourth hat-trick of the Premier League season but it would be expected that he would have got some minutes in the cup due to Pep Guardiola's usual rotation.

After the game Guardiola expanded on how he got the injury.

IMAGO / PA Images

He said: "It was an action in Old Trafford, jam with [Aaron] Wan-Bissaka.

"When he falls down he has a problem in his feet. He's struggling so far. Painful, two or three days rest, gets better, then down. We decide with the doctors to stay to recover well.

"We will see if he arrives to Arsenal, if he's not fit we wait until the next game at Spurs. Otherwise, he doesn't train well, he's a bit uncomfortable. That's why we decide with the doctors to have two or three days off and see if he gets better."

Foden has played 27 games in all competitions so far this campaign scoring nine goals and getting four assists whilst also playing an important part in England's World Cup.

Comments / 0

