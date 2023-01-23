ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acton police locate driver accused of fleeing fatal pedestrian crash

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DeypJ_0kOhyiD000

Police investigate deadly hit and run in Acton 00:14

ACTON – A woman died Monday morning after being hit by a van outside her Acton home. Police said the driver did not stop initially, but has since been located.

It happened around 11:45 a.m. in the area of Concord Road near Alcott Street. It appears the woman was checking her mail at the end of her driveway when she was hit.

The victim was treated at the scene and then brought to an area hospital but did not survive.

Officers determined a dark-colored van fled the scene after hitting the victim. Within several hours, the alleged driver contacted police.

Police have not released the names of the driver or victim.

