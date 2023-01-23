Faribault woman charged after alleged confrontation with a chisel

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rochester woman pleads not guilty to drunken collision that sent four to the hospital
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A driver is pleading not guilty for a crash that sent four people to the hospital. Patricia Helen Price, 38 of Rochester, was charged with two counts of criminal vehicular operation and one count of DWI for the collision of two vehicles on June 3, 2022.
Goodhue County woman pleads guilty in the death of her infant son
RED WING, Minn. – A woman accused of leaving her infant son to die is pleading guilty. Jennifer Lynn Matter, 50 of Red Wing, entered a guilty plea Wednesday to one count of second-degree murder. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says DNA tests showed Matter was the mother of an abandoned male infant found dead in December 2003 on a Florence Township beach in Goodhue County.
Charges: North Mankato man strangled dog with makeshift garrote
A North Mankato man is accused of strangling his dog to death with a makeshift garrote. Lloyd Samuel Mason, 44, was charged last week with felony animal torture in Nicollet County Court. According to a criminal complaint, Mason used a robe tie as a ligature that he wrapped around his...
School bus driver runs over 6-year-old's legs, leaves Brooklyn Park crash scene
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A 6-year-old boy was injured on Wednesday afternoon in a hit-and-run involving a school bus.Brooklyn Park police say the child's lower extremities were run over after the child was dropped off in a parking lot on the 8700 block of Edinbrook Crossing. The bus driver initially left the scene, but police later found the bus and the driver. In speaking with the driver, officers learned that they were unaware the bus had struck the child.There were no other children on the bus at the time.The boy is being treated at the hospital, and the injuries are not life threatening, police say. The incident is under investigation.
Officer shot in White Bear Lake; 33-year-old man taken into custody
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- An officer was shot overnight, and people in the surrounding neighborhood were evacuated from their homes.Officers responded to the Lakewood Hills Apartments on Karth Road at around 10 p.m. They say that the suspect shot the officer three times in the midsection. He was taken to the hospital. The officer was not named but was described as a "veteran officer from the White Bear Lake Police Department."Police were eventually able to arrest the suspect, but only after several hours of attempts to get him to leave the apartment. He was described as a 33-year-old man...
18-year-old charged in fatal Minneapolis bus stop shooting
MINNEAPOLIS -- An 18-year-old from Minneapolis has been charged in a fatal shooting that happened near a bus stop last month.The shooting happened Dec. 21 near Nicollet Avenue South and 24th Street East around 12:45 p.m. When officers arrived at the intersection, they found a man on the sidewalk with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He died of his injury. He was later identified as 31-year-old Derrick Luke Harding-Reyes.Police say the victim and the shooter had a conversation. Video showed the suspect shooting Harding-Reyes in the head before fleeing. Officers used a K-9 to follow his path for several blocks.Investigators say...
18-year-old charged with murder in south Minneapolis bus stop killing
An 18-year-old Minneapolis man is accused of fatally shooting 31-year-old Derrick L. Harding-Reyes at a bus stop in south Minneapolis last month. Jose Cippirno Dominguez was charged Tuesday with one count of 2nd-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 21 shooting at the bus shelter near the intersection of 24th Street South and Nicollet Avenue South, at the north end of Eat Street.
Judge suspends prison sentence in fatal Burnsville racing crash, 19-year-old gets probation
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena announced Monday that a judge has given a 19-year-old probation and stayed his prison sentence following a 2021 fatal crash that killed two people. Prosecutors say Leon Bond, who was 17 years old at the time of the crash, was racing...
Minnesota police officer shot by suspect involved in hours-long standoff that ended with robot tear gas
A Minnesota police officer was shot on Tuesday night while attempting to make an arrest, but is expected to make a full recovery, officials said.
Surgery Required for Police Officer Shot During Arrest in Minnesota
White Bear Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A police officer was shot during an arrest in the Twin Cities Tuesday night. A news release from the White Bear Lake Police Department indicates officers attempted to arrest a subject in the area of an apartment complex near Maplewood mall around 10 p.m. Gunfire then rang out during the arrest.
Minnesota semi driver arrested for OWI
SANBORN—A 40-year-old Brooklyn Park, MN, man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, near Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Mohamed Osman Idiris Ali stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Freightliner semitruck on the 3600 mile of Redwing Avenue about four miles southwest of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
New murder charge filed after newborn died 9 days after mother fatally shot
A 32-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a pregnant woman in Lakeville earlier this month faces a new murder charge in connection with the death of her newborn baby. Prosecutors in Dakota County have charged Donte Raphael McCray, of St. Louis Park, with two counts of second-degree murder for the death of 31-year-old Kyla O'Neal and newborn Messiah Edward O'Neal.
Burnsville High School student killed in crash involving 15-year-old driver
Tire tracks and footprints in the snow mark the scene of a fatal crash in the median on E. Burnsville Parkway near Portland Avenue. Submitted photo. A teenager was killed and another injured in a single-vehicle crash in Burnsville shortly after midnight Wednesday, authorities have confirmed. Police Capt. Matt Smith...
Update on an armed robbery that occurred at Tobacco Valley in Apple Valley, one suspect connected to armed bank robbery
David Devore Harris is pictured on the right. Deshawn Terrell Johnson is pictured on the left.Photo byApple Valley Police Department. APPLE VALLEY: According to a press release by the Apple Valley Police Department, around 9:15 PM on January 23, 2023, Apple Valley Police responded to the report of an armed robbery at Tobacco Valley located at the 7500 block of 148th Street West in Apple Valley, Minnesota.
Man who ran over and killed a woman in Rochester in 2018 is finally sentenced
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man has been sentenced to 45 days in jail after being found guilty of being on drugs when he ran over a woman in an alley. Dewain Fredrick Siewert, 44 of Rochester, was arrested in March 2019 and charged with criminal vehicular homicide and DWI. The Rochester Police Department says Siewert was driving a truck on September 17, 2018, when he ran over a woman in an alley off of 12th Street NW. Police say they arrived to find Siewert giving the victim chest compressions.
Young Student Run Over by School Bus in Brooklyn Park
Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - A young child was run over by a school bus in the Twin Cities this afternoon. A preliminary report issued by the Brooklyn Park Police Department says officers responded to a report of a hit and run involving a school bus shortly after 3 PM. When they arrived at the scene, the officers found the lower extremities of a 6-year-old child had been run over by a bus. The victim was transported to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Three charged after Austin meth sting; one remains in custody
(ABC 6 News) – Two Austin apartment residents and their guest were arrested in late December on charges of storing meth paraphernalia in the presence of children after police served a search warrant to the 31st Street SW apartment. Raul Javier Gomez Jr., and Israelia Lee Robinson, the apartment...
Rosedale Mall carjacking spree nets prison sentences for two men
(FOX 9) - Following a spree of carjackings at the Rosedale Mall in 2022, two men have been sentenced to prison for the offenses. Leon Kismit Bell, 49, and Jack Mitchell Piche, 23, both plead guilty to aiding and abetting carjacking. Bell will serve 120 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Piche was sentenced to 40 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to the announcement.
Arrest made after fire inside Uptown Target
A suspect allegedly broke into the Uptown Target early Monday morning and set a garbage can on fire, according to authorities. Officers were called to the Target Express store, located at 1300 W. Lake St., at 3:49 a.m. on a report of a break-in. Fire crews saw smoke coming from...
Multiple shots fired at Minnetonka apartment complex; man arrested
A man was arrested in Minnetonka after allegedly firing multiple shots at an apartment complex on Saturday morning. Minnetonka Police Department says it received a report of shots fired at the complex at 11:30 a.m. When officers arrived they "could hear multiple rounds of gunfire," and evacuated residents from nearby...
