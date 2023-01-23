ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren McClendon to Honor Devin Willock at Senior Bowl

By Jonathan Williams
 2 days ago

The past couple of weeks has been an emotional whirlwind for the Georgia football program. While the team has been celebrating their historic accomplishment of repeating as national champs, they and the fan base have also been grieving the sudden passing of teammate Devin Willock and team staff member Chandler LeCroy .

Both Willock and LeCroy were valuable members of the program's recent success and continue to be dearly missed by everyone involved with Georgia football.

On Monday, it was announced that offensive lineman Warren McClendon accepted an invite to go participate in the Reese's Senior Bowl game in early February now that he is off to pursue the NFL. It was also reported, that McClendon will honor his late teammate, Willock, by repping his jersey number at the bowl.

Willock and McClendon had been teammates for the past three seasons together at the University of Georgia.

McClendon is not the only Bulldog to honor the passing of Willock. During this weekend's NFL playoff games, both linebacker Nakobe Dean and defensive lineman Jordan Davis were seen wearing hoodies that honored both Willock and LeCroy prior to their Philadelphia's game against the New York Giants. The weekend prior, former Georgia punter and now Tampa Bay Buccaneer Jake Camarda also had Willock's number written on the towel that he used during his playoff game as well.

