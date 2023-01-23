So help me understand, here is a RICH WHITE man who yes has placed his Grocery stores in predominantly "Black" areas. This SAME Grocery Store offers Fresh food at a reasonable price compared to your other local Grocers. This same Rich White man Grocery Store Hires Offenders to give them a 2ND chance when most companies Refuse. This same WHITE MAN put together a GRANT program during Covid for Small Businesses (mainly Minorities) to help them stay afloat during one of the most difficult times in America. I could go on and On my response to this ridiculous article is you have a list of Previous Council members who sat in their office for YEARS & got NOTHING DONE. Yet Brown who never sat in any Political office did MORE for the Black & Brown Community Out Of Office so make that make sense??🤔 The Names they're referring to him as mean NOTHING it is his Commitment to helping MY PEOPLE is why He NEEDS TO WIN!!!
after Kenny's 8 yrs run of doing absolutely nothing I'm voting independent I don't trust this city anymore when it comes to serious issues
