LeBron James, Jrue Holiday Named Conference Players Of The Week

By Shandel Richardson
 3 days ago

James takes the honor in the West while Holiday wins in the East

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday were named the Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week.

James won the honor for the 67th time in his career after averaging 35 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and 1.3 blocks in Week 14. He is moving closer toward passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

Holiday led the Bucks to a 2-1 record during the week, averaging 33.3 points, 9.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals. He twice set his career-high points with 35 against the Indiana Pacers and then 37 against the Raptors.

Other nominees included:

West-- Mikal Bridges (Phoenix Sun), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder), Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers) and Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets).

East-- Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers), Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets), Dejounte Murray (Atlanta Hawks) and Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors).

