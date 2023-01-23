ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Authorities identify man whose body was found in wooded area of Lincoln Park

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

The body of a man found in a wooded area of Lincoln Park has been identified.

The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office says that Anthony Zaccaro, of Sussex, was found dead in a wooded area in Lynn Park on Saturday.

Officials say Zaccaro’s body was found about a half-mile away from a car that was on fire. They say that Zaccaro was the driver of this car.

A cause of death is not yet known, but officials say there is no indication that a crime occurred.

