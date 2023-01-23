Authorities identify man whose body was found in wooded area of Lincoln Park
The body of a man found in a wooded area of Lincoln Park has been identified.
The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office says that Anthony Zaccaro, of Sussex, was found dead in a wooded area in Lynn Park on Saturday.
RELATED: Morris County investigators probe car fire, body found in Lynn Park
Officials say Zaccaro’s body was found about a half-mile away from a car that was on fire. They say that Zaccaro was the driver of this car.
A cause of death is not yet known, but officials say there is no indication that a crime occurred.
Comments / 2