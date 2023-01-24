Chase Bank: Several ATMs to close earlier due to rising crime

Chase customers in New York City may need to change their schedules if their to-do-list includes stopping at the ATM for cash.

Chase Support tweeted out a reply to a customer who took issue with their local ATM being locked at 10 p.m. The reply read as follows:

"Our apologies. We decide to close several ATM vestibules at 5PM or 6PM, aligning the hours of service to that of the normal branch hours, due to rising crime and vagrancy that occurred in these previously 24/7 vestibules."

Last week in Manhattan, the NYPD says a man threw hot coffee into a person’s face at a Chase ATM just before 4 a.m.

News 12 reached out to Chase Bank, which responded with the following statement:

"We review our ATM hours on a case-by-case basis and for a variety of reasons may decide to temporarily close some overnight."

Chase has not provided information on what locations may be impacted. It currently has 37 Bronx locations and 68 Brooklyn locations.