Tallassee, AL

lowndessignal.com

When giants fall, communities mourn together

Grief is hard. It just is. When a loved one dies, individuals mourn the loss, and lean on one another through the pain. Southerners, perhaps people everywhere, are prone to gather for mourning, to share memories, the good and the bad, and tell stories, some funny and others painful. This...
LUVERNE, AL
opelikaobserver.com

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: 2022-593 Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Rebecca Scott, Personal Representative on the 29th day of December, 2022, by Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
LEE COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Community Remembers Stephanie Stone

Those who know and love Stephanie Stone are devastated by the murder that took her life. Now they want everyone in the community to know just how much her presence will be missed. Stone was shot at her Midtown home in what police are calling a robbery that went wrong....
MONTGOMERY, AL
wdhn.com

A familiar face has returned to the Wiregrass

TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — Former evening news anchor and reporter for WDHN News has been named Television Production Coordinator for TROY TrojanVision. A native of Elba, Paige Ray graduated from Troy University in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism and again in 2020 with a master’s degree in strategic communications.
TROY, AL
thebamabuzz.com

These 3 Alabama spas were named some of America’s favorite spas

You’ll catch me road-tripping to Birmingham, Florence and Opelika because I’m in need of a spa day. Read on to learn all about Spas of America’s favorite Alabama spas. Alabama is filled with the best of the best including spas. Spas of America just released a list of their favorite spas in the country by state. Here are the three that came out on top in Alabama:
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Damage assessments ongoing in Selma’s historic district

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The tornado that tore through Selma on January 12 significantly damaged the city’s historic district, including properties owned by the Selma-Dallas County Historic Preservation Society. Linda Derry can’t help but feel overwhelmed with emotions looking at the damage at Heritage Village in Selma. “Heritage...
SELMA, AL
montgomeryindependent.com

The 2022 Grand Ball of Alabama

“And of course, in Alabama, it began with a love of football" This particular year 2022, commemorates a grand history for The Grand Ball of Alabama, whose roots were first planted in 1938, as cities across the nation were struggling to rebound after the Great Depression. William Adams Gunter, Jr., then the Mayor of Montgomery, diligently sought to bring an infusion of unique industry to Montgomery. He collaborated with the Wright Brothers about aviation and set aside land for an airfield, in an area which it known today as Gunter field. In his attempt to seize upon projects that would bring people from all over the country to Montgomery, the original Blue and Gray All Star Football Classic was created by happenstance. In 1938 the idea of a nationwide football game for high school recruits was the brainchild of Champ Pickens. Pickens, came to visit his friend, Mayor Gunter, while in route to New York for a meeting concerning the World’s Fair. Pickens had formulated a plan to host a great football game featuring the best high school football players from the North and South, the future superstars of college football. Before Pickens could present the idea to the World’s Fair, Mayor Gunter snatched up the idea and placed $5,000 towards the project, while recruiting other Alabamians to do the same. Such capital was quite significant given the time just before WWII and following on the heels of a national economic depression. This progressive idea took root, and the first game came together in January 1939. The annual games thereafter included a lavish dance and brunch surrounding the event.
ALABAMA STATE
tallasseetribune.com

Dr. Daniel Pinckney Wilbanks

On January 15, 2023, Dr. Daniel Pinckney Wilbanks passed away suddenly at the age of. 85. Danny was born in Tallassee, Alabama on October 18, 1937 to William Calvin Wilbanks and Effie Lee Lett Wilbanks. Danny graduated from Tallassee High School in 1955, where he attended Boys State and excelled in football as an all-star and was an.
TALLASSEE, AL
tallasseetribune.com

Elmore County to use contractor to help with tornado cleanup

With three tornados in eight weeks, the work of debris removal has been piling up for the Elmore County Commission. It has recently finished a second pass of removing debris from the right of way of roads in southern Elmore County related to a November tornado that killed two in northern Montgomery County before wreaking havoc in the Jasmine Hill area and Tallassee. The second struck Lake Jordan and Titus.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
tallasseetribune.com

Mrs. Lucy Parker Funderburk

Mrs. Lucy Parker Funderburk, a lifelong resident of the Friendship Community in Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at the age of 91. She was born May 03, 1931 to Dawson Floyd and Mary Lee Neighbors Parker. Mrs. Funderburk is survived by her sons, David (Mona) Funderburk, Danny...
TALLASSEE, AL
Greenville Advocate

United Methodist congregations, ministers navigate denominational conflict

United Methodist congregations and ministers face difficult and painful decisions concerning whether to remain aligned with or disassociate from the second-largest denomination in the U.S. The conflict, which began almost upon the church’s inception in 1968, centers around the denomination’s position regarding the sanctity of marriage and the qualifications of...
CRENSHAW COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Pride on the Plains hosts family fun day in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A non-profit organization, Pride on the Plains, has a main goal - to promote a sense of pride throughout Lee County. The non-profit hosted one of their monthly meetings this past weekend. Once a month, Pride on the Plains hosts a family fun day at Coffee...
AUBURN, AL
tallasseetribune.com

Mrs. Betty T. Carwile

Mrs. Betty T. Carwile, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at the age of 74. She was born August 4, 1948 to the late William and Virginia Timmerman. Mrs. Carwile is survived by her husband, Billy G. Carwile and her son, Kenny Carwile. Betty was...
TALLASSEE, AL

