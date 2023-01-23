ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

rolltide.com

Alabama Men’s Tennis Hosts Michigan State Saturday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama men's tennis team continues its homestand, hosting the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT at the Roberta Alison Baumgardner Tennis Facility. The Crimson Tide (4-0) remains undefeated in the 2023 campaign after topping Chattanooga, 7-0, and UAB, 5-2, last weekend. The...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
rolltide.com

Alabama Falls to San Diego State

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – The Alabama women's tennis program (2-1) fell to San Diego State (1-1) at the Aztec Tennis Center Friday evening. The Crimson Tide claimed the doubles point after the UA pair of Anne Marie Hiser and Klara Milicevic (7-6, 7-2) won the second, and deciding, match before heading into singles play. Hiser and Milicevic would also win their respective singles matches.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
rolltide.com

Alabama Women’s Tennis Hits the Road to Face San Diego State, UC San Diego

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama women's tennis heads to San Diego for its first road matches of the season, facing San Diego State (Jan. 27) and UC San Diego (Jan. 28). The Crimson Tide (2-0) opens the weekend against the Aztecs (0-1) at 4 p.m. CT on Friday before concluding the trip with the Tritons (2-1) at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
rolltide.com

Alabama Travels to Arkansas For Thursday Night Contest

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama women's basketball team will look to bounce back on Thursday night as the Crimson Tide takes on No. RV/24 Arkansas in Fayetteville, Ark. The game at Bud Walton Arena will tip off at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network. The Game. Alabama (15-5, 4-3...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

