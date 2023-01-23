'Bachelor' Contestant Accused Of 'Racist' Comments, Defending Blackface Photo Ahead Of Season 27 Premiere

abc

One of the women vying for Zach Shallcross ' love on the upcoming season of ABC's The Bachelor is accused of making past "racist" comments and defending a Blackface photo that caused a stir in Houston, Texas, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Contestant Greer Blitzer is now under scrutiny after her previous remarks on social media came to light and are now becoming a discussion amongst reality TV fans on Reddit .

@cheerio_greerio/instagram

One of her social media accounts was seen commenting on a 2016 controversy at Lamar High School stemming from a photo captured at an off-campus party.

In the photo from a few years ago, a white teenage girl could be seen with black paint on her face while wearing a T-shirt featuring late rapper Tupac .

Local Houston-based NBC affiliate KPRC reported on the news, which Blitzer — a rumored Bachelor frontrunner — allegedly commented on.

@cheerio_greerio/instagram

"The students involved didn't even know what blackface was so my point exactly. It wasn't an intentional racist act," the season 27 star wrote in regard to the report.

"She did not paint herself black because she felt superior to black [people]," continued Blitzer. "Putting white powder on your face isn't okay either. That didn't make the news did it?" she added in a third remark.

"I apologize if this offended you but you must understand it was not initially supposed to be perceived that way at all," a fourth post read.

facebook

Blitzer was also seen showing support for Donald Trump in the 2016 Presidential Election. She has not yet commented on the controversy.

"I used to follow her bc she grew up in the same city as me and we knew some of the same people and this is exactly why I unfollowed her all those years ago," one person wrote, as first reported by The Sun .

RadarOnline.com has reached out to ABC for comment.

abc

Thirty women will be competing for Shallcross in the upcoming season, premiering Monday, January 23, at 8 PM ET.

Host Jesse Palmer teased that emotions will be running high in the mansion as the ladies try to obtain their roses amid their search for everlasting love.

"It's really all about the love story and romance and a little bit less about the drama, I think," Palmer told Us Weekly in November 2022, revealing it will be a season to remember.

"The women are really into Zach," added the host. "Zach's so emotionally mature and he's a guy that's not afraid to wear his emotion on his sleeve. He's very, very intentional. This is easily the most emotional show that I've hosted in the franchise."