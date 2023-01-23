'Pizza Hut' Just Broke the Record for Making the 'World's Largest Pizza'

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Do you remember going to those Scholastic Book Fairs? They were amazing! One of the best things to buy there was the Guinness Book of World Records. Now we can go online to see world records getting shattered.

TikTok content creator @yungfoodbeast shared footage of Pizza Hut breaking the record for the Worlds Largest Pizza. It's absolutely ginormous!

We were floored by how massive the Pepperoni Pizza turned out to be. It must have taken many hours of planning to pull off this project. When you take into account the number of ingredients needed, it’s mind-blowing. As stated in the video, 13,653 pounds of dough was used. They also used 4,948 pounds of marinara sauce was used. Plus, 8,800 pounds of cheese and 630,496 pepperonis went into the Worlds Largest Pizza. In total, it was nearly 14,000 square feet of pepperoni pizza.

We love that the food was donated to local Los Angeles food banks. But let’s see how the TikTok community reacted to it. User @Hi said, “I’m not eating the sauce when it was put with a mop.” @Melissa remarked, “They used a mop for the sauce. I’m not eating that.” @Draco Mike joked, “And the local ERs were packed the rest of the night.” @Brian remarked, “That’s not a giant pizza. That’s just several regular-sized pizzas put together.” @DeweyBeachTieDye replied, “Ok, but that's not really like a whole pizza, though. LOL.”

Okay, the TikTok viewers were a bit peeved that a mop was used for the sauce and multiple doughs were used to make a pizza. We get it, but the massive pizza still turned out to be fantastic. If you enjoyed the video, visit @yungfoodbeast’s TikTok channel. You won’t want to miss the next terrific food he finds.

