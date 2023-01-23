Los Angeles Clippers Are Not Considering Trading Kawhi Leonard

The Los Angeles Clippers aren't even thinking about trading Kawhi Leonard soon.

Kawhi Leonard is currently having the best moment of his 2022-23 NBA season, posting good numbers for the Los Angeles Clippers in recent games, showing that he's anything but done right now. Although he's been dealing with some injuries, Kawhi remains a terrific player who can contribute to his team whenever he gets the call.

The Clippers are trying to compete in the stacked Western Conference, but the absences of Leonard and Paul George often make things difficult for the team. Still, the Clips are confident that they can compete for the championship this season and plan to keep their core together.

At least their two superstars are locked to remain with the team, as neither Leonard nor George are in danger of being traded away soon. While some reports suggest that John Wall might be leaving the team , the other two players are keen to help this team win the title.

Los Angeles Clippers Won't Part Ways With Kawhi Leonard

According to Law Murray of The Athletic , the Clips aren't considering trading Leonard, their best player and biggest hope to reach the NBA Finals for the first time ever and win that elusive NBA championship.

Leonard has a trade kicker, but the Clippers are not considering trading him anyway, a team source told The Athletic. Leonard has avoided injury since returning from a sprained ankle. Leonard’s ankle injury came three games after a return from his right knee flaring up in late October. The question is if Leonard will play on zero days rest this season. It seemed like it was a consideration two weeks ago in Minnesota but he was listed as questionable and did not play then. He was ruled out entirely in Utah, snapping a season-long five-game playing streak.

Leonard has made it clear that he's ready to win it all with the Clippers, and this season appears to be a good opportunity to do so. Knowing his approach to the playoffs, it's easy to see why the Clippers have a chance to become NBA champions this year. However, the competition will be incredibly difficult for them, and time will tell how the season ends for the Clippers.

