The Clippers And Nuggets Are Interested In Trading For Naz Reid

Naz Reid has commanded some trade interest ahead of the deadline.

Naz Reid has been one of the league's best backup centers this season. As of right now, he is averaging 10.4 PPG, 4.9 RPG, and 0.9 BPG for the Minnesota Timberwolves while playing around 18.1 MPG.

There is no doubt that a lot of teams could use Naz Reid's skill set, and it seems as though the big man has commanded some trade interest from opposing teams. A recent report from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype revealed that the Los Angeles Clippers and the Denver Nuggets are among the teams that are interested in Naz Reid .

Either of those two teams could potentially use Naz Reid. The Nuggets could definitely use a consistent backup big man behind Nikola Jokic, while the Clippers have long been interested in adding another big man . Both these teams have the assets to acquire Reid, and we'll see what happens in the future.

The Los Angeles Clippers Could Acquire Mike Conley

For the Los Angeles Clippers, an area of weakness is the point guard position, and it seems as though they are trying to address that. It has recently been reported that the team has an interest in Mike Conley , and there's no doubt that he'd be a good piece for them.

The Clippers, league sources say, are exploring trade options to fortify their frontcourt beyond Ivica Zubac, but that’s not all. Sources say they also have trade interest in Utah's Mike Conley Jr. amid a rising belief leaguewide that the Jazz — who have tumbled to No. 9 in the West at 22-24 after their great start — could become a much-needed seller at this deadline. The Clippers' backcourt depth just took a hit with the news that John Wall is out for at least two weeks with an abdominal strain.

Kawhi Leonard has been playing like a superstar as of late, and there's no doubt that this is the time to try and make win-now moves for the Los Angeles Clippers. They could easily be a dangerous team in the playoffs as of now and would be even more dangerous if a move was made.

We will have to wait to see what moves the Clippers make prior to the trade deadline. They need to win immediately, and perhaps some veterans who can play rotation roles at a high level can help them do that.

