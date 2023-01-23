Read full article on original website
Related
Woman ordered to pay back employer for ‘time theft’ after computer software caught her slacking
Companies are increasingly using sophisticated software to monitor remote employees.
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
World’s first AI interns hired in US for three-month trial job alongside 106 humans
THE WORLD'S first artificial intelligence-powered interns have just been hired for a three-month stint. Tech marketing agency Codeword is onboarding two AI interns to complete dull yet necessary tasks, Global News Wire reported. The AI interns, who named themselves Aiden and Aiko, will be joining Codeword's team of 106 humans.
People Are Shitposting on LinkedIn Now
Ah, LinkedIn: a humourless dystopia populated with millionaire influencers, advice no one asked for and inspirational quotes like "feed your brain discipline, dreams and positivity". Understandably, a lot of people hate the recruitment site – the subreddit r/LinkedInLunatics has 205,000 members making fun of earnest LinkedIn posts – but people are now bringing their mockery to the app itself, adding a satirical and highly meta dimension to what has long been the most overly serious social media platform around.
Artificial intelligence replaced humans in job role for months and ‘no one noticed’
A POPULAR news outlet has been publishing articles written by AI since November, keeping it on the down low. Tech media site CNET has been publishing the articles since November, and lots of readers don't seem to have noticed. “What is a credit card charge-off?” was the first AI-written article,...
msn.com
Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows
By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
I'm a stay-at-home dad who makes $20,000 a month through YouTube and email marketing. The first year I only made 13 cents — here's how I scaled up.
Judd Albring now works up to 10 hours a week posting video content and crafting emails. Here's how he set up the mostly passive income streams.
I'm a 23-year-old founder booking $16,000 in sales a month with my social-media agency. Here's my advice for launching an online business.
Lauren Russell said investing in her business through business coaching and networking helped her startup flourish.
I'm a 24-year-old virtual assistant making $8,000 a month. Here's how I built my business and find clients.
Mary Carrasquillo launched her virtual-assistant business when she couldn't find a job in the pandemic. Here's how she built it.
I launched my brand with $40 in 2016 and hit $4 million in revenue last year. Here's how to start a business with little or no money.
Tori Dunlap, the founder of the financial-advice platform Her First $100K, shared her advice for building a business with no or little money.
How to start a cleaning business, from a millennial founder who booked $150,000 in revenue last year
Kaylie Hill has 1.1 million followers on TikTok who watch her clean homes and learning organizational tips.
brytfmonline.com
Warning! If you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, update now!
If you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, update now. If you don’t, you risk installing an app on your smartphone and not even noticing it. From there, I think you can pretty well imagine what could happen. This alert arrives because defects have been detected in the Galaxy Store app. However, vulnerabilities were found by researchers from NCC Groupa well-known company in the field of cyber security, between November 23 and December 3, 2022. However, it is classified under the code name CVE-2023-21433.
TechCrunch
Teach yourself growth marketing: How to perform growth experimentation through A/B testing
As a growth marketer who has honed this craft for the past decade, I’ve been exposed to countless courses, and I can confidently attest that doing the work is the best way to learn the skills to excel in this profession. I am not saying you need to immediately...
Meta Just Quietly Dropped Some Major Changes to Messenger
The instant chat feature will look different to most users starting on Jan. 23.
The Most Exclusive And Important Awards In The Cannabis Industry: Apply Now For The Benzinga Cannabis Awards - Before It's Too Late
The Benzinga Cannabis Awards are coming back to the Fall Cannabis Capital Conference to celebrate the NEW, CREATIVE, INNOVATIVE, and OUTSTANDING companies of the cannabis industry. Earn global recognition for your achievements. Shine a spotlight on the people around you that deserve their moment. Celebrate with the newest, hottest and...
These were the 100 hottest digital brands of 2022, according to Similarweb data
Brands focused on travel, fitness, and fighting inflation grew, Similarweb found. Among top sites: Set For Set, La Roche-Posay, and Athletic Greens.
aiexpress.io
How digital disrupters can scale in any economic environment
Operational bottlenecks and inefficiencies lavatory down enlargement plans, and negatively impression product success, buyer expertise and gross sales development. On this VB Highlight, learn the way digitally native companies can determine alternatives to scale operations effectively and speed up development. Watch free on-demand here!. Digital disruptors are the companies that...
aiexpress.io
Supernormal Raises $10M in Seed Funding
Supernormal, a Stockholm, Sweden and NYC-based supplier of a generative AI note-taking platform for enterprise communication, raised $10M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Balderton Capital, with participation from EQT Ventures, Acequia Capital and byFounders. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to broaden the group...
aiexpress.io
Remote IT management gets a generative AI boost as Atera adds OpenAI Codex
As we speak Atera introduced that it’s integrating OpenAI Codex with its RMM platform, to assist customers routinely generate scripts to assist execute processes. OpenAI Codex is a big language mannequin (LLM) designed to assist customers with utility improvement and is a foundational expertise that permits the GitHub Copilot service for pair programming.
aiexpress.io
Grocery TV Acquires Mediaworks Advertising Solutions
Grocery TV, an in-store retail media community, acquired Mediaworks Advertising Solutions, a Minneapolis, MN-based digital out-of-home (DOOH) community with sanitizer dispensers positioned in supermarkets throughout the U.S.— together with Schnucks, Cub, and Lunds & Byerlys. Phrases of the deal weren’t disclosed. Mediaworks’ sanitizer stations, which embrace a wipe...
Comments / 0