Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
NFL World Reacts To Surprise Sean Payton Announcement
For the past few weeks, Sean Payton has been heavily linked to the Broncos and Panthers. And yet, a deal has not yet materialized. Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com reported on Tuesday that Payton will meet with the Cardinals later this week. His second meeting with the Broncos, meanwhile, has been ...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Jerry Jones sore loser move
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night, and it seems like it’s still affecting team owner Jerry Jones. During the season, Jones does a weekly appearance on local radio station 105.3 The Fan. But following this weekend’s playoff loss, the Cowboys team owner abruptly canceled his appearance this week.
Tom Brady Addresses Retirement Rumors in Very Cranky Manner
Tom Brady getting a little prickly about retirement talk.
Report reveals where Sean Payton will likely end up
Sean Payton has interviewed with multiple teams for head coach jobs, but it is sounding more and more like he will not return to the sideline in 2023. The Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Houston Texans have all interviewed Payton. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, none of those teams have scheduled second interviews... The post Report reveals where Sean Payton will likely end up appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL insider describes incredible disappearance of Sean Payton appetite
The Sean Payton market dried right up. An NFL insider described exactly what things are looking like on the job search front. Sean Payton was expected to be the most coveted option on the head coaching market this offseason. As it turns out, though, the now-retired head coach that has...
Sean Payton hasn't made it to the second round of any head coach interviews
Woof. Look, it’s early, and logistically it makes sense. But it sure seems as if Sean Payton has not made the cut to the second round of interviews with several teams that were quick to meet with the former New Orleans Saints head coach. Payton’s first meeting with the...
All-Pro NFL Player Willing To Accept Pay Cut To Stay With Team
The Dallas Cowboys have just concluded another disappointing season, finishing with a 12-5 record in the National Football League, but failing to advance to the NFC Championship game for the 27th year in a row. The last time that the Dallas Cowboys were in the NFC Championship game was in 1995, which is also the last time the team played in the Super Bowl. That season, the Dallas Cowboys won the Super Bowl 27-17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
thecomeback.com
ESPN analyst absolutely blasts NFL Coach of the Year voters
The NFL revealed the 2022 NFL Coach of the Year finalists on Wednesday morning. Five coaches from around the league will vie for the honor as finalists. Brian Daboll, Doug Pederson, Kyle Shanahan, Nick Sirriani, and Sean McDermott represent the quintet that could bring the NFL Coach of the Year award home.
NFL Predictions: Picks for the Conference Championship Games
Our experts offer free NFL picks for the AFC and NFC Championship Games as the matchup for Super Bowl LVII will be decided on Sunday.
Will There Be Another Suitor For Sean Payton?
With the pursuit for Sean Payton revving into full gear, could another NFC rival jump into the fray?
