Watch Kylian Mbappe Score FIVE Goals As PSG Win 7-0 In Coupe de France

By Robert Summerscales
 2 days ago

Mbappe recorded the first five-goal haul of his career on Monday as Paris Saint-Germain cruised into the last 16 of the Coupe de France.

US Pays de Cassel 0-7 PSG

Kylian Mbappe recorded the first five-goal haul of his career on Monday to help Paris Saint-Germain cruise into the last 16 of the Coupe de France.

Mbappe netted in the 29th, 35th, 40th, 56th and 79th minutes as PSG thrashed US Pays de Cassel 7-0 at Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

Neymar and Carlos Soler also scored for PSG.

Pays de Cassel usually compete in the sixth tier of French soccer and they were overwhelmed by a PSG team that also included Vitinha, Hugo Ekitike and Sergio Ramos.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi was being rested and did not feature in Monday's game.

Mbappe had scored four goals in one match before but never five.

His first four-goal haul came in a 5-0 win for PSG against Lyon in October 2018.

Mbappe also scored four times for France in an 8-0 victory over Kazakhstan in November 2021.

Kylian Mbappe pictured celebrating one of his FIVE goals during PSG's 7-0 win over US Pays de Cassel in the 2022/23 Coupe de France

IMAGO/ZUMA Wire/Matthieu Mirville

