ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KISS 106

Planning Spring Break? Here are the Aquariums Within Driving Distance of the Evansville – Owensboro Area

Even though the countdown to spring (less than 60 days away) is on, we still have nearly two months left of winter. A great way to spend a weekend is perhaps by taking a road trip to fun destinations. If you're looking for some adventure and want to visit some marine life without having to go deep-sea diving, here are some amazing aquariums within a day's drive of the tri-state.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Wesselman Woods Hosting Free Days the Last Saturday of Every Month in 2023

Wesselman Woods wants to make sure nature is accessible to everyone in 2023!. Wesselman Woods is truly a gem to have located in the middle of Evansville. As the city seems to continue to grow (which we love to see), it's nice to get to have a place in the heart of the city like Wesselman Woods, where we can go to take a minute to pause and reconnect with nature.
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Why is The Log Inn Closed and When Will it Reopen?- Indiana’s Oldest Restaurant

The Log Inn is Indiana's oldest restaurant, but why is it currently closed and when will it reopen?. The Log Inn in Haubstadt is Indiana's Oldest Restaurant. The Log Inn was built in 1825 and when it opened it was the Noon Day Stage Coach Stop and Trading post. These days it's now known as The Log Inn, and you can even dine in the same log room that Abraham Lincoln visited in 1844.
HAUBSTADT, IN
103GBF

New Restaurant, Auto Parts, and Hardware Stores Coming to Evansville’s North Side

One of the great things about living in Evansville is that whenever we need anything, we have several options to choose from no matter what side of town we live in. Need groceries? Chances are, you have three to four different options to choose from. New clothes? New TV? You have choices. Need something from Dollar General? There are probably two of them on your block and four more across the street (just kidding...sort of). Of course, we know that when we're hungry and don't feel like cooking, there are plenty of options available there too. Soon, north side residents will have a new option for getting a delicious meal, as well as a couple of stores to help take care of those DIY projects and honey-do lists.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Indiana Shelter Cat Left Out While Her Five Kittens Get Adopted [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Do you like my socks? They’re one of my cutest features! My name is Birdie and I’m a two-year-old female up for adoption at the Vanderburgh Humane Society. I came in with my 5 kittens who have all since been adopted. Unfortunately, this happens all too often to us momma cats… Even the sweet ones like me! Fortunately, the VHS spayed me and I’ll never need to worry about being a single mom again! My adoption fee is $80 which includes that spay I mentioned, my microchip, and up-to-date vaccinations.
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Azzip Pizza is Relocating to a New Location in Newburgh, Indiana

Azzip Pizza will soon be in a different location in Newburgh, which might make it more convenient. Azzip Pizza is a local chain pizzeria that got its start in Evansville and has branched out all throughout the region. Any time I have friends or family visit from out of town, I always recommend Azzip Pizza. I tell them that it's kind of like the Subway for pizza. You walk in, tell them what size of crust you'd like, what toppings you want on your pizza, let them prepare it in the oven, and once it comes out within a few short minutes, you are all set to enjoy the deliciousness that is an Azzip Pizza. In my opinion, it is one of the best pizzas around.
NEWBURGH, IN
KISS 106

Enjoy A Yummy Chocolate Stroll & A Date In An Igloo in This Indiana Small Town

It's back for another delicious year of fun and festivities the Annual Chocolate Walk. This is actually exactly what it sounds like and we have all the yummy details. If you have never taken the time to visit Huntingburg, Indiana, you are totally missing out. It resembles that of a town in a Hallmark movie. From the quaint little shops to the gorgeously designed homes it is absolutely perfect and just a short drive from anywhere in the Tri-State area. They put themselves on the map for being featured in "A League of Their Own" and "Hard Rain"? It's true and totally cool. Plus they have an amazing thrift store that I am quite fond of.
HUNTINGBURG, IN
KISS 106

Attention Chocolate Lovers – There’s a ‘Cocoa Crawl’ Coming to Henderson in February

Few things warm your bones on a chilly winter day in the Tri-State than a cup of hot chocolate. Some people like to enjoy it with marshmallows on top. Some prefer a heaping pile of whip cream. There are those who like to add a little spice, and those, like me, who just want as much chocolate flavor as possible. Whatever your preference, you'll likely find a version you love during the Henderson Chamber of Commerce's "Cocoa Crawl" coming up in February.
HENDERSON, KY
KISS 106

Fiery Photos from Overnight Blaze at Owensboro Burger King

There was an overnight fire at the Burger King location on 18th and Triplett Streets in Owensboro. According to the Owensboro Fire Department, a call was placed to dispatch at 12:44am. An employee of the BK reported smoke inside the building. Within minutes, Engine 4 was on the scene. Not only did they see smoke rolling out of the building, ultimately there were flames coming from the roof as well.
OWENSBORO, KY
visitduboiscounty.com

Gun & Knife Shows in southern Indiana

Dubois County hosts two annual Gun & Knife Shows. The Ferdinand Gun & Knife Show takes place at the Ferdinand Community Center and the Holland Kiwanis Gun & Knife Show takes place at the Huntingburg Event Center. Both shows feature a large variety of firearm & knife vendors to browse. Also, while in the area, be sure to check out local businesses that sell firearms, safes and other outdoor specialty items.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
KISS 106

Top 5 Best Places to Grab a Cookie in Evansville Indiana

If you are ready to treat yourself to a cookie, but you're wondering where to go to get one, you're in luck! We have the Top 5 places in Evansville, Indiana to Grab a Cookie. Look. I enjoy eating well, going to the gym, and lifting weights (see the 10 best gyms in the area based on your votes)... but I also enjoy a delicious ooey, gooey dessert or tasty cookie too. In fact, I have what you might call a bit of a sweet tooth and I am always on the hunt for the perfect cookie.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

The Delicious 2023 Menu for the Angels for Ashley St. Jude Cookout in Owensboro

The 2023 WBKR/Window World St. Jude Radiothon is exactly one week away. It will take place from 6am to 7pm on Thursday, February 2nd and Friday, February 3rd. During the Radiothon, we'll be sharing inspirational stories of hope from St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis and encouraging you to join the life-saving mission by become a St. Jude Partner-in-Hope for just $19 a month.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

LIVE: Henderson making ‘major’ economic announcement

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Henderson Economic Development say they will be making an announcement Thursday. They are calling it a major announcement, and the Team Kentucky logo is on the release. It’s happening at the Gallery on North Water Street at 11:30 a.m. We’ll share the announcement...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Police: Trailer stolen from Henderson found in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing several charges after a trailer theft Tuesday. [Related: Evansville police see increase in trailer thefts]. Evansville Police say they were called just before 5 a.m. to the 1400 block of East Missouri Street because someone was trying to break into a trailer parked in a driveway.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

KISS 106

Evansville IN
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy