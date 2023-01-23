Read full article on original website
Obituary for Geneva M. Smith
Geneva M. Smith, 97, died Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Moses Cone Hospital, Greensboro, NC. Geneva was preceded in death by husband: Leroy Smith; son: Leroy Smith, Jr.; mother: Dora M. Maness; son in law: Charles Brown; three brothers, two sisters. She is survived by daughter: Sue Brown, grandsons: Charles...
Obituary for Susan Bercini Carter
Susan Bercini Carter, 77, of Sanford, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 23, 2023 at her home. Susan was born on October 13, 1945 in Lee County, North Carolina to Clarence Michael Bercini and Rosa Delores Spivey Bercini Congelli. She was preceded in death by her parents, her grandparents, Butler and Irene Kelly Spivey and her infant son, Dennis Marion Carter.
OBITUARY: Anthony Todd Parker
ELLERBE — Anthony Todd Parker, 22, of Ellerbe, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst. He was born March 28, 2000, in Orlando, Florida, son of Phyllis Parker. Anthony worked as warehouse manager with Vista Products in Hamlet. He attended Timbers Crossing Church. He...
Obituary for Ronald Neil McCracken
Ronald “Ron” Neil McCracken, 76, of Hamlet, NC, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC. Ron was born May 15, 1946 in New London, CT to the late Lawrence Neil McCracken and the late Clara Agnes Church McCracken. He is...
Obituary for Charles Clayton
Born in St. Louis, MO on June 30, 1934 and died peacefully in Pinehurst, NC January 20, 2023. Charlie Clayton was born and raised in St. Louis, MO. He graduated from Normandy High School in 1952 and went to the University of Missouri for both undergraduate (1956) and law school (1959). He married Paula Jean Limberg and they had three children, Clarissa, Matthew and Andrew. Charlie began his legal career as a general attorney in St. Louis. In 1980 he moved to Minnesota and focused his practice on small business startup law, where he was quite successful. He divorced, but fortunately remained in Minnesota, where he met and fell in love with Paulette Gay Kaupanger. They were married on October 6, 1989. He and Paulette retired to Pinehurst, NC, where he was very active with golf and tennis and served on the Board of Governors of the Pinehurst Golf Club. Charlie and Paulette were avid travelers and lovers of good food, good music and good books.
Moore Teacher Write-Ups: Tracy Corbett
Tracy Corbett began her teaching career at the Episcopal Day School. Having worked in the computer field and wanting to stop traveling, it seemed like a good fit. Years later, it’s still a good fit as she continues to teach and lead the Southern Pines school’s computer department.
This Massive Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for you and your family to spend the day. There's always a bunch of cool items to find and for a great deal too!
BPAC presents ‘Confessions of a Former Bully’
Children’s Theatre of Charlotte’s professional touring company stops at Bradshaw Performing Arts Center this Sunday, Jan. 29, to perform “Confessions of a Former Bully,” a live stage adaptation of Trudy Ludwig’s bestselling children’s book. Curtain time for the hour-long show is 3 p.m. It’s...
Center for Safer Schools opens training facility at Samarcand
North Carolina is the first in the nation to have a realistic terrorist training center focused on safer schools, according to Rep. John Torbett. The training center aims to provide safer learning environments for North Carolina K-12 schools. It is named the N.C. Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools (CFSS) and is located at Samarcand Training Academy in Jackson Springs. CFSS opened its temporary training facility on Jan. 24.
Baby found dead next to NC railroad tracks, authorities say
A newborn baby was found dead next to railroad tracks in East Rockingham Thursday afternoon, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff: Fatal collision reported in Granville County
A person has died after a head-on collision in Granville County Wednesday, according to the Granville County Sheriffs Office. Deputies with Granville County, along with the Butner Police Department North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a crash at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday on West Lyon Station Road. One fatality was reported....
If Beth Wood vacates her role, how would a new state auditor be chosen in NC?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State Auditor Beth Wood did not appear in Wake County court Thursday. Instead, her attorney was present. Wood is accused in a hit-and-run that took place in December. The Raleigh Police Department says she crashed her state-owned car into a parked car. Video from a bystander shortly after the crash appears […]
Pik N Pig to open on Feb. 18
After being closed for almost two years after a fire destroyed a favorite Carthage BBQ restaurant, the Pik N Pig has an opening target date of Feb. 18. At a private Friday lunch held in the newly constructed building, owner Ashley Sheppard and his wife Tiffani thanked everyone from firefighters to contractors that had a hand in taking the business from the fire to where they are now.
Red-light camera legal battles continue after all but two N.C. cities scrap programs
Greenville and Fayetteville ended red-light camera enforcement programs in November, yet legal challenges against both programs continue in state court. Red-light critics urged the N.C. Supreme Court Wednesday to reject the latest arguments from Greenville city attorneys. A unanimous N.C. Appeals Court panel ruled in March 2022 that Greenville's red-light...
Fort Bragg soldier killed in Raeford shooting
Staff Sergeant Jimmy Lee Smith III, 24, was pronounced dead when medical crews arrived at the scene on Wednesday.
As community mourns, sheriff says mass shooting stemmed from fight over money
RED SPRINGS, N.C. — A vigil is planned Wednesday night for four people shot by a family member in Red Springs. Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said Corey Grant Leak, 46, shot three family members and a lifelong friend on Tuesday afternoon during an argument over money. Family members and sources close to the investigation told WRAL News that money was connected to drugs.
Highway Patrol investigating fatal wreck in Wake County
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wreck that happened Friday morning on Mitchell Mill Road in northeast Wake County. Around 8:40 a.m., troopers responded to the wreck that happened near the intersection with Pulley Town Road. This is a developing story. Check back...
Sheriff to share updates about deadly shooting in Red Springs
RED SPRINGS, N.C. — Sheriff Burnis Wilkins will hold a news conference Wednesday at 10 a.m. to share more details into a deadly shooting in Robeson County. Four people were shot and three have died from a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Red Springs. James Beauregard, Sierra Wherry and Donald...
3 dead, 1 injured in Robeson County shooting, suspect was on active parole for murder, sheriff says
Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins later said three people were dead among multiple people who were shot.
Victims identified in Robeson County quadruple shooting
RED SPRINGS, N.C. — Four people were shot and three have died from a shooting on Tuesday afternoon in Robeson County. James Beauregard, Sierra Wherry and Donald Williams died in the shooting in Red Springs. The fourth shooting victim, Equilla Biggs-Williams, is currently at a hospital. Wherry, according to...
