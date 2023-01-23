Giving Pokémon the right item to hold can make a big difference in how they battle. Some items are single-use, but others enhance specific elemental-type abilities or protect the holder from attacks. These work for as long as the Pokémon in the player's party continue to hold them, with some items significantly improving the Pokémon's performance in battle. There are dozens of held items in "Pokémon Scarlett" and "Violet," seven of which are new to Gen 9. They all have unique abilities that can be useful in one way or another, but one of the more potent items the new games have included is the Covert Cloak, which has some critical defensive capabilities.

