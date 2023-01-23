Read full article on original website
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Susan Bercini Carter
Susan Bercini Carter, 77, of Sanford, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 23, 2023 at her home. Susan was born on October 13, 1945 in Lee County, North Carolina to Clarence Michael Bercini and Rosa Delores Spivey Bercini Congelli. She was preceded in death by her parents, her grandparents, Butler and Irene Kelly Spivey and her infant son, Dennis Marion Carter.
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Geneva M. Smith
Geneva M. Smith, 97, died Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Moses Cone Hospital, Greensboro, NC. Geneva was preceded in death by husband: Leroy Smith; son: Leroy Smith, Jr.; mother: Dora M. Maness; son in law: Charles Brown; three brothers, two sisters. She is survived by daughter: Sue Brown, grandsons: Charles...
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Ronald Neil McCracken
Ronald “Ron” Neil McCracken, 76, of Hamlet, NC, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC. Ron was born May 15, 1946 in New London, CT to the late Lawrence Neil McCracken and the late Clara Agnes Church McCracken. He is...
sandhillssentinel.com
Moore Teacher Write-Ups: Tracy Corbett
Tracy Corbett began her teaching career at the Episcopal Day School. Having worked in the computer field and wanting to stop traveling, it seemed like a good fit. Years later, it’s still a good fit as she continues to teach and lead the Southern Pines school’s computer department.
sandhillssentinel.com
BPAC presents ‘Confessions of a Former Bully’
Children’s Theatre of Charlotte’s professional touring company stops at Bradshaw Performing Arts Center this Sunday, Jan. 29, to perform “Confessions of a Former Bully,” a live stage adaptation of Trudy Ludwig’s bestselling children’s book. Curtain time for the hour-long show is 3 p.m. It’s...
sandhillssentinel.com
Pik N Pig to open on Feb. 18
After being closed for almost two years after a fire destroyed a favorite Carthage BBQ restaurant, the Pik N Pig has an opening target date of Feb. 18. At a private Friday lunch held in the newly constructed building, owner Ashley Sheppard and his wife Tiffani thanked everyone from firefighters to contractors that had a hand in taking the business from the fire to where they are now.
sandhillssentinel.com
Center for Safer Schools opens training facility at Samarcand
North Carolina is the first in the nation to have a realistic terrorist training center focused on safer schools, according to Rep. John Torbett. The training center aims to provide safer learning environments for North Carolina K-12 schools. It is named the N.C. Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools (CFSS) and is located at Samarcand Training Academy in Jackson Springs. CFSS opened its temporary training facility on Jan. 24.
sandhillssentinel.com
Magnolia Inn to reopen after full renovation
For more than 125 years, The Magnolia Inn has stood sentinel overlooking the Village of Pinehurst. After a year-long renovation that completely remodeled its guest rooms and interior, The Magnolia will again begin greeting guests on Feb. 7. The Magnolia is the second-oldest hotel in the village, behind only The...
sandhillssentinel.com
Missing in Aberdeen
An Aberdeen family is searching for their lost cat named Baby Girl who has been missing since Jan. 9. She is a long-haired calico cat and was last seen crossing Highway 1 at the old Aberdeen Elementary School. If you find or see her, please contact the owner at 910-224-6230...
sandhillssentinel.com
Arrest made in High Falls fire investigation
An arrest was made in a High Falls fire investigation, announced Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields on Thursday. “On February 18, 2022 the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious structure fire in the High Falls area of Moore County which resulted in the destruction of a camper,” said Fields in a press release.
sandhillssentinel.com
Pinehurst Council considering alternatives to traffic circle reconstruction
The Pinehurst Village Council met Tuesday afternoon. One topic of discussion was revisions to the Pinehurst traffic circle. The circle was designed in 1956. It is a 600-foot circle with a 30-mph speed limit. It was considered state-of-the-art transportation engineering at the time, but engineering practices and travel flow designs have undergone drastic changes. Traffic through the circle has grown consistently over the last few years, and that trend is expected to continue to grow.
