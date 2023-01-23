Read full article on original website
Apex Legends pro HisWattson completes snipers-only Bronze to Master challenge
Apex Legends pro Jacob ‘HisWattson’ McMillin has completed a Ranked challenge that involved him climbing from Bronze to Master only using snipers. While a huge portion of the Apex Legends community plays Ranked, only a select few have the skills to reach Master and Predator. Hitting these tiers...
ImperialHal calls out “cringe” Apex Legends pros refusing to buy skins
TSM star Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has called out “cringe” Apex Legends pros that refuse to buy skins & Heirlooms, saying they should “show some support”. As a free-to-play FPS, Apex Legends relies on the sales of cosmetics to generate profit and continue live-service updates.
Apex Legends superfan unveils amazing Loba cosplay made from scratch
One Apex Legends superfan has unveiled their epic Loba cosplay to praise from the community, explaining that it was made entirely from scratch. The Apex Legends community, since the BR’s launch back in 2019, has consistently proved itself to be among the most active and passionate in the gaming world.
NICKMERCS claims attachment tuning “overcomplicated” Warzone 2
NICKMERCS explained why Warzone 2’s introduction of attachment tuning was unnecessary. Modern Warfare 2 added an extra layer of customization to the gunsmith with attachment tuning. The feature allows players to tailor attachments specifically for different playstyles. For example, while editing an under-barrel attachment, you can focus more on recoil stabilization or aim down-sight speed.
Apex Legends pro HisWattson explains why ALGS scrims are useless
FURIA pro Jacob ‘HisWattson’ McMillin believes that Apex Legends scrims will “never” be good for helping ALGS teams improve. While Apex Legends pro players can practice their mechanics, gun skills, and strategies in Ranked, it’s still a completely different environment when compared to competitive matches.
WoW players unearth secret change to hunter’s pets after patch 10.0.5
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight players have discovered a secret change to hunter’s pets after WoW patch 10.0.5. The 10.0.5 patch for World of Warcraft was released on January 24, bringing with it lots of new changes and fixes to the game. One change that was not mentioned in the...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans want these missing Pokemon in Paldea DLC
Despite the wide variety of pocket monsters available in the Switch game, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players have a list of creatures they’d like to see in DLC. The Nintendo Switch plays host to more than 10 Pokemon-branded adventures, including 2022’s Scarlet and Violet. As a result, there’s...
Marvel Snap Featured & Hot Locations: Which Location is in focus today?
Marvel Snap constantly rotates through new Featured and Hot Locations in order to keep the game fresh. So from a look at the current Location in focus to a rundown on how it all works, here’s everything you need to know. With Marvel Snap, players need to worry about...
Apex Legends streamer Mande tributes Dr Disrespect with must-see snipes and dance moves
Apex Legends streamer ‘Mande’ channeled his inner Dr Disrespect during a recent Twitch stream where he hit snipes that would even make the two-time blush. Dr Disrespect is well-known for his gaming skills, but if there’s one area he really shines, it’s when there’s a sniper rifle in his hands.
Best Clodsire build for 7-star Greninja Tera Raids: Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players can use this optimized Clodsire build to take on 7-star Greninja Tera Raids in online play. The 7-Star Unrivaled Greninja Tera Raid event has begun in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and it has the potential to be the most difficult Tera Raid yet. With a stacked six-move arsenal and dynamic typing, players have to work together to take down this beast.
Apex Legends finally adds DDOS protection in Ranked to save high-rank players
Respawn has announced that Apex Legends players in Diamond, Master, and Predator will receive DDOS protection in Ranked. Although a lot of Apex Legends players are satisfied taking on opponents in pubs, others want an extra level of competitiveness, and that’s where Ranked comes into play. In this mode,...
TSM signs all-women Apex Legends pro team
TSM has announced that the organization is adding another Apex Legends team, this time an all-women’s roster filled with content creators. In an announcement video filled with animations, Discord messages and pro gameplay, TSM revealed that it has signed four women Apex Legends players as content creators and professional competitors.
Like A Dragon: Ishin! preview – Stylish samurai combat and bizarre mini games
Almost a decade after it was released exclusively in Japan, the stylish combat and ridiculous mini-games of Like A Dragon: Ishin! are finally making their way to the rest of the world. While the Yakuza franchise has received plenty of love over the years, the historical spin-off Ryu Ga Gotoku:...
Apex Legends detective uncovers secret behind insane Vantage two-shot kills
An Apex Legends player has uncovered how Vantage can shoot in quick succession with her sniper after a viral clip baffled a few others. Vantage was introduced to Apex Legends back in Season 14, and quickly became a massive talking point in the community thanks to her Sniper’s Mark and her hitbox.
Dr Disrespect & ZLaner want Warzone 2 to learn from Apex Legends’ “high skill gap”
Streaming giants Dr Disrespect and ZLaner have called on Warzone 2 to emulate Apex Legends’ “high skill gap”, claiming it’s holding the CoD battle royale back at the moment. The battle royale market has grown exponentially off the back of Fortnite’s lucrative success, becoming one of...
Pokemon anime fans worried Brock & Misty already gone after episode 4 teaser
Pokemon anime fans are starting to get worried after the preview for episode 4 makes no mention of Brock and Misty following their return. Ash’s send-off mini-series titled ‘Aim to be a Pokemon Master’ is shaping up to be a great love letter for long-time anime fans, with beloved members from Ash’s journey returning to the spotlight.
Modern Warfare 2 players slam potential return of “terrible” Beta map
A rumor suggests Modern Warfare 2 Beta Multiplayer map Valderas Museum could return in Season 2, and fans wholeheartedly disapprove. On January 25, Infinity Ward released an extensive blog post detailing changes coming to Warzone 2 in Season 2. Battle royale fans celebrated the announcement as a major step in the right direction, while multiplayer fans felt left out in the cold.
DMZ Season 2 update early patch notes: Progression wipe, enemy tuning & new map
Warzone 2’s DMZ has become a cult classic, and Activision announced a fresh batch of content coming to the fan-favorite mode in Season 2. Activision promised wide-sweeping changes coming to Warzone 2 in Season 2 but made sure not to forget about DMZ. The Tarkov-inspired game mode boasts a passionate player base, and we claimed it “stole the show” in our Warzone 2 review.
Dead Space review: Sci-fi survival horror at its most gruesome
Issac Clarke’s original adventure has been remade to terrify a new generation of survival horror fans, but is the Dead Space remake worth your time?. After spending nearly a decade in hypersleep, Dead Space has been revived from its near ten-year stasis. The game is a faithful remake of the original, retelling the events of Dead Space (2008), but on modern hardware while making some changes that are generally for the better.
What’s included in Pokemon TCG ‘Pokemon Card 151’? Release date, Kadabra, Alakazam EX
The Pokemon TCG is getting another new strength expansion pack in the form of the upcoming Pokemon Card 151 set. Here’s everything TCG players need to know about this upcoming set. The Pokemon TCG recently experienced the last expansion set for Sword & Shield through the Crown Zenith set,...
