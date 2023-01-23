Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Shiny hunter devises genius strategy to counter self-destruct
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players fear encountering a Shiny Pokemon that knows Self-Destruct, but one player has found a genius strategy that counters this frightful move. One move has been the bane of unprepared Shiny hunters since the alt color schemes were introduced in Gen 2: Self-Destruct. This is a move that deals a massive amount of damage, but it kills the user in the process.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go players beg for updates on “boring” Daily Adventure Incense
Pokemon Go players are no longer excited about the Daily Adventure incense after months of grinding for Galarian Birds. Many are calling for Niantic to introduce new content at a lower difficulty level. Pokemon Go has been met with mixed feelings by both new and longtime fans over the past...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players debate whether Gen 9 has the best or worst Shinies
With each new generation of Pokemon comes a fresh batch of Shiny Pokemon, and Scarlet & Violet players are debating whether Gen 9 has the best or worst Shinies ever. When a Pokemon game is released, one of the first questions on every player’s mind is what all of the new Shiny Pokemon look like. Opinions on these alternate color schemes flood the internet, with players either loving or hating each new Shiny form.
In just a few weeks, one MMO player reportedly made $100,000 selling gold from a loot exploit
Old School Runescape seems to have suffered a 500 billion gold dupe
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Users Surprised With Exclusive Freebie
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers on Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED have been surprised with yet another freebie, this time involving Fire Emblem Engage, the brand-new Fire Emblem game. Yesterday, Nintendo and Intelligent Systems released a brand new Fire Emblem game dubbed Fire Emblem Engage. It currently boasts an 82 on Metacritic, which is a strong score, but a bit lower than its predecessor, Fire Emblem Three Houses. That said, if you're enjoying the new Switch exclusive or are a Fire Emblem fan in general, and are also a Switch Online subscriber, you'll be happy to know new profile icons have been added featuring characters from the game.
This Pokemon romhack is basically an all-new GBA RPG with modern combat and online features
Pokemon Crown is a medieval autobattler with online PvP
ComicBook
Long Lost Wii U Game Finally Releasing via Nintendo Switch
A long-lost Wii U game is finally releasing on a Nintendo console, but not the Wii successor. Rather the game originally meant for the Wii U is coming to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. In 2016, a game called Gunscape was released via PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It was also supposed to come to Wii U, but this version was canned in favor of a Switch version. This version was teased for a 2017 release, but obviously, that never happen. Six calendar years later, we've received confirmation the game is still coming to Nintendo Switch. More specifically, it's coming to Nintendo Switch on February 1, 2023.
The Verge
Today I learned the Xbox can run Nintendo GameCube and Wii games
When Microsoft first announced the Xbox would run Windows apps, I don’t think it was thinking of this! You can play Nintendo GameCube and Wii games with a beta version of the Dolphin Emulator built as a Universal Windows Platform app (via Windows Central). SirMangler’s fork of the excellent...
CNET
GoldenEye 007 Hits Nintendo Switch, Xbox on Friday
Load up your silenced PP7s and prime those remote mines: GoldenEye 007 is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online and Xbox Game Pass subscription services this Friday, Jan. 27. The James Bond first-person shooter originally hit the N64 in 1997. Online multiplayer will be exclusive to the Switch release, the...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go player shreds Niantic for advertisements in free gifts
A Pokemon Go player has vocalized frustration at the free, sponsored gifts that appear in balloons on the GPS map. The point comes alongside other criticisms of the app in recent months. Pokemon Go has come under fire recently for many changes that lock content behind paywalls. The once free-to-play...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players demand nerf to “ridiculous” self-revives
Call of Duty Warzone 2 players are calling for a major overhaul to the self-revive system moving forward as they believe it is “ridiculous” in its current state. When Warzone 2 was officially announced, many fans of the Call of Duty battle royale were excited to see what changes the developers had in store for them following on from the original Warzone.
Red Dead Online player loses horse they named after departed daughter following Stadia shutdown
Less than four years since its public launch, Google Stadia was officially shut down earlier this week. While the cloud gaming service never really took off in a widespread way, that doesn’t mean that it didn’t have its fans, and its termination has had an impact across the gaming community.
ComicBook
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
The wildly popular MMORPG 'World of Warcraft' just lost a huge chunk of its players overnight
Beef between Blizzard and Chinese partner NetEase over its contract resulted in the suspension of the RPG's servers in China.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 Season 2 improving movement speed while plating
At long last, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 2 will introduce increased movement speed for players while plating. To the dismay of many Warzone veterans, a few of the first game’s notable features were shelved for the sequel. Plating movement speed serves as but one example. The original...
Polygon
Warhammer 40K’s latest variant has an even higher barrier to entry
Arks of Omen: Abaddon, the latest game book for Warhammer 40,000, does an extraordinary job of moving the franchise’s ponderous storyline forward. The 88-page hardcover book went up for presale earlier this month, and is currently making its way to fans all over the world. Inside, you’ll also find rules for an all-new style of play, a game mode called Boarding Actions. Like Warhammer 40,000 Kill Team, it uses small, relatively affordable sets of miniatures for extremely satisfying small-unit skirmishes. But it’s absolutely not for newcomers. In fact, the way its rules are written makes it very clear just how high the barrier to entry is for this particular miniatures wargame.
dexerto.com
Ludwig hints at recruiting Valorant team for Moist Esports
Popular content creator Ludwig Ahgren has suggested that Moist Esports could enter Valorant after joining the organization as a co-owner. Ludwig was announced on January 25 as a new co-owner in Moist Esports, an organization founded in 2021 by streamer and YouTuber Charles ‘MoistCr1TiKal’ White that competes in several esports titles, including Apex Legends, Apex Legends, Super Smash Bros., and Rocket League.
