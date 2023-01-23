ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

NBC Connecticut

Suspect in 2022 Shooting Death of Teen in East Hartford Arrested

A 19-year-old man is suspected in the shooting death of a 17-year-old in East Hartford last year and has been arrested. Police said detectives identified the 19-year-old suspect after determining a 15-year-old who gave a confession was not the actual shooter. The shooting that killed the 17-year-old happened on Jan....
EAST HARTFORD, CT
darientimes.com

Stamford felon with long criminal history faces gun charge, officials say

STAMFORD — A local man with an extensive criminal record was caught with a firearm in May in violation of federal law, according to authorities. Ricardo Georges, 32, pleaded not guilty Thursday to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Maria E. Garcia, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut said. Georges was charged after a federal grand jury in Hartford returned the indictment on Jan. 19, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

Branford man accused of using dead relatives’ IDs for unemployment fraud

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Branford man used the identities of his dead relatives to steal tens of thousands of dollars in unemployment benefits from the government, according to police. Authorities said Jason Turoczi, 40, was ordered to be re-arrested Wednesday after he refused to appear in court for multiple counts of unemployment compensation fraud, […]
BRANFORD, CT
Daily Voice

15-Year-Old Gets Years In Prison For Fatally Stabbing Mount Vernon Cheerleading Captain

A teenage girl will spend years behind bars for fatally stabbing a 16-year-old cheerleading captain in Westchester County, officials said. The 15-year-old, who was not named because of her age, was sentenced to three to nine years in jail on Tuesday, Jan. 24 for the April 8, 2022 killing of 16-year-old Kayla Green in Mount Vernon, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.
MOUNT VERNON, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn man allegedly burns woman alive

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man allegedly lit a woman on fire, killing her, a criminal complaint revealed.  Lashawn Duffie, 28, was arrested Tuesday in the Nov. 11, 2022, death of Sugerys Ramirez. The 40-year-old woman’s body was found in a Van Siclen Avenue home near Fulton Place after a fire.  Authorities didn’t […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigating Shooting in Waterbury That Injured Man

Police officers responded to reports of gunshots at a Waterbury gas station Thursday morning and found a 28-year-old man who had been shot. Police said they found the man when they responded to reports of gunshots at the Valero Gas Station at 467 Wolcott St. at 11:18 a.m. He was...
WATERBURY, CT
darientimes.com

Two 16-year-old boys injured in double shooting, Hartford police say

HARTFORD — Two 16-year-old boys were injured in a double shooting Wednesday night, according to local police. Both boys suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, Lt. Aaron Boisvert, public information officer for the Hartford Police Department, said. They were transported to area hospitals for treatment, Boisvert said. Hartford police responded to...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Two Teens Injured During Shooting in Hartford

Two 16-year-olds are being treated for gunshot wounds after getting shot in Hartford Wednesday night. Officers were called to the area of Garden Street and Homestead Avenue at about 7:55 p.m. for a reported shooting. Responding officers found a 16-year-old with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to...
HARTFORD, CT
darientimes.com

Police seek suspects in Hamden drive-by shooting on Dixwell Avenue

HAMDEN — Police are looking for those involved in a drive-by shooting near a local gas station early Sunday. A man told police he was in the 7-Eleven parking lot on Dixwell Avenue when a gold Ford Explorer almost backed into his vehicle. The back seat passenger then rolled down the Ford's window and pointed a gun at him, Hamden Police Sgt. Angela Vey said in a news release Thursday.
HAMDEN, CT

