darientimes.com
New Haven man convicted of killing woman in front of their child gets 35 years in prison
NEW HAVEN — A man convicted of killing the mother of his child in a 2021 shooting was sentenced to 35 years in prison Thursday, according to the state Division of Criminal Justice. Rashod Newton, then 29, of New Haven, pleaded guilty to murder in connection with Alessia Mesquita’s...
Bridgeport woman says her cousin's killer lacked remorse at sentencing
April Barron, of Bridgeport, says she will never forget the experience of seeing 27-year-old Lamar Nalley, of Hamden, being sentenced in court.
NBC Connecticut
Boyfriend of New Haven Mother Sentenced to 35 Years in Prison for Her 2021 Murder
The boyfriend of a mother that was killed last year in New Haven has been sentenced to 35 years in prison in connection to her murder. The Office of the State's Attorney said Alessia Mesquita, who would have been 30, was shot and killed outside of a parked car. Their 1-year-old child saw the murder happen, police said.
darientimes.com
Stamford man charged in West Side stabbing in August to undergo a competency evaluation
STAMFORD — A 30-year-old city man is facing a felony assault charge after police said he stabbed another man in the arm during an encounter on Stamford’s West Side in August 2022. Robert Elie, 30, was arrested on a first-degree assault charge following the stabbing of a 20-year-old...
NBC Connecticut
Suspect in 2022 Shooting Death of Teen in East Hartford Arrested
A 19-year-old man is suspected in the shooting death of a 17-year-old in East Hartford last year and has been arrested. Police said detectives identified the 19-year-old suspect after determining a 15-year-old who gave a confession was not the actual shooter. The shooting that killed the 17-year-old happened on Jan....
Married Couple Killed: Drug-Impaired Driver Sentenced For Deadly Brentwood Crash
A 28-year-old man who was impaired by drugs and alcohol when he caused a car crash that killed a married Long Island couple is heading to prison. Christian Lopez, of Brentwood, was sentenced to four to 12 years behind bars in Suffolk County Court Thursday, Jan. 26. It came months...
Man Who Threw Fentanyl Out Window In New Britain Admits To Distributing Narcotics
After an attempt to get rid of the evidence by throwing it out the window, a New Britain man has admitted to possessing and distributing narcotics. New Britain resident Rafael Martinez, age 31, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Jan. 25 in Hartford federal court to fentanyl distribution and firearm …
darientimes.com
Stamford felon with long criminal history faces gun charge, officials say
STAMFORD — A local man with an extensive criminal record was caught with a firearm in May in violation of federal law, according to authorities. Ricardo Georges, 32, pleaded not guilty Thursday to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Maria E. Garcia, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut said. Georges was charged after a federal grand jury in Hartford returned the indictment on Jan. 19, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
darientimes.com
Troubled CT officer sued again after K9 took ‘significant piece of flesh’ from man who crashed, lawyer says
OLD SAYBROOK – Moments after crashing his truck one November 2019 night on Interstate 95 in Old Saybrook, Edward Riccio walked toward a police cruiser pulled over a short distance away alongside the busy highway. An officer spotted Riccio, jogged toward him and immediately gave a warning: “Get on...
darientimes.com
Stamford man convicted of 'threatening' acts against key murder witness faces 30 months in prison
STAMFORD — A city man convicted of illegally recording and photographing a key witness’s testimony at a recent murder trial and posting it online in an allegedly “threatening” manner faces up to 30 months in prison following a recent arrest, according to state prosecutors. Victor Cruz,...
Branford man accused of using dead relatives’ IDs for unemployment fraud
BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Branford man used the identities of his dead relatives to steal tens of thousands of dollars in unemployment benefits from the government, according to police. Authorities said Jason Turoczi, 40, was ordered to be re-arrested Wednesday after he refused to appear in court for multiple counts of unemployment compensation fraud, […]
Police: New City man arrested for selling fentanyl that killed Connecticut man
After a five-month investigation, authorities say evidence led investigators to identify Daniel McDonald, 32, as the suspect who sold the fentanyl to an overdose victim.
Found: Missing 62-Year-Old CT Man Who Suffers From Memory Loss
Update: Middletown Police report that David Reich was found and is safe. UPDATE- with the help of the public, Mr. Reich has been LOCATED and is SAFE. We want to thank everyone who shared the...Posted by Middletown Police Department -Connecticut on Thursday, January 26, 2023Earlier re…
15-Year-Old Gets Years In Prison For Fatally Stabbing Mount Vernon Cheerleading Captain
A teenage girl will spend years behind bars for fatally stabbing a 16-year-old cheerleading captain in Westchester County, officials said. The 15-year-old, who was not named because of her age, was sentenced to three to nine years in jail on Tuesday, Jan. 24 for the April 8, 2022 killing of 16-year-old Kayla Green in Mount Vernon, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.
Former employee sues Poughkeepsie hotel where Long Island father was fatally shot
The lawsuit was filed by Oleg Hostyeva, a former employee, against Marriott International and the suspect, Roy Johnson.
Brooklyn man allegedly burns woman alive
CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man allegedly lit a woman on fire, killing her, a criminal complaint revealed. Lashawn Duffie, 28, was arrested Tuesday in the Nov. 11, 2022, death of Sugerys Ramirez. The 40-year-old woman’s body was found in a Van Siclen Avenue home near Fulton Place after a fire. Authorities didn’t […]
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigating Shooting in Waterbury That Injured Man
Police officers responded to reports of gunshots at a Waterbury gas station Thursday morning and found a 28-year-old man who had been shot. Police said they found the man when they responded to reports of gunshots at the Valero Gas Station at 467 Wolcott St. at 11:18 a.m. He was...
darientimes.com
Two 16-year-old boys injured in double shooting, Hartford police say
HARTFORD — Two 16-year-old boys were injured in a double shooting Wednesday night, according to local police. Both boys suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, Lt. Aaron Boisvert, public information officer for the Hartford Police Department, said. They were transported to area hospitals for treatment, Boisvert said. Hartford police responded to...
NBC Connecticut
Two Teens Injured During Shooting in Hartford
Two 16-year-olds are being treated for gunshot wounds after getting shot in Hartford Wednesday night. Officers were called to the area of Garden Street and Homestead Avenue at about 7:55 p.m. for a reported shooting. Responding officers found a 16-year-old with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to...
darientimes.com
Police seek suspects in Hamden drive-by shooting on Dixwell Avenue
HAMDEN — Police are looking for those involved in a drive-by shooting near a local gas station early Sunday. A man told police he was in the 7-Eleven parking lot on Dixwell Avenue when a gold Ford Explorer almost backed into his vehicle. The back seat passenger then rolled down the Ford's window and pointed a gun at him, Hamden Police Sgt. Angela Vey said in a news release Thursday.
