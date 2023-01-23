SP Youth Wrestling: NJ Youth State Wrestling Qualifiers, Nicky Teal takes 1st, SP adds 4 more

WEST ORANGE, NJ - Four more SP Youth Wrestlers punched their tickets to the USAWNJ Scholastic Wrestling State Tournament that will take place at the Cure Arena in Trenton, on March 11th and 12th. This Weekend's Qualfiier was held in West Orange. In order to punch your ticket to the State Tournament you have to place in the Top 3 of your Bracket for Weight/Division. South Plainfield now has seven wrestlers qualified with five more qualifiers remaining, so we're sure to see that number rise!

Nicky Teal 4th Grader ran the table in his bracket, winning all 3 Matches to punch his ticket to the States! He started out with a Bye in Round of 16 based but got rolling in the Quarterfinals against Paster from Kenilworth. Teal jumped out to a quick takedown to go up 2-0 in the first period. In the second period Teal was able to secure a quick takedown and this time he finished with a Fall at the 1:23 mark. Semi Finals: Teal faced the #2 Seed and would not give up a single point, controlling his opponent and capitalizing on scoring opportunities winning 9-0. Finals would look the same, Teal would face the #1 Seed, but that didn't matter, Teal controlled the match from the first whistle to win a 6-1 decision!

Alex Labella, 3rd Grader finished on the podium with a Third Place finish to punch his ticket. Labella started in the Quarterfinals against Woods from BTWC and got to work, quickly pinning Woods at the 28-second mark. Labella lost his Semi-Final Match against the #1 Seed, so would need to win the 3rd Place Match in order to punch his ticket. Well he did just that, in what some are calling the Match of the Day! Labella would face Muraglia from Wall Knights; this match was a battle back and forth. In the 3rd Period, Labella was down 5-4 with just 11 seconds left but was able to escape to tie the match, and send this to overtime. Labella had his mind set on Trenton and got a quick takedown in Sudden Victory to take home 3rd Place!

Alex Teal, 7th Grader took Second Place to punch his ticket and join his brother in the States! Alex started in Quarterfinals and rolled right through to the finals. In his first match he faced Gallagher out of Triumph Wrestling Club and wasted no time, getting right to work. He pinned his opponent at the 24-second mark, sending him to the Semi Finals to face the #1 Seed. Teal faced Cumming out of Mount Olive and secured at Take Down in the 1st Period to go up 2-0 and in the second after a quick takedown added another Pin to move on to the finals. In the finals he faced the #2 Seed from Apex Club and lost the match, but the 2nd place finish punched his ticket!

Jaxon King, 6th Grader punched his ticket with a 3rd place finish!! In the Semi FInals, King went up against the #1 Seed Heiler. Heiler also finished #3 in the State in 2022 so King knew it was going to be a battle and that it was. King went the distance with Heiler but lost a Decision and would need a win in the 3rd Place match to join the rest of the group! King would face Swierszcz from Mount Olive for 3rd. King was determined to get to Trenton and showed it from the start of the match. He dominated every Period going up 2-0 in First, leading 6-2 in the Second to Winning by Decision 8-2!!

Congratulations to the new Qualifiers and Good Luck in March!

Next Qualifier will be held in North Hunterdon this Sunday with Split Sessions, 8am and 11:30am! Follow the TAPinto South Plainfield for updates.



